A 5-Day Washington, D.C. Itinerary the Whole Family Will Love

Start your day at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken , a great option to satisfy savory and sweet preferences. Its fried honey and cheese chicken sandwiches shouldn’t be missed and try the seasonal doughnut selection—snag a cherry blossom one in spring.Then, head down to the National Mall. Kids flock to the historic plane and space artifacts, including several hung from the ceiling, at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum . Another option is the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History , where kids can learn the basics about science topics like gemology and oceanography. The large exhibit halls also provide plenty of educational moments to go further in-depth.For younger children, the U.S. Botanic Garden has a popular—and shaded—children’s courtyard, where little ones can plant and water greenery, plus a series of glass-lined rooms full of rare, culturally significant, or tropical plants.Come lunchtime, head to the National Museum of the American Indian for a quick meal at the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe . The menu includes bison and salmon, two food sources important to several Indigenous cultures, and kid-friendly staples.Grab an early dinner at the F1 Arcade in Union Market or Flight Club in Mount Vernon Square. Sit in the hot seat and finally settle on who’s the better driver at the F1 Arcade—or simply enjoy a Welcome to Miami passionfruit-and-tequila cocktail and a few flatbread pizzas while watching the kids race.At Flight Club, test your dart-throwing precision with an array of competitive games. They’re comfortably spaced apart from other stations, so your team has plenty of room for victory laps. Order chicken skewers with mango chutney and spiced yogurt to munch on while you figure out how to hit the bullseye.Note that these venues have some age restrictions, including adults-only hours, so plan accordingly. You must be 12 or older to throw darts at Flight Club, and anyone using the driving simulators at F1 Arcade must be at least seven years old.