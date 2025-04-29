A 5-Day Outdoor and Wellness Getaway in Washington, D.C.

With nearly 8,000 acres dedicated to parks and open spaces (about 20 percent of the city’s land), Washington, D.C. combines urban delights with ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Cruise its two rivers and reach new hiking heights with this five-day itinerary. You can weave through the city by kayak, boat, or bike, delighting in the city’s natural beauty and fueling up along the way at the best restaurants. Plus, cap it all off with a well-deserved spa day.