A 5-Day Guide to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Most Underrated Island

St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, offers visitors a perfect blend of historical attractions and underwater adventures—and U.S. citizens don’t need a passport. This crafted five-day itinerary takes you from the Danish colonial charm of Christiansted to the beautiful coral reefs of Buck Island Reef National Monument, revealing why St. Croix is a must-visit destination for scuba divers and history enthusiasts.

Explore yellow-brick fortifications from the 1700s, wander through charming towns with distinctive architecture, and discover the island’s heritage. Then, dive into some of the Caribbean’s most remarkable underwater environments, from the protected coral gardens of Buck Island National Monument to the diverse marine ecosystems of Salt River Bay. Along the way, savor authentic Crucian cuisine, photograph local wildlife, and experience the island’s vibrant culture. This journey offers an ideal introduction to the one-of-a-kind island of St. Croix and provides historical depth to complement its natural splendor.