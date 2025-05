A 5-Day Outdoor and Wellness Getaway in Washington, D.C.

After diving into Northwest D.C.'s environs, explore the Anacostia River and its wetlands on the east side of town today. Head to Yellow Union Market , an all-day Levantine café for a quick breakfast. The double applecombines chai and cider for a sweet-and-savory start to your morning. Excellent pastries include the lemon sumac cruffin (a croissant-like muffin), peanut tahini croissant, and date labne coffee cake. You could also eat at Hiraya Cafe , which has an all-day Filipino breakfast menu with filling plates like the crispy pork belly on heirloom garlic fried rice with a fried egg.From there, go to the Kenilworth Aquatic Garden to walk the boardwalks and canals and spot beavers, herons, and turtles in the marshes. Come summer, the main attraction is the bevy of water lilies and lotuses, which cover the water with kaleidoscopic patterns when they bloom.Head to Kingman and Heritage Islands Park , a less-traversed park along the Anacostia that provides excellent opportunities to see local and migratory birds and other wildlife by canoe or on foot. For a more urban backdrop, head to the Ballpark Boathouse in Navy Yard to get on the river and enjoy the city’s southeast skyline.A slew of dinner options awaits. Head to Bluejacket for microbrews and quality bar food in an industrial loft setting. For a less casual experience, enjoy dishes such as wild mushroom ragu rigatoni or pan-roasted duck with polenta and apple mostarda at Osteria Morini Albi , an acclaimed Lebanese restaurant in Navy Yard, serves crab-and-corn hummus and a kebob of smoked cucumber, plum, and swordfish.