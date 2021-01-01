Discover Laid-Back Luxury and Natural Wonders in Australia

Day 8

Depart

You’ll have to leave your villa behind this morning, so you may want to rise early to enjoy one final swim in your private pool. It’s a roughly three-hour drive to Sydney’s airport, so you won’t have long to linger before you have to say goodbye to the Blue Mountains. Then again, if you find that you can’t bear the thought of parting, give Islands in the Sun a call and they will see if they can push back your return. You wouldn’t be the first person to make that request.