The Ultimate D.C. Weekend for Foodies

It’s easy to find a good restaurant in Washington, D.C.—what’s harder is finding the spots with a true sense of place to help you get to know the city better and have a richer travel experience. This four-day itinerary explores some of the best eats in town and enriches the trip with museum visits and other destinations to learn more about the country’s food history and culture. You can also enjoy the outdoors with a bike ride, a visit to the zoo, and a stroll through a botanical garden.