A 5-Day Outdoor and Wellness Getaway in Washington, D.C.

With nearly 8,000 acres dedicated to parks and open spaces (about 20 percent of the city’s land), Washington, D.C. combines urban delights with ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Cruise its two rivers and reach new hiking heights with this five-day itinerary. You can weave through the city by kayak, boat, or bike, delighting in the city’s natural beauty and fueling up along the way at the best restaurants. Plus, cap it all off with a well-deserved spa day.
Itinerary / 5 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:See the Monuments at Night
Check into the contemporary, comfortable rooms at the Morrow Hotel in the Union Market District. Other lodging options include Eaton DC and the Jefferson hotel—which is worth a visit for its incredible, cozy cocktail bar, Quill, alone. Then, start your journey with dinner and drinks at El Presidente, a vibrant, whimsically decorated Mexican restaurant a short walk away. The queso fundido de chorizo (melted cheese with chorizo) is drool-worthy and try the black cod al pastor tacos with a piña piña cocktail in a big shark mug.
After the sun sets, visit the National Mall to check out the monuments when the weather cools off. It’s also the ideal time to see the sights with fewer crowds.
After the sun sets, visit the National Mall to check out the monuments when the weather cools off. It’s also the ideal time to see the sights with fewer crowds.
Day 2:Explore Georgetown's River and Restaurants
Start your morning at Baked & Wired for a coffee and pastry to bring along on a light walk along the expansive Georgetown riverside promenade to Roosevelt lsland Park. The beloved living memorial to President Theodore Roosevelt lies in the middle of the Potomac River. To get there, you’ll cross the river via the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Potomac Heritage Trail, enjoying panoramic views of the river, the historic Watergate Hotel, and the Washington Monument.
Afterward, head to nearby Chaia Tacos for vegan and vegetarian tacos and quesadillas, like the braised mushroom, feta, and salsa tacos. Or check out Mediterranean restaurant Green Almond Pantry for lamb kofte and eggplant confit sandwiches with goat cheese and pesto.
Then, either explore the shops along Wisconsin Avenue and M Street or, in the warmer months, head to the Key Bridge Boathouse to rent canoes, kayaks, or paddleboards. You can also bring your own for a nominal dock fee. For a more leisurely river experience, rent a pontoon paddle boat from Potomac Paddle Club—or board a Sea the City hot tub boat.
For dinner, dine at Filomena Ristorante, a storied Italian joint that goes all-out on the decor for different holidays. The food—and noteworthy portions—speak for themselves. Ask for an order of the soul-warming arancini (rice balls stuffed with cheese and meat) and leave room for a couple of glasses of wine and the slate of classic Italian entrees.
Afterward, head to nearby Chaia Tacos for vegan and vegetarian tacos and quesadillas, like the braised mushroom, feta, and salsa tacos. Or check out Mediterranean restaurant Green Almond Pantry for lamb kofte and eggplant confit sandwiches with goat cheese and pesto.
Then, either explore the shops along Wisconsin Avenue and M Street or, in the warmer months, head to the Key Bridge Boathouse to rent canoes, kayaks, or paddleboards. You can also bring your own for a nominal dock fee. For a more leisurely river experience, rent a pontoon paddle boat from Potomac Paddle Club—or board a Sea the City hot tub boat.
For dinner, dine at Filomena Ristorante, a storied Italian joint that goes all-out on the decor for different holidays. The food—and noteworthy portions—speak for themselves. Ask for an order of the soul-warming arancini (rice balls stuffed with cheese and meat) and leave room for a couple of glasses of wine and the slate of classic Italian entrees.
Day 3:Hike the Rock Creek Park Trails
A picturesque swathe of trees, waterways, and historic buildings, Rock Creek Park includes more than 32 miles of hiking trails and paths. Get as early a start as you can muster but stop for breakfast since the park has no dining options. Consider arriving early for a shorter line at La Tejana, which serves Michelin-approved Tex-Mex breakfast tacos.
Begin at Peirce Mill, a popular starting point for hitting the park’s trails, or choose your adventure by planning a different trek with the park’s navigation tools. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and good hiking shoes.
Return to the Morrow to freshen up before heading to one of the more casual spots nearby. Andy’s Pizza NoMa has a wide craft beer selection and internationally award-winning cheese pizza. Fans of a bit of spice should pick up a slice of their hot honey, pepperoni, and burrata pie. Another option is Indigo, a neighborhood favorite serving Indian classics in a covered beer garden setting. If you only want a snack, head to Paste & Rind, a wine and cheese bar, for their rotating selections—you can also easily turn it into a full dinner by ordering a few boards.
Begin at Peirce Mill, a popular starting point for hitting the park’s trails, or choose your adventure by planning a different trek with the park’s navigation tools. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and good hiking shoes.
Return to the Morrow to freshen up before heading to one of the more casual spots nearby. Andy’s Pizza NoMa has a wide craft beer selection and internationally award-winning cheese pizza. Fans of a bit of spice should pick up a slice of their hot honey, pepperoni, and burrata pie. Another option is Indigo, a neighborhood favorite serving Indian classics in a covered beer garden setting. If you only want a snack, head to Paste & Rind, a wine and cheese bar, for their rotating selections—you can also easily turn it into a full dinner by ordering a few boards.
Day 4:Unwind with a Four Seasons Spa Treatment
After all that activity, book a spa day to melt away any muscle aches. The Four Seasons Hotel, based in Georgetown, offers various spa services in a stylish setting, including a cherry blossom scrub.
For dinner, try fine dining at Lapis, a cozy Afghan bistro in the Adams Morgan neighborhood with dishes like shrimp dumplings in saffron cream sauce and fried cauliflower, spinach, and potato bites with mint yogurt and chutney. Or book a prix-fixe experience at chef Enrique Limardo’s Imperfecto, a culinary journey through the Mediterranean and Latin America. If you opt for á la carte, order the burrata with tamarind hummus, apple compote, crispy lentil tabbouleh, and lamb terrine.
For dinner, try fine dining at Lapis, a cozy Afghan bistro in the Adams Morgan neighborhood with dishes like shrimp dumplings in saffron cream sauce and fried cauliflower, spinach, and potato bites with mint yogurt and chutney. Or book a prix-fixe experience at chef Enrique Limardo’s Imperfecto, a culinary journey through the Mediterranean and Latin America. If you opt for á la carte, order the burrata with tamarind hummus, apple compote, crispy lentil tabbouleh, and lamb terrine.
Day 5:Kayak the Anacostia River
After diving into Northwest D.C.'s environs, explore the Anacostia River and its wetlands on the east side of town today. Head to Yellow Union Market, an all-day Levantine café for a quick breakfast. The double apple chaider combines chai and cider for a sweet-and-savory start to your morning. Excellent pastries include the lemon sumac cruffin (a croissant-like muffin), peanut tahini croissant, and date labne coffee cake. You could also eat at Hiraya Cafe, which has an all-day Filipino breakfast menu with filling plates like the crispy pork belly on heirloom garlic fried rice with a fried egg.
From there, go to the Kenilworth Aquatic Garden to walk the boardwalks and canals and spot beavers, herons, and turtles in the marshes. Come summer, the main attraction is the bevy of water lilies and lotuses, which cover the water with kaleidoscopic patterns when they bloom.
Head to Kingman and Heritage Islands Park, a less-traversed park along the Anacostia that provides excellent opportunities to see local and migratory birds and other wildlife by canoe or on foot. For a more urban backdrop, head to the Ballpark Boathouse in Navy Yard to get on the river and enjoy the city’s southeast skyline.
A slew of dinner options awaits. Head to Bluejacket for microbrews and quality bar food in an industrial loft setting. For a less casual experience, enjoy dishes such as wild mushroom ragu rigatoni or pan-roasted duck with polenta and apple mostarda at Osteria Morini. Albi, an acclaimed Lebanese restaurant in Navy Yard, serves crab-and-corn hummus and a kebob of smoked cucumber, plum, and swordfish.
From there, go to the Kenilworth Aquatic Garden to walk the boardwalks and canals and spot beavers, herons, and turtles in the marshes. Come summer, the main attraction is the bevy of water lilies and lotuses, which cover the water with kaleidoscopic patterns when they bloom.
Head to Kingman and Heritage Islands Park, a less-traversed park along the Anacostia that provides excellent opportunities to see local and migratory birds and other wildlife by canoe or on foot. For a more urban backdrop, head to the Ballpark Boathouse in Navy Yard to get on the river and enjoy the city’s southeast skyline.
A slew of dinner options awaits. Head to Bluejacket for microbrews and quality bar food in an industrial loft setting. For a less casual experience, enjoy dishes such as wild mushroom ragu rigatoni or pan-roasted duck with polenta and apple mostarda at Osteria Morini. Albi, an acclaimed Lebanese restaurant in Navy Yard, serves crab-and-corn hummus and a kebob of smoked cucumber, plum, and swordfish.