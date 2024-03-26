This Five-Day Itinerary in Cappadocia, Türkiye is a Real-Life Fairytale

The first impression many visitors have when they arrive in Cappadocia is of hot air balloons slowly ascending through a softly lit morning sky. But that’s just an introduction to the possibilities and adventures that await in this enchanting realm. Shaped by millions of years of erosion and early cultures that carved dwellings, churches, and underground cities into the surrounding rocks, Cappadocia has evolved into an open-air museum of natural and historic wonders—an otherworldly landscape of fairy chimneys and troglodyte villages that are waiting to be discovered. During this five-day itinerary in Cappadocia, Türkiye, you’ll admire soft rock-carved churches adorned with exquisite Eastern Roman (Byzantine) frescoes, learn about the art of Anatolian rugs and carpets, and explore the largest excavated underground city in the world.