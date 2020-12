A Danube Adventure Full of Majesty and History

Day 7

Budapest

Your last port of call is Hungary’s capital, Budapest. One of the most dynamic cities in Eastern Europe, the city offers a unique mix of old (mostly on the Buda side, to the west of the Danube) and new (mostly on the Pest side, to the east of the river). An EmeraldACTIVE guided walk will take you up the hill that leads to Buda Castle and the charming warren of streets in the oldest part of the city.Over on the Pest side, a DiscoverMORE tour (with an extra charge, select sailings only) focuses on the city’s Jewish heritage. Among the more dazzling landmarks you’ll visit is the Dohány Street Synagogue, a glittering building from the 1850s that reflects the prosperity of Budapest’s Jewish community at the time. While thousands of Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust, an estimated six percent of Hungary’s population is Jewish. The Jewish Quarter is not simply a monument to a lost past; it remains one of Budapest’s most vibrant neighborhoods to this day.In the evening, you’ll enjoy one of the most enchanting perspectives on Budapest as you travel along the Danube admiring the Chain Bridge, Buda Castle, and the neo-Gothic Parliament illuminated at night. Your final farewell dinner of traditional Hungarian dishes will be accompanied by a performance of folk dances and songs.