Dive Into a Trip of a Lifetime on Islands of Rangiroa and Tikehau

Days 5-7

Tikehau’s enchanting divers’ paradise

Get ready to dive in a coral atoll—praised by French aquatic explorer and conservationist Jacques Cousteau as the richest atoll on the face of the earth. Fly 20 minutes on the once-weekly flight from Rangiroa to Tikehau Airport, located on the Southern tip of the atoll. On the ground, you’ll bike (rent one or some guesthouses will provide them) or get picked up by tour operators for your dives.Book a room at a Tahitian Guesthouse such as Pension Tematie Pension Hotu , or Royal Tikehau , which is on a private motu. Note that there are no restaurants on the island, so you will eat at your guesthouse—or the Tikehau Village pension accepts outside guests. For snacks, you can pick up chicken burgers from Magasin Henriette, or donuts and baguettes from the patisserie.With diving tours available from TopDive and Dive Discovery , you’ll have your pick of top notch dives to explore over the course of three days, including: The Pearl Farm, Teonai, Tuheiava, The Sharks Hole, Right Corner, Left Corner, Turtle Refuge, Raira Cave, and Hina’s Bell. On any one of these dive areas, you’ll soon discover why Cousteau so heavily praised the atoll after a 1987 scientific expedition here. He considered the lagoon one of the most abundantly fish-filled in the South Pacific. Protected by its single pass, the lagoon harbors a huge variety of marine life, making it a paradise for scuba divers. It doesn’t hurt that the visibility is phenomenal and dive-spots are as little as 15-minute boat rides from the main village.There are more than underwater thrills here too. The vast array of native birds in the air is also a thing to behold—as are the unique pink sand beaches. One of the small islets is even called Bird Island, for the sheer volume of red-footed boobies and brown noddies that nest there. Think of them while you’re up in the air yourself as you depart on the daily flight to Tahiti to connect to your flight home.