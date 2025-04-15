Island Hop from Puerto Rico to Saint Barths on This Luxury Yacht Cruise

How can you visit multiple Caribbean islands yet stay at only one luxurious boutique hotel? Emerald Cruises’ yachts mean you can island hop in style, only unpacking once. With delicious cuisine, modern design, and an on-ship spa, time on board is as enjoyable as sunny days exploring islands like St. John and St. Barths. From swimming off the yacht with a plethora of watersports toys to finding the seaside fish shacks and unspoiled beaches of Saint Maarten and Montserrat, Emerald Cruises takes you on an eight-day journey to some of the Caribbean’s most beloved gems.