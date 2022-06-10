JOURNEYS

Enjoy D.C. Among Marvelous Trees, From Cherry Blossoms to the Tree of Life

Trees_HeroImage.jpg

From all-American Apple to Japanese Zelkova, trees are as beneficial to environments as they are beautiful to observe—and D.C. has leafy friends in spades. The result is a culture-filled destination that stimulates and enriches where you can also enjoy the simple pleasure of a tree-lined street. With a climate that’s similar to temperate zones in Asia, the nation’s capital allows a wide variety of tree species—including ornamentals like Zelkova and Yoshino cherry—to thrive. Whether you find yourself looking up to admire the National Christmas Tree in the winter or down at the cherry blossoms that carpet the ground in spring, take a trip that focuses on D.C.’s spectacular specimens to get to the, ahem, root of why we all should care about trees, no matter where in the world we live. Pro tip: wear comfortable shoes—you’ll be walking quite a bit.

Itinerary / 3 DAYS

PLAN YOUR TRIP

Trip Designer

Visit Washington, DC

Visit Washington, DC is your capital travel expert, offering access to some of the world's best—and free!—museums, neighborhoods with homegrown businesses and diverse communities and events, festivals, and performances you'll find no place else. Visit Washington DC wants to make sure your next trip to Washington, DC is one for the history books.

Trip Highlight

Tiny but mighty

A trip-within-a-trip, the exquisite National Bonsai & Penjing Museum, located on the grounds of the National Arboretum, can easily make you feel delightfully transported all the way to the Far East. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Boyer.)
Trees_Day1_NationalArboretum_1245x660.jpg

DAY 1Forest bathing in the National Grove

Waste no time traveling to and from your hotel by choosing a location close to the National Arboretum where this tour begins: the Ivy City Motel. You’ll also want to pack snacks and bring along something more substantial to eat for lunch (you can thank us later). Open daily, Mom’s Organic Market is an excellent place to stock up on healthy, plant-based fuel, and Naked Lunch, located in the market, features fine house-made items to take out, including sandwiches, bowls, and burritos. When choosing snack items, keep your energy up by sticking with the tree theme and selecting things that grow on trees such as a banana, plus trail mix that includes raw nuts, coconut, and/or cashews.

Begin your tree travels with a little “forest bathing” (the practice of spending time in nature to de-stress and revive) at the National Arboretum. A national treasure, it’s a 446-acre public research facility dedicated to preserving the environmental and economic importance of landscape and ornamental plants. Walk through the National Grove of State Trees (or “The Grove” for short), a patriotic plantation of trees—the first one planted in 1990—representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Plan to stay a while by bringing along your lunch so you can pause to enjoy it at one of the picnic tables provided (find them close to the entrance portal and the M Street parking lot). Transport yourself to the Far East with a visit to the exquisite National Bonsai & Penjing Museum, located on the grounds of the Arboretum, and learn about growing your own food and composting with the Washington Youth Garden Field Trip.

After so much natural beauty, take in D.C.’s manmade majesty on an evening bike tour of “America’s Front Yard,” the National Mall. Its many iconic sites—including the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial—are even more breathtaking after dark. Bike tour companies such as Unlimited Biking will escort you through these sites, or get yourself rolling with Metro DC’s bikeshare service, Capital Bikeshare, and tailor your own tour.
African American_Day 2.jpg

DAY 2Enjoy a D.C.-area refuge with majestic trees

As you did yesterday, you’ll want to fortify yourself for the outdoorsy activities ahead, so stock up on snacks plus a picnic lunch for later. Start the day with an abundant breakfast featuring one of the most exquisite edibles to emanate from trees, maple syrup. Fare Well, a veggie-forward diner and bakery, serves up made-from-scratch “traditional comfort food with ALL plant-based ingredients,” including the Impossible Handcake, made with an Impossible Sausage and served with maple syrup. No worries if you don’t make it here in the morning: breakfast is served all day long.

For today’s big tree excursion—to Rock Creek Park—you’ll start on the Metro and head toward D.C.’s Northwest. The stations at Friendship Heights and Fort Totten are closest to the Nature Center, where your park experience begins. It’s home to the Planetarium and nature exhibit area, where staff will answer questions and help you plan your trip. Known as D.C.’s oasis in the city, Rock Creek Park offers many points of interest, letting you escape the Beltway bustle and take a hike or go jogging, cycling, or horseback riding.

Here, visitors will “find a peaceful refuge with majestic trees, wild animals, fresh air, recreational opportunities, and thousands of years of human history”—not to mention breathtaking beauty. Officially authorized in 1890, Rock Creek is the third-oldest national park designated by the federal government. The park consists of nearly 2,000 acres, more than double the size of Central Park in New York City.

In the evening, refuel with a light-yet-filling noodle soup at Vietnamese spot Pho Viet, one of D.C.’s best.
DAY 3 HERO_Culture.jpg

DAY 3Discover the U.S.’s first botanical garden and “Spanish Steps”

On the Southern side of the National Mall, you’ll find the United States Botanic Garden, the oldest in North America—it was established by the U.S. Congress in 1920. The Garden has promoted the beauty and usefulness of plants for the past 200 years. A living plant museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the institution is a wealth of information about the fundamental value and diversity of plants. Through tours and programs (which always promote sustainability), visitors of all ages learn about the aesthetic, cultural, economic, therapeutic, and ecological importance of plants. Be sure to check out the Conservatory, home to the Tree of life (or Lignum vitae). This endangered tree species, native to most of the Caribbean, has been devastated by deforestation and development.

Did you know Rome isn’t the only place with “Spanish Steps”? Up next are D.C.’s own Spanish Steps in the Kalorama Heights neighborhood, where you’ll find a row of embassies along Massachusetts Avenue and Mitchell Park, which has sports fields, a basketball court, and the landmark steps. Dating to 1911, they climb four levels up to a decorative fountain. This series of steps and terraces, also known as Decatur Terrace, leads to a tree-lover’s sanctuary right in the middle of the city. It’s easy to relax in this secret garden shaded by magnolias, Easter red cedars, oaks, and flowering trees.

For a delicious Japanese dinner, try the acclaimed sushi and other offerings at Momiji. Fittingly, the name is Japanese for “autumn leaves.”

As your trip nears its end, plan to keep in touch with trees through the D.C.-based American Forests, founded in 1875. The oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States serves as “the pathfinders for creating healthy forests from coast to coast.” Cities have forests, too. According to American Forests, “Over 140 million acres of America’s forests are located in cities and towns. Urban forestry is defined as the planting, care and protection of trees in the urban and suburban environment.” Washington, D.C. is a prime example of a city providing an excellent ecosystem for trees. As you’ve now seen for yourself, trees of almost every imaginable species thrive here—inspiration to take home with you.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
More From This Author
Lincoln_Hero.jpg
Journeys: United States
Take a Capital Trip Through History in Lincoln’s Footsteps and Beyond
June 10, 2022 10:58 AM
 · 
Visit Washington, DC
National Museum of African American History and Culture
Journeys: United States
Explore Fascinating African-American Heritage in the Nation’s Capital
June 10, 2022 10:28 AM
 · 
Visit Washington, DC