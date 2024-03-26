Explore the Crossroads of Civilization on This Six-Day Itinerary

İstanbul, the bustling metropolis of Türkiye, stands as a testament to the nation’s rich past and bright future. Located at the nexus of Europe and Asia, this vibrant and vast urban center begs exploration. Packed with historic landmarks, maze-like marketplaces, quintessential cuisine, thrilling nightlife, and fascinating culture, this six-day itinerary in İstanbul, Türkiye, is designed to immerse you in the city’s best swiftly—but be prepared to discover just as many reasons to return.