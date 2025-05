The Ultimate D.C. Weekend for Foodies

Start your day learning about the plants we eat—and the ones that eat each other—at the United States Botanic Garden . See the massive array of edible species in the conservatory, such as cacao, jackfruit, and fig trees, and swing by the carnivorous plant room. Tap into the knowledge and expertise of the garden’s cadre of volunteers for even more insight.Afterward, head across the street to the National Museum of the American Indian for a quick meal at the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe. It recently revamped its menu to include preparations of Indigenous staples like bison and salmon. Continue along the Mall to the National Museum of American History to check out several exhibits related to U.S. food culture, including nearly everything from Julia Child’s kitchen and a display of one of the lunch counters from anti-segregation protests in Greensboro, N.C.Before dinner, make your way just north of the National Mall to the H Street corridor for a cocktail. Try a couple of drinks from the rotating, creative cocktail list at Providencia, a newer Taiwanese Dominican hole-in-the-wall down a mural-covered alley. Grab alike the plantain and green tea tiramisu or the crab toast if time allows.Further down the block is the always-excellent Copycat Co. , which pairs Chinese street food with fabulously prepared cocktails, like the passionfruit-heavy Rumshack Punch. We also recommend ordering the dan dan noodles.Another dinner option is Maketto , which serves Taiwanese-Cambodian fare in a stylish indoor-outdoor setting that doubles as a streetwear shop. The ginger chicken soup dumplings are a must (don’t trick yourself into thinking you’ll split it with the table), as is the jumbo scallop red curry with coconut milk and(a lemongrass-based spice).Alternatively, head to newcomer Pascual , which has received a bevy of accolades in its short time in the Northeast D.C. dining scene. Opt for the lamb neck barbacoa, the bluefin tuna tostada, the taco al pastor, or one of the day’s specials. (Pro tip: If there’s duck available, order it.)