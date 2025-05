A 5-Day Guide to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Most Underrated Island

After three days exploring St. Croix’s eastern half, today’s journey takes you to the island’s western side to discover the town of Frederiksted and its surrounding attractions. Begin with breakfast at your accommodation before driving across the island along Centerline Road, which traverses St. Croix through varying landscapes, offering scenic views and a glimpse of the island’s diverse ecosystems.Upon reaching Frederiksted , often called “Freedom City” due to its role in the 1848 emancipation of enslaved people in the Danish West Indies, begin your exploration at Fort Frederik. This distinctive red fort, built between 1752–1760, has seen pivotal moments in Caribbean history, including the emancipation proclamation announcement from its distinctive waterfront walls. The fort’s museum provides historical context about St. Croix’s past, including the 1848 labor revolt led by Moses “Buddhoe” Gottlieb that ended slavery in the Danish West Indies.Next, explore Frederiksted’s waterfront and historic district, with its Victorian-era architecture and buildings that reflect the town’s cultural heritage. The architectural style here differs from Christiansted’s Danish colonial aesthetic, offering another perspective on St. Croix’s diverse heritage.For an underwater experience, head to Frederiksted Pier for a guided snorkel or dive. The pier’s concrete pilings have become an artificial reef with colorful sponges, corals, and other marine growth, creating a haven for underwater photography. Look for seahorses, octopuses, and other fascinating creatures that make their homes around the pier’s structure. The shallow, protected waters make this an excellent spot for snorkelers and divers of all experience levels.After your pier adventure, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant in Frederiksted that serves fresh seafood and authentic Crucian cuisine. Try local specialties like(a green soupy stew with West African roots), conch in butter sauce, and johnnycakes (slightly sweet fried bread).In the afternoon, if your timing allows and it’s open during your visit, explore Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge , home to one of the longest and most beautiful beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This protected area is a critical nesting site for endangered leatherback sea turtles. It’s only open to the public on weekends outside nesting season (typically December through August).Enjoy the festive atmosphere if your visit coincides with one of St. Croix’s Jump Up celebrations—quarterly street festivals held in February, May, July, and November. Steel-drum bands perform, local artisans display their crafts, and food vendors serve traditional dishes.For dinner, choose a restaurant that features the distinctive flavors of Crucian cooking, which blends African, European, and indigenous influences into a unique culinary tradition.