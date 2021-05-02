Where are you going?
Original tahiti cruise hero.jpg?1620011126?ixlib=rails 0.3
From Private Islands to Polynesian Crafting, There’s Something For Every Family Member on This Islands Of Tahiti Cruise
Setting sail in The Islands of Tahiti’s famed blue waters, surrounded by generations of family, is a dream for many—and an easily achievable one, thanks to this fun-filled, nine-day cruise from Paul Gauguin Cruises. A stress-free way to explore some of the most iconic Tahitian islands, this aquatic adventure offers entertaining and educational cultural activities, tons of opportunities for awe-inspiring outings on both land and sea, and plenty of pampering for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and anyone else in your crew. There’s even an enriching Moana Explorer program available for kids on most itineraries to help them discover the natural wonders of the region through engaging activities. Every step of the way has been carefully thought out, with a multitude of options along the route, so everyone in the family will come away happy and satisfied. What better way to gather again and make the most of your time together?

From touring the cultural riches on the big island of Tahiti, to marveling at the world-renowned lagoon waters surrounding Bora Bora, or dolphin-watching on Moorea, this is a journey the whole clan will cherish for years to come.
Original tahiti cruise highlight.jpg?1620011126?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Feed Sacred Blue-Eyed Eels
Kids young and old will get a thrill feeding sardines to Huahine’s sacred blue-eyed eels, which the locals believe are their ancestors. (Photo courtesy of Kim Lawson.)
Original tahiti logo.jpg?1620011126?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Tahiti Tourisme
Tahiti Tourisme is committed to helping visitors discover, curate and book their dream vacation. On tahititourisme.com, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip to The Islands of Tahiti, from special offers to detailed information on attractions throughout the 118 islands to links to tourism partners and an easy-to-use booking platform.
  • Original tahiti family day 2.jpg?1620011126?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 1-3
    Black sand beaches and souvenir shopping on Tahiti
    The trip begins on Tahiti itself, the biggest of the Windward group of Society Islands. You’ll fly into Tahiti’s international airport in Papeete, where a chauffeur-driven car will take you to your accommodations as part of the fully inclusive fly/cruise package. (Alternatively, you can also choose to fly direct from Los Angeles to Papeete and be transferred directly to the pier for embarkation.) A few days to explore this magnificent island will give you time to frolic on its soft, black-sand beaches, and explore downtown Papeete’s dynamic dining and nightlife.  

    For a fun family outing, take the gang on a shopping spree. Head to Le Marche de Papeete for Tahitian cultured pearl and shell jewelry, local soaps, and bright island trinkets. You’ll work up an appetite so end the day at Le Grillardin, on Rue Paul Gauguin near downtown, for very well-prepared, generous portions of foie gras. Of course, there's also excellent seafood, and reasonable prices for Papeete. 

    On your last day on Tahiti, soak up the morning in Papeete before you board the boat. (Embarkation begins at 3 p.m.) Once aboard, lounge poolside as you set sail for seven nights in paradise—perhaps it’s time for a Mai Tai with a paper umbrella in it, and you’re off to a very good start! (The Tahitian word maitai means “very good”—you’ve learned something already.)
  • Original tahiti cruise day 4.jpg?1620011541?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    Pearl farming on the Garden Island
    After an alfresco buffet or a la carte breakfast at La Veranda, with many dishes inspired by the destination, it will be time to explore the first port of call. With its lush rainforests, Huahine is known as “the Garden Island,” and it’s a garden of delights for the whole family. The young and young-at-heart will delight in feeding sardines to the island’s blue-eyed eels. These sea animals are considered sacred for the belief that they are the Tahitian peoples’ ancestors. And everyone will enjoy a trip to the Huahine Pearl Farm to learn about the process of pearl farming. Take home some colorful handmade pottery while you’re there.  

    Come back for dinner at La Veranda to savor the French culinary creations of Jean-Pierre Vigato, Chef Propriétaire of the world-renowned, Michelin-rated restaurant Apicius in Paris. (Reservations are required.)
  • Original tahiti cruise day 5.jpg?1620013005?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 5
    Your own private islet on Tahaa
    Luxuriate on the white sandy beaches of this private islet, Tahaa’s Motu Mahana, that’s exclusive to m/s Paul Gauguin. The kids (and adults) can swim, snorkel and kayak the day away or take part in traditional Polynesian crafting exercises, and everyone will enjoy a barbecue lunch with musical entertainment from Les Gauguines. Sip tropical libations out of coconuts from the floating lagoon bar—it doesn’t get more Tiki than this.  

    After a full day on the private islet, head to dinner on board at Le E’toile for five-star international cuisine served a la carte, with six to eight entree selections that change daily.
  • Original tahiti cruise day 6.jpg?1620039461?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 6-7
    Aqua adventures in Bora Bora
    Get up early and greet the sun with a buffet breakfast at Le Grill. Heading in to the famed Bora Bora, take in the glorious Mount Otemanu rising from the ocean on this half-atoll, half-mountain surrounded by a stunning turquoise lagoon and smaller islands.  

    There’s a great adventure waiting for all tastes, whether beach volleyball, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding, or a more revved-up journey on a four-wheel-drive safari. Maybe it’s time to try an aquabike excursion—an unforgettable trip on an underwater scooter to view fish, coral, and moray eel.

    The crystal-clear turquoise waters also make this the ultimate location for a glass-bottom boat ride.  

    And take some time to relax on board. The luxurious spa offers relaxing and rejuvenating treatments for moms and dads, and pool time makes for a great way to take in the blue seas and lush green islands surrounding you. For dinner, be sure to book at table at Le Grill for a dining experience that’s rich with local and Pacific Rim-inspired flavors.
  • Original tahiti cruise day 8.jpg?1620039866?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 8-9
    Dolphin-watching and pineapple-tasting
    The final stop on the cruise, Moorea’s barrier reef encircles the island, leading Charles Darwin to describe it as a “picture in a frame” and informing his theory of the formation of coral atolls. Take time to explore stunning mountain peaks, blue water lagoons, and palm-fringed beaches, but you’ll also want to book an optional dolphin-watching trip guided by a marine biologist.

    Back on board, the kids can enjoy a crafting afternoon with local materials that will result in a bounty of keepsakes they’ll bring home and treasure. Join them for family bonding time as you make shell, bean, or textile bracelets; hand-painted bookmarks on tapas (paper made from hibiscus bark); and leis out of the island flowers of Moorea. 

    Savor the freshest pineapples in the region and enjoy more delicious local cuisine on the island during the day, and book dinner at La Veranda to finish the week off with more French culinary creations from Jean-Pierre Vigato.

    On your final day, following breakfast onboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, you will be transferred to the airport for your flight home. You’ll carry with you memories the whole family will share forever.
