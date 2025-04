The Ultimate 8-Day Luxury Yacht Trip from Dubrovnik to Athens

From Sarandë, it’s under an hour to Corfu , one of Greece’s most beautiful islands. Think dramatic cliffs, the bluest waters, a cove-filled coastline, picturesque villages, and citrus and cypress trees galore. Old Town Corfu is also a UNESCO World Heritage site , with roots in the 8th century C.E. when the three forts helped defend the trading interests of the Republic of Venice against the Ottoman Empire. For a more contemporary experience, try Liston, a pedestrian street lined with shops and cafés on the western edge of Greece’s largest square, the Spianada.Optional excursions include a guided walking tour of Corfu’s Old Town . It includes the Jewish Quarter and its 300-year-old synagogue, the 17th-century Town Hall, and the red-domed bell tower of St. Spyridon Church. Or see charming seaside destinations and the stunning backdrops of other Greek islands, including Troubetta with its mountain range, by 4x4. The tour culminates at the surf-and-sand destination of Paleokastritsa Beach, known for its clear waters, white sand, and water activities for thrill-seekers.