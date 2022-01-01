Emerald Waterways

Emerald Waterways

Launched in 2013, Emerald Waterways has quickly been lauded by both travel professionals (receiving multiple awards from Cruise Critic and Travel Weekly) and satisfied guests. With river cruises in Europe, Asia, and on the Nile, as well as ocean cruises on the Adriatic, Emerald Waterways showcases a new model of cruising. The innovatively designed ships offer an inviting intimacy and flawless service, while EmeraldPLUS excursions provide opportunities to experience the best of local cultures and cuisines.

Articles by Author
A ship passes by an old French castle.
Journeys: Europe
Sail the Path of French Merchants on the Rhône River
The Sun rises over a valley. A few houses are scattered amongst trees in the foreground.
Journeys: Australia + Pacific
Discover Laid-Back Luxury and Natural Wonders in Australia
A close up of a statue's face.
Journeys: Asia
Discover the Overlooked Gems of Vietnam and Cambodia
Buildings along a river. A bridge crosses the water.
Journeys: Europe
A Danube Adventure Full of Majesty and History
A massive tiered building rising above the flat town below it.
Journeys: Europe
Budapest to Bucharest: Cruise 5 Countries in 9 Days