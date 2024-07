Enjoy D.C. Among Marvelous Trees, From Cherry Blossoms to the Tree of Life

On the Southern side of the National Mall, you’ll find the United States Botanic Garden , the oldest in North America—it was established by the U.S. Congress in 1920. The Garden has promoted the beauty and usefulness of plants for the past 200 years. A living plant museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the institution is a wealth of information about the fundamental value and diversity of plants. Through tours and programs (which always promote sustainability), visitors of all ages learn about the aesthetic, cultural, economic, therapeutic, and ecological importance of plants. Be sure to check out the Conservatory, home to the Tree of life (or Lignum vitae). This endangered tree species, native to most of the Caribbean, has been devastated by deforestation and development.Did you know Rome isn’t the only place with “Spanish Steps”? Up next are D.C.’s own Spanish Steps in the Kalorama Heights neighborhood, where you’ll find a row of embassies along Massachusetts Avenue and Mitchell Park, which has sports fields, a basketball court, and the landmark steps. Dating to 1911, they climb four levels up to a decorative fountain. This series of steps and terraces, also known as Decatur Terrace, leads to a tree-lover’s sanctuary right in the middle of the city. It’s easy to relax in this secret garden shaded by magnolias, Easter red cedars, oaks, and flowering trees.For a delicious Japanese dinner, try the acclaimed sushi and other offerings at Momiji . Fittingly, the name is Japanese for “autumn leaves.”As your trip nears its end, plan to keep in touch with trees through the D.C.-based American Forests , founded in 1875. The oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States serves as “the pathfinders for creating healthy forests from coast to coast.” Cities have forests, too. According to American Forests, “Over 140 million acres of America’s forests are located in cities and towns. Urban forestry is defined as the planting, care and protection of trees in the urban and suburban environment.” Washington, D.C. is a prime example of a city providing an excellent ecosystem for trees. As you’ve now seen for yourself, trees of almost every imaginable species thrive here—inspiration to take home with you.