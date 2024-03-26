JOURNEYS

Immerse Yourself in Beauty on a Six-Day Itinerary in Bodrum, Türkiye

Bask in a luxurious Turkaegean retreat on the sun-soaked Turquoise Coast

An arial view of the brilliant blue ocean and green foliage of Turkiye's Turquoise Coast

TÜRKIYE’S CAPTIVATING TURQUOISE COAST

Bodrum, synonymous with opulence, tranquility, and an oasis of calm, beckons seekers of luxury and wellness. Its sun-drenched beaches, hidden coves, and verdant scenery, paired with upscale resorts and top-notch shopping, have consistently captivated visitors. This idyllic peninsula has been Türkiye’s cherished haven for over half a century, offering a slice of heaven on earth.

The destination ensures a heartfelt welcome to every visitor, going the extra mile to accommodate those who yearn to revel in its scenic beauty and the charm of the Turquoise Coast. Prominent landmarks in the area include the renowned Bodrum Castle, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, and a stunning 4th-century theater that sets the stage for musical and dance performances during the summer. The pathways and trails connecting these sites are adorned with quintessential Aegean features, including white-painted houses, tangerine trees, and bougainvillea, all under sunny skies.

On this six-day itinerary through the enchanting Bodrum Peninsula and its neighboring gems, you’ll be enthralled by a blend of rich history, maritime allure, and the soothing embrace of wellness. This curated journey promises an unforgettable experience, inviting you to explore Bodrum and beyond, with each day unfolding new wonders. Your week-long adventure begins now, embracing the allure of the Aegean coast in all its splendor.

Itinerary

Two people dining on a patio outside in Bodrum, Turkiye

Trip Highlight

Bodrum cuisine

Stellar restaurants (including Michelin-starred establishments) pair contemporary touches with Bodrum’s flavors, creating culinary delights from the abundant Aegean offerings. Set against spectacular sunsets in vineyards or coastal havens, enjoy dishes like gambilya fava and stuffed squash flowers with anise-infused rakı or Turkish wine. Local fish restaurants line the seafronts, while five-star resorts host esteemed chefs.
Sunset in yacht port at Castle. Yachting sunset scene. Yachts in sunset bay. Castle of St. Peter Bodrum Marina, sailing boats and yachts in Bodrum, Turkey.

BODRUM CASTLE AND HARBOR

Day 1:Explore Bodrum’s Rich History and Maritime Beauty

Your stay in Bodrum begins with a wow as you check in at Susona Bodrum, LXR Hotels & Resorts, where elegant suites and villas offer incredible views of the sparkling Aegean Sea. You’ll want to find some time for deep relaxation at the gorgeous pools or the authentic hammam (Turkish bath) at the award-winning spa by Spa Soul.

When you’re ready to venture out, begin your adventure at the 15th-century Bodrum Castle, a resilient fortress echoing tales of centuries past. Delve into the mesmerizing Underwater Archaeology Museum, home to one the oldest shipwrecks in the world. Continue your morning with a visit to the awe-inspiring Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and a standing testament to ancient grandeur with the remaining ruins.

In the afternoon, wander through the vibrant Bodrum Harbor, where 3,000 years of maritime history unfold before your eyes. Check out the tarp-covered lanes of the Bodrum Bazaar for local color and keepsakes—you’ll find a range of textiles, jewelry, spices, and pottery. As evening sets, witness enchanting sunsets along the quaysides, complemented by the lively streets adorned with restaurants, cafes, and the iconic three-masted gulets.

Dine al fresco at Orfoz, where you’ll feast on mouthwatering seafood, such as fresh clams with lemon and tuna tartare, paired with local wines and incredible views of the glistening Aegean Sea.

If your schedule permits today, you may also want to visit the ancient city of Stratonikeia (about an hour away) where you’ll find one of the significant archaeological sites in Asia Minor. This fascinating city, founded in the 8th century B.C.E., has been known as the city of eternal love and a training ground for gladiators throughout the ages.
A well-dressed couple sining on a riverside patio with white tables and chairs in Bodrum

DINE IN THE OPEN AIR AT BODRUM’S RENOWNED SEAFOOD RESTAURANTS

Day 2:Shop and Eat in Bodrum's Enchanting Towns

Today you’ll take an enchanting road trip along the Bodrum Peninsula to discover the charm of coastal towns like Türkbükü, offering boutique hotels and fine dining. Bask in the sun on the pristine beaches of Bitez and Ortakent. Explore Yalıkavak and Göltürkbükü, captivating with beautiful marinas and luxurious beach clubs (such as Ruins Bodrum).

Get some retail therapy at Bodrum’s historic bazaar, where artisanal boutiques showcase high-quality beachwear and handmade leather sandals. The evening beckons bohemian vibes in the fishing village of Gümüşlük, with waterfront jazz bars and seafood restaurants. For dinner, take in fabulous bay views as you savor the fine dining at the Michelin-starred Maçakızı Hotel Restaurant, set on a gorgeous hillside. The modern take on Aegean cuisine—such as fermented goat cheese with al dente squid and hummus—will tantalize.
A woman and a man stand-up paddle boarding on the Turquoise Coast in Bodrum.

STAND-UP PADDLE BOARDING ON THE TURQUOISE COAST

Day 3:Water Activities and Supreme Relaxation on the Bodrum Peninsula

Enjoy the distinguished resorts and premier spa experiences of the Bodrum Peninsula today. Let this day be a true reprieve from the modern world.

Start with an underwater scuba diving adventure along the Bodrum Peninsula with AquaPro Dive Center, exploring distinctive bays teeming with marine life. Dive into the depths, discovering shipwrecks, walls, caverns, and pinnacles. From Wolf’s Point to Kargı Adası, encounter stingrays, barracudas, and the astounding underwater landscapes of the region.

In the afternoon, delight in the hammam, Turkish bath treatments, holistic therapies, and yoga against the backdrop of awe-inspiring scenery at The Bodrum EDITION. Afterward, unwind with a happy hour cocktail at Fenix, where you can also take in some great live music. And then head to the Michelin-listed Malva for a micro-local, gastronomical journey of Aegean cuisine fueled by locally sourced ingredients.
A woman walking a red bike down a stone walkway next to a man carrying ice cream cones in Datça.

TAKE A STROLL AROUND DATÇA.

Days 4–5:Set Sail to Datça and Marmaris

Sail away on traditional gulets—traditional sailing vessels of the region—from the iconic port of Bodrum. On an incredible overnight cruise with Blue Voyage, you’ll explore secluded coves and islands, charting your course through the beauty of Iasos Bay, Bağla Bay, Adaboğazı Bay, and more. Let the specially crafted gulet boats, iconic white stone houses, and renowned sparkling turquoise bays be your companions in this visual feast. Your hunger will be satisfied as well, with an array of flavorful Aegean mezze, fresh seafood, Bodrum mandarins, and satsuma cocktails.

Wake up and discover the serene charm of Datça, where time seems to slow down, and beaches and hidden coves await. Meander through Old Datça, its cobblestone streets adorned with bougainvillea, and explore boutique hotels, cafés, and local stores. As evening falls, reach Marmaris, a jewel in the crown of the Mediterranean and the Aegean, boasting sun-kissed beaches and pine-covered hills.
A couple enjoying a picnic lunch on a red blanket along the water.

ENJOY A PICNIC LUNCH ON THE WATER.

Day 6:Enjoy a Dalyan River Delta Excursion

For your final day, embark on a full-day boat trip from Marmaris to the Dalyan River Delta. You’ll encounter ancient ruins, spend time on İztuzu Beach where the river meets the sea and loggerhead turtles nest, and take a rejuvenating mud bath. Pass by ancient rock-carved tombs and explore the Carian city of Kaunos with its theaters, acropolis, and Roman baths. This day promises an immersive blend of history, natural beauty, and the joy of a mud bath, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
