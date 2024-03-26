This Five-Day Itinerary in Cappadocia, Türkiye is a Real-Life Fairytale

The first impression many visitors have when they arrive in Cappadocia is of hot air balloons slowly ascending through a softly lit morning sky. But that’s just an introduction to the possibilities and adventures that await in this enchanting realm. Shaped by millions of years of erosion and early cultures that carved dwellings, churches, and underground cities into the surrounding rocks, Cappadocia has evolved into an open-air museum of natural and historic wonders—an otherworldly landscape of fairy chimneys and troglodyte villages that are waiting to be discovered. During this five-day itinerary in Cappadocia, Türkiye, you’ll admire soft rock-carved churches adorned with exquisite Eastern Roman (Byzantine) frescoes, learn about the art of Anatolian rugs and carpets, and explore the largest excavated underground city in the world.
Itinerary
Day 1:Welcome to Cappadocia
Take a shopping break at Bazaar 54, where you can find Anatolian rugs, carpets, and kilims. Crafted by nomadic Turkic tribes from Central Asia, the distinctive design motifs, earthy color palette, high-quality wool, and symbolic elements make Cappadocian rugs fascinating expressions of the region’s history and artistic traditions.
Just moments from Göreme lies the seemingly ordinary Çavuşin village, your gateway to ancient wonders and fairy chimneys (a unique rock formation produced by volcanic explosions). Follow the tracks beyond the village, and you’ll find a realm adorned with ruins, churches, and clergy houses. Extend your walk, and within half an hour, you’ll arrive at Güllüdere and Kızılçukur, where an enticing site awaits near the cliff’s slope—the Church of St. John the Baptist, one of Cappadocia’s oldest and largest examples of early Christian architecture.
For dinner, head to Dibek to sample one of Cappadocia’s culinary gems: Clay pot kebab (testi kebap). Meat, vegetables, and lentils are slow-cooked in a sealed clay pot in traditional earthen ovens before the pot is broken to release an irresistible smoky aroma and flavor. Afterward, enjoy your first evening at Sultan Cave Suites, where many rooms have the original cave walls integrated seamlessly into their design.
Day 2:Uncover the Secrets of Cappadocia's Underground Cities
The ultimate spot to soak up Cappadocia’s astounding beauty, Uçhisar Castle is a soaring volcanic-rock outcrop with one of the region’s most enchanting trails through Pigeon Valley. Slowly make your way up the path to the peak, passing natural tunnels that were used for centuries by villagers as a place of refuge from enemy armies, as well as bustling shops offering souvenirs like marble ornaments, mirrors, and delicious dried nuts and fruits.
In the town of Uçhisar, stop for dinner at Saklı Konak where dishes including grilled sea bream and mushroom stuffed with grilled eggplant and cheese are cooked in a traditional wood-fired oven.
Day 3:Glide Above Cappadocia's Timeless Wonders
Once you land, drive to Zelve, an open valley with a large cave settlement and an open-air museum. While the churches are not as intact as those found in Göreme, the region boasts the highest concentration of fairy chimneys. Within the valley, you’ll also encounter significant churches like Balıklı and Üzümlü that vividly illustrate the ancient monastic life. Nestled just off the Göreme-Avanos road to Zelve, Paşabağı, also known as Monk’s Vineyard, beckons with its entrancing allure. Marvel at numerous fairy chimneys, some boasting multiple stems and unique caps housing chapels and living areas specific to this region. The capped chimneys, crafted from tuff and volcanic ash, feature durable rock hats, a testament to those who once made these ethereal formations their homes.
This afternoon you’ll have an opportunity to unleash your own creativity at a pottery workshop in Avanos, a pottery haven with roots tracing back to the Hittites. Position yourself before the potter’s wheel at Chez Galip, and let a skilled master offer guidance on how to shape red Cappadocian clay from the Kızılırmak River. As you bid farewell, don’t forget to take home a piece or two of the craftsmen’s creations, tangible mementos of your artistic journey in Avanos. Unwind with a relaxing meal at Seyyah Han, where you can taste local dishes such as meatballs stuffed with spinach and cheese and towering plates of meze.
Day 4:Pedal Through Wonderland
In the afternoon, head to Mustafapaşa, a charming Cappadocian town of 1,300 inhabitants that serves as a living open-air museum where 19th-century houses showcase the brilliance of local stone masonry and wood craftsmanship. Selected by the UN World Tourism Organization as one of the Best Tourism Villages in 2021, many of the intricate facades still stand today. Notable structures include the Maraşoğlu Bridge, Agios Nikolaos Monastery, Agios Stefanos Church, and the 17th-century Mustafapaşa Cami-i Kebir.
Before returning to Göreme, learn how to prepare authentic Cappadocia cuisine at Aravan Evi. After cooking up casseroles and homemade flatbread, savor your efforts on the restaurant’s quaint terrace.
Day 5:Step Back into the Past in Ihlara Valley
After your day in nature, it’s time to appreciate Cappadocia’s viniculture legacy. Anchored in the region’s volcanic soil, local vineyards nurture a diverse array of Anatolian and European grape varieties, offering a rich, full-bodied flavor; white wine crafted from the indigenous emir grape is particularly beloved. Stop by one of Cappadocia’s vineyards, such as Turasan Winery, Kocabag Winery, and Mahzen Şarap Evi, to indulge in pairings featuring unique varieties like Divle Obruk, Konya Küflü, and Kargı Tulum.
Toast your final evening in Cappadocia with a celebratory meal at Lil’a at Museum Hotel, the only Relais & Châteaux hotel in Türkiye. There, chef Saygın Sesli interprets the classic flavors from Anatolia and Cappadocia with a contemporary twist in dishes including beef cheek smoked with vine branches and crushed pastrami and dumplings (mantı) filled with partridge.