Island Hop from Puerto Rico to Saint Barths on This Luxury Yacht Cruise

Spend the morning on Culebra Island, known for its active reef and more than 20 marine life-filled cays. Known as(Cradle of the Puerto Rican Sun), the island is a favorite of nature lovers with its National Wildlife Refuge and designation as an Important Bird Area . Look out for sea turtles and colorful reef fish in the waters and birds like the masked booby and Sandwich tern in the sky. Anyone simply wishing to relax on some of the softest white sand in the Caribbean should visit Flamenco Beach, a horseshoe-shaped bay that often lands on “best beaches of the world” lists.The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico consists of 143 islands and cays, islets, and atolls. After the morning in the waters of one sparsely populated island, the afternoon is for Esperanza, a bustling waterfront town on another island, Vieques. Along(the Strip), you’ll find gift shops and a spectrum of food options, from low-key cafés and burger joints to daily menus featuring local angler’s catches. (Look up from your plate to appreciate the colors of the fishing boats nearby.)Those interested in the island’s history, first inhabited by Indigenous people of the Americas 1,500 years ago, might want to check out the Vieques Conservation and Historical Trust , a small but fascinating museum. For more beach time, walk to Sun Bay, a(public beach) about a half mile east of Esperanza.