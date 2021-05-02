From Private Islands to Polynesian Crafting, There’s Something For Every Family Member on This Islands Of Tahiti Cruise

The trip begins on Tahiti
itself, the biggest of the Windward group of Society Islands. You’ll fly into Tahiti’s international airport in Papeete, where a chauffeur-driven car will take you to your accommodations as part of the fully inclusive fly/cruise package. (Alternatively, you can also choose to fly direct from Los Angeles to Papeete and be transferred directly to the pier for embarkation.) A few days to explore this magnificent island will give you time to frolic on its soft, black-sand beaches, and explore downtown Papeete’s dynamic dining and nightlife.
For a fun family outing, take the gang on a shopping spree. Head to Le Marche de Papeete for Tahitian cultured pearl and shell jewelry, local soaps, and bright island trinkets. You’ll work up an appetite so end the day at Le Grillardin
, on Rue Paul Gauguin near downtown, for very well-prepared, generous portions of foie gras. Of course, there's also excellent seafood, and reasonable prices for Papeete.
On your last day on Tahiti, soak up the morning in Papeete before you board the boat. (Embarkation begins at 3 p.m.) Once aboard, lounge poolside as you set sail for seven nights in paradise—perhaps it’s time for a Mai Tai with a paper umbrella in it, and you’re off to a very good start! (The Tahitian word maitai means “very good”—you’ve learned something already.)