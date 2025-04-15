The Ultimate 8-Day Luxury Yacht Trip from Dubrovnik to Athens

It will be hard to pick a favorite day on this Emerald Cruises yacht trip that begins in the magnificent city of Dubrovnik and travels through Montenegro and Albania to spend several days sailing through Greece’s most picturesque seaside destinations. Whether exploring ruins, kayaking to coves, visiting sky-high monasteries, or relaxing at a taverna, the eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment itinerary has something for travelers of all types. Go on guided hikes to the UNESCO site of Kotor. Venture into the countryside of Greece and enjoy traditional Greek cuisine. It all begins with the floating boutique hotel that is your award-winning yacht, with its modern infrared sauna, contemporary suites, and delicious cuisine.