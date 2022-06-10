Enjoy D.C. Among Marvelous Trees, From Cherry Blossoms to the Tree of Life

From all-American Apple to Japanese Zelkova, trees are as beneficial to environments as they are beautiful to observe—and D.C. has leafy friends in spades. The result is a culture-filled destination that stimulates and enriches where you can also enjoy the simple pleasure of a tree-lined street. With a climate that’s similar to temperate zones in Asia, the nation’s capital allows a wide variety of tree species—including ornamentals like Zelkova and Yoshino cherry—to thrive. Whether you find yourself looking up to admire the National Christmas Tree in the winter or down at the cherry blossoms that carpet the ground in spring, take a trip that focuses on D.C.’s spectacular specimens to get to the, ahem, root of why we all should care about trees, no matter where in the world we live. Pro tip: wear comfortable shoes—you’ll be walking quite a bit.