From Private Islands to Polynesian Crafting, There’s Something For Every Family Member on This Islands Of Tahiti Cruise

Setting sail in The Islands of Tahiti’s famed blue waters, surrounded by generations of family, is a dream for many—and an easily achievable one, thanks to this fun-filled, nine-day cruise from Paul Gauguin Cruises . A stress-free way to explore some of the most iconic Tahitian islands, this aquatic adventure offers entertaining and educational cultural activities, tons of opportunities for awe-inspiring outings on both land and sea, and plenty of pampering for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and anyone else in your crew. There’s even an enriching Moana Explorer program available for kids on most itineraries to help them discover the natural wonders of the region through engaging activities. Every step of the way has been carefully thought out, with a multitude of options along the route, so everyone in the family will come away happy and satisfied. What better way to gather again and make the most of your time together?From touring the cultural riches on the big island of Tahiti, to marveling at the world-renowned lagoon waters surrounding Bora Bora, or dolphin-watching on Moorea, this is a journey the whole clan will cherish for years to come.