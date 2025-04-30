A 5-Day Washington, D.C. Itinerary the Whole Family Will Love

Washington, D.C. makes it easy to travel with the family. Options abound for the youngest and eldest in the group, and it’s easy to get around between walkable neighborhoods and public transportation. With this five-day itinerary, designed to minimize travel time between stops, get ready to make memories on pirate ship treasure hunts and espionage tours, at ball games, and beyond.
Day 1:See the Sights at Sunset
Check into the Morrow Hotel, a contemporary property recently opened in the Union Market District. For train-loving kids, head to the rooftop for a perfect view of the Amtrak trains entering nearby Union Station.
Then, head to Dupont Circle for Iron Gate, a historic Greek and Italian restaurant and bar in a Spanish-style former horse stable. The menu rotates, but expect dishes like squash with goat cheese mousse, shaved pear, and a maple-mustard vinaigrette.
Save time for a post-dinner stroll along the National Mall, including a lap between the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the Washington Monument. You can always swing back to the monuments for daylight pictures, but going in the evening maximizes time for daytime-only activities and helps keep everyone cooler.
Day 2:Visit the National Zoo
Get breakfast at Cracked Eggery, which is up the road from the zoo’s main entrance on Connecticut Avenue. You can order tater tots with various toppings, items from a kids’ menu, and breakfast sandwiches for less-picky palates like the “Paulie Cicero” sandwich with prosciutto, fried egg, ricotta, sun-dried tomato pesto, and hot honey.
Perhaps no city loves its zoo more than Washington, D.C.—you’ll experience that energy when you arrive at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park. Plan for a few hours of walking and leave time to take advantage of daily activities, such as animal feedings and other up-close experiences run by zookeepers. The giant pandas are a favorite. Stop at other exhibits for energetic sea lions, North American river otters, and the electric eel tank.
Afterward, head to the adjacent Cleveland Park neighborhood to rest your legs and make a craft at All Fired Up, a popular pottery and mosaics studio. (Reservations may be needed, depending on group size.) It has many fun options for same-day and finish-at-home pottery painting and mosaic projects.
For dinner nearby, Buck’s Fishing & Camping serves comforting meals using locally sourced ingredients. The menu fluctuates somewhat with the seasons—the rosemary focaccia and whipped pesto butter is a year-round winner.
Day 3:Go to the National Air and Space Museum
Start your day at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, a great option to satisfy savory and sweet preferences. Its fried honey and cheese chicken sandwiches shouldn’t be missed and try the seasonal doughnut selection—snag a cherry blossom one in spring.
Then, head down to the National Mall. Kids flock to the historic plane and space artifacts, including several hung from the ceiling, at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Another option is the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where kids can learn the basics about science topics like gemology and oceanography. The large exhibit halls also provide plenty of educational moments to go further in-depth.
For younger children, the U.S. Botanic Garden has a popular—and shaded—children’s courtyard, where little ones can plant and water greenery, plus a series of glass-lined rooms full of rare, culturally significant, or tropical plants.
Come lunchtime, head to the National Museum of the American Indian for a quick meal at the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe. The menu includes bison and salmon, two food sources important to several Indigenous cultures, and kid-friendly staples.
Grab an early dinner at the F1 Arcade in Union Market or Flight Club in Mount Vernon Square. Sit in the hot seat and finally settle on who’s the better driver at the F1 Arcade—or simply enjoy a Welcome to Miami passionfruit-and-tequila cocktail and a few flatbread pizzas while watching the kids race.
At Flight Club, test your dart-throwing precision with an array of competitive games. They’re comfortably spaced apart from other stations, so your team has plenty of room for victory laps. Order chicken skewers with mango chutney and spiced yogurt to munch on while you figure out how to hit the bullseye.
Note that these venues have some age restrictions, including adults-only hours, so plan accordingly. You must be 12 or older to throw darts at Flight Club, and anyone using the driving simulators at F1 Arcade must be at least seven years old.
Day 4:Walk and Eat in Georgetown
Begin your day in this historic neighborhood with a coffee-and-pastry breakfast at Baked & Wired or Dog Tag Bakery. Or stop at the local chain South Block for smoothies and acai bowls. For sit-down options, head to El Centro for a Mexican brunch with a festive vibe that welcomes kids. Another option is the Sovereign to enjoy its vast beer list with your Belgian breakfast. Try the coffee-caramel Belgian waffles with chantilly cream, or tuck into the heftier fried chicken and waffles plate.
Then, meander around Georgetown, popping into Wisconsin Avenue and M Street shops or exploring the canal-side paths. Along the waterfront, enjoy expansive views of the nearby Roosevelt Island Park and part of the Washington-Arlington skyline, as well as the paddleboarders and kayakers passing by.
If you decide to join them, head to the Key Bridge Boathouse to rent a vessel. You can bring your own equipment for a nominal dock fee. To leave the navigating to someone else, Boomerang Boat Tours welcomes small and tall mateys to board its pirate cruise for a themed treasure hunt along the river. Or stay on land and book a tour with Spyher, which will take you into the neighborhood for an espionage-themed tour led by former CIA officers.
When you’re ready for lunch, Chaia Tacos serves vegan and vegetarian tacos and quesadillas, such as braised mushroom, feta, and salsa tacos. Its casual location along the canal allows you to enjoy a faster yet delightful meal.
Day 5:Play Mini Golf and Attend a Soccer Game
Play a round of Putt-Putt at the East Potomac Park mini golf course, the country’s oldest continuously operated miniature golf course. Or, if it’s a warm day, head to the nearby Yards Park Splash Pool in Navy Yard to cool down in the waterfront pool and waterfall.
For lunch, check out Bluejacket Brewery, a family-friendly microbrewery in a stylishly refurbished former factory. Try the jumbo salted pretzel, which comes with mustard and cheese made with Bluejacket beer, and the pork schnitzel.
For the finale of your trip, get in the sporty spirit for either a baseball game at Nationals Park or a soccer match at Audi Field.
