A 5-Day Guide to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Most Underrated Island

St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, offers visitors a perfect blend of historical attractions and underwater adventures—and U.S. citizens don’t need a passport. This crafted five-day itinerary takes you from the Danish colonial charm of Christiansted to the beautiful coral reefs of Buck Island Reef National Monument, revealing why St. Croix is a must-visit destination for scuba divers and history enthusiasts.
Explore yellow-brick fortifications from the 1700s, wander through charming towns with distinctive architecture, and discover the island’s heritage. Then, dive into some of the Caribbean’s most remarkable underwater environments, from the protected coral gardens of Buck Island National Monument to the diverse marine ecosystems of Salt River Bay. Along the way, savor authentic Crucian cuisine, photograph local wildlife, and experience the island’s vibrant culture. This journey offers an ideal introduction to the one-of-a-kind island of St. Croix and provides historical depth to complement its natural splendor.
Day 1:Learn About Rum and Rule in Christiansted
Multiple accommodation options are available, from historic properties to beachfront resorts. The Buccaneer, dating to the 17th century, offers amenities, including multiple beaches, a golf course, and tennis courts on its 340-acre grounds. Smaller boutique hotels and guest houses in and around Christiansted provide alternatives for various preferences and budgets.
After settling in, drive to Christiansted, the former capital of the Danish West Indies, to explore its distinctive colonial architecture and historic sites. Begin at Fort Christiansvaern, a well-preserved yellow bastion completed in 1749 that overlooks the harbor. The fort is part of the Christiansted National Historic Site administered by the National Park Service. It provides insight into St. Croix’s colonial past, from Indigenous Taino and Carib peoples through Spanish, French, Knights of Malta, and Danish rule, before becoming a U.S. territory in 1917.
After exploring the fort, stroll along the Christiansted historic district with its distinctive yellow brick buildings featuring Danish-style arches and red roofs. Visit the Scale House, where sugar and rum were weighed and taxed during colonial times, and the Old Danish Customs House. Both are part of the Christiansted National Historic Site.
For dinner, enjoy Caribbean cuisine at one of the restaurants in historic Christiansted. Many are housed in beautifully restored colonial buildings, like 1756 Grotto and Savant. Fresh seafood features prominently on local menus, often prepared with island spices and accompanied by traditional sides like rice and peas, sweet plantains, or fungi (a cornmeal-based dish similar to polenta). After dinner, you can stroll along the boardwalk to watch boats in the harbor and enjoy the gentle Caribbean breeze.
Day 2:Snorkel Buck Island Reef National Monument
Board a boat from Christiansted harbor with one of the permitted tour operators like Caribbean Sea Adventures, Big Beard’s Adventure Tours, or another authorized concessionaire. The scenic 30-minute boat ride offers views of St. Croix’s coastline before arriving at the 176-acre uninhabited island, where emerald land meets the azure sea.
Upon arrival, don your snorkeling gear and follow the famous underwater trail, a self-guided route with plaques identifying various coral formations and marine species. The trail guides you through a vibrant ecosystem of elkhorn and brain coral, and you may encounter some of the 250 species of fish documented in these waters, including blue tangs, parrotfish, and yellowtail snappers. Lucky snorkelers might also spot green sea turtles, hawksbill turtles, or spotted eagle rays gliding through the water.
After exploring the underwater trail, spend time on Turtle Beach, a pristine white sand beach on Buck Island’s western shore. Most tour operators provide a picnic lunch, allowing you to refuel in this idyllic setting.
In the afternoon, your captain will navigate to different snorkeling spots around the island, allowing you to experience diverse marine environments, from shallow coral gardens to deeper reef structures. The half-day or full-day tour typically includes refreshments on the return journey as you sail back to Christiansted, with the afternoon sun casting a golden glow across the water.
Enjoy dinner in Christiansted, where you can sample local seafood including mahi-mahi, wahoo, and Caribbean spiny lobster prepared with island herbs and spices. The island’s cuisine reflects its multicultural heritage, incorporating African, European, and Indigenous Caribbean influences.
Day 3:Scuba the North Shore After Sunrise Views
Arrive in time to watch the first light breaking over the horizon, casting golden hues across the rugged landscape. The panoramic views of St. Croix’s windswept eastern coastline, with waves crashing against rocky cliffs below, create a dramatic setting for quiet contemplation and stunning photographs.
After experiencing this enchanting sunrise, explore St. Croix’s north shore. Several accessible beaches along the north shore coastline offer opportunities to swim and snorkel in relatively calm waters, and you might see marine life among nearshore coral formations.
For lunch, visit one of the casual spots in the area offering open-air dining with ocean views and menus featuring Caribbean specialties and fresh seafood.
In the afternoon, experienced certified divers might arrange a guided dive through a local operator. St. Croix offers diverse diving environments, including coral reefs, walls, and underwater canyons. Non-divers can enjoy more beach time, perhaps at Cane Bay Beach, which is known for its beautiful setting and reef that’s accessible from shore for snorkeling.
After your north shore exploration, return to your accommodation to refresh before dinner in Christiansted’s historic district, where you can enjoy Caribbean-inspired cuisine in a setting that reflects St. Croix’s rich cultural heritage. If you’re in the mood for live music, head to Sylvie’s Place or the Deep End Bar & Grill at the Tamarind Reef Resort.
Day 4:History in Frederiksted
Upon reaching Frederiksted, often called “Freedom City” due to its role in the 1848 emancipation of enslaved people in the Danish West Indies, begin your exploration at Fort Frederik. This distinctive red fort, built between 1752–1760, has seen pivotal moments in Caribbean history, including the emancipation proclamation announcement from its distinctive waterfront walls. The fort’s museum provides historical context about St. Croix’s past, including the 1848 labor revolt led by Moses “Buddhoe” Gottlieb that ended slavery in the Danish West Indies.
Next, explore Frederiksted’s waterfront and historic district, with its Victorian-era architecture and buildings that reflect the town’s cultural heritage. The architectural style here differs from Christiansted’s Danish colonial aesthetic, offering another perspective on St. Croix’s diverse heritage.
For an underwater experience, head to Frederiksted Pier for a guided snorkel or dive. The pier’s concrete pilings have become an artificial reef with colorful sponges, corals, and other marine growth, creating a haven for underwater photography. Look for seahorses, octopuses, and other fascinating creatures that make their homes around the pier’s structure. The shallow, protected waters make this an excellent spot for snorkelers and divers of all experience levels.
After your pier adventure, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant in Frederiksted that serves fresh seafood and authentic Crucian cuisine. Try local specialties like kallaloo (a green soupy stew with West African roots), conch in butter sauce, and johnnycakes (slightly sweet fried bread).
In the afternoon, if your timing allows and it’s open during your visit, explore Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge, home to one of the longest and most beautiful beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This protected area is a critical nesting site for endangered leatherback sea turtles. It’s only open to the public on weekends outside nesting season (typically December through August).
Enjoy the festive atmosphere if your visit coincides with one of St. Croix’s Jump Up celebrations—quarterly street festivals held in February, May, July, and November. Steel-drum bands perform, local artisans display their crafts, and food vendors serve traditional dishes.
For dinner, choose a restaurant that features the distinctive flavors of Crucian cooking, which blends African, European, and indigenous influences into a unique culinary tradition.
Day 5:Visit Salt River Bay and Taste Rum in St. Croix
Begin your day with a morning visit to the Salt River Bay Visitor Contact Station, if it’s open during your visit, where you can learn about the area’s ecological significance and historical importance. The park preserves natural and cultural resources, including prehistoric archaeological sites and the remains of Fort Salé, a French colonial earthwork fortification dating to about 1617.
For certified divers, local dive operators can arrange diving excursions to sites around Salt River Bay, where coral formations and diverse marine life create memorable underwater experiences. Snorkelers can explore the bay’s protected waters with guides who can identify marine species and explain the area’s ecological significance.
Non-divers or those seeking a more historical experience can visit the Estate Whim Museum instead. This beautifully restored 18th-century sugar plantation provides insight into St. Croix’s agricultural past and complex social history. Tour the great house, sugar mill, and outbuildings while learning about the sugar industry that once dominated the island’s economy and shaped its cultural landscape.
For lunch, sample local dishes at one of the casual restaurants in the area to refuel for your afternoon adventure.
Consider an afternoon tour of one of St. Croix’s noted rum distilleries—Cruzan Rum or Captain Morgan. Both offer guided experiences that explain the rum-making process from sugarcane to bottle, with opportunities to sample various expressions of the spirit with deep connections to Caribbean heritage. Learn how rum production has evolved from colonial times to today’s sophisticated operations while gaining an appreciation for this vital aspect of St. Croix’s cultural and economic identity.
As a memorable finale to your St. Croix adventure, arrange an evening kayak tour at Salt River Bay. Tour operators like Virgin Kayak Tours, Bush Tribe Eco Adventures, and Sea Thru Kayaks VI offer nighttime kayaking for an enchanting experience under the stars. If you’re visiting during the right lunar phase, you might see the bay’s bioluminescent organisms that create glowing blue light when disturbed by paddles or other movement in the water.
For your farewell dinner, enjoy a final meal at one of St. Croix’s restaurants. Toast to the perfect balance of historical immersion and natural discovery that makes this island a uniquely rewarding destination—one that reveals its treasures most fully to travelers willing to explore its cultural depths and underwater wonders.