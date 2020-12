Day 6

Avignon

If you were paying attention in your European history class, Avignon will ring a bell. From 1309 to 1378, the city was the seat of seven popes—a situation that resulted from a dispute between France and the papacy. The story becomes even stranger after that: Between 1378 and 1418 there were two rival popes, one in Rome and one in Avignon.On your visit to the Palace of the Popes , your guide will explain all the details of this odd chapter in history. Meanwhile, you’ll appreciate Europe’s largest gothic palace, measuring more than 160,000 square feet and featuring numerous chapels, cloisters, libraries, and apartments. Afterwards, wander along the cobblestone lanes of the historic center and admire the Pont d’Avignon. This landmark medieval bridge once spanned the Rhône; today, just four arches of the original 22 still stand. EmeraldACTIVE offers two opportunities to stretch your legs, starting with morning yoga and later a tour by foot through town . Travelers interested in the legacy of Roman rule in southern France may want to join the DiscoverMORE excursion (at an extra cost) to the three-tiered Pont du Gard —the tallest Roman aqueduct that’s also one of the best preserved.In the evening, you’ll savor the cuisine of Top Chef Fabien Morreale . Emerald Waterways’ EmeraldPLUS experiences are all about getting to the heart of the local culture, and there are few cultural experiences more enjoyable than trying traditional local dishes.