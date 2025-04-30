Washington, D.C.’s Best Museums, Markets, and Restaurants

From drag brunch and local art markets to soccer games and an evening at the theater, Washington, D.C. rewards curious travelers with the rich culture of one of the most international cities in the U.S., that’s also a world capital, college town, and more. Plus, you can unwind at acclaimed restaurants and a local spa. This six-day itinerary pairs renowned museums and historic entertainment venues with global eats and a little self-care for a delicious, enriching, and relaxing trip to D.C.
Day 1:See the National Mall After Dark
Check into the modern, cozy Eaton DC hotel, one of the elegant rooms at the Jefferson hotel, or the contemporary Morrow Hotel. Then start your journey with a pre-dinner drink at Quill, the Jefferson’s in-house bar that seems like a private club. Afterward, swing over to Iron Gate, a storied Dupont Circle restaurant and bar where you can dine on Greek and Italian cuisine, like squash with goat cheese mousse, shaved pear, and a maple-mustard vinaigrette, in a wisteria-draped courtyard.
Later, head to the National Mall for an evening tour of the monuments. Visiting the monuments during cooler evening temperatures means taking in the sights in a new, more relaxing light.
Day 2:Check Out the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and National Portrait Gallery
Start your morning with a visit to the city’s extensive central library, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. The building’s sweeping ceilings and excellent rooftop views are worth the visit alone, but rotating exhibits detail Washington, D.C.’s art and cultural history.
Grab a snack at the library’s café—Marianne’s by DC Central Kitchen, which provides job training to those facing employment barriers—or head around the corner to Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken. Its vibrant, seasonally shifting doughnuts include cherry blossom and key lime pie flavors, and sandwiches like the fried chicken honey round out the menu. Or picnic on the library’s rooftop or a few blocks down among the immense artworks in the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden.
After fueling up, walk to the National Portrait Gallery to view portraits of contemporary and historical figures, like golden-age Hollywood stars and former U.S. presidents. Take a moment to relax in the museum’s leafy Kogod Courtyard and its honeycomb-framed glass ceiling.
Then, enjoy an elegant evening at Rasika, a celebrated Indian restaurant with two locations in the city’s heart. You’ll want to recreate the crispy fried spinach with yogurt, tamarind, and dates at home.
Day 3:Visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture
There’s a reason the National Museum of African American History and Culture is a crown jewel of the National Mall’s many Smithsonian museums. Aim to snag an early slot when you book your free, timed tickets in advance, so you have time to explore the museum’s expansive galleries.
Thoughtful, poignant displays trace the nation’s history of Black oppression via the transatlantic slave trade and the Segregation Era. Equally important are showcases of Black joy and cultural legacy, from athletic turning points and performing arts to culinary influence and building crafts.
Discuss the exhibits over lunch at the museum’s in-house cafeteria, the Sweet Home Café, with a fixed menu of southern staples and a rotating menu honoring Black culinary icons. For a quick, convenient meal on your way to another museum, stop at Bar Americano (open seasonally on the National Mall) for slices of pizza, salads, sandwiches, and pastries.
Head to nearby Oyamel in Penn Quarter for a more leisurely choice with table service. The Mexican restaurant by José Andrés serves tacos filled with ingredients like seasonal fish, carnitas, or the traditional Oaxacan specialty, chapulines (grasshoppers).
Day 4:Attend a Drag Brunch and Performing Arts Show
Two things D.C. locals can’t get enough of are boozy brunches and drag shows. Bars and restaurants across the city pair brunch with a show nearly every weekend. Drag brunch at Red Bear Brewing means enjoying the bar’s strong local draft selection and top-tier burgers, wings, and pretzel sticks. (Pro tip: Check the event schedule to see if evening drag bingo is on the docket instead.)
The city’s performing arts scene offers much more, too—spoken word poetry nights, dance performances, and theater shows abound. Attend one of the many events at traditional stages and venues like the National Theatre, the Warner Theatre, Ford’s Theatre, or the 59,000-square-foot Atlas Performing Arts Center. Catch a poetry night or author talk at Busboys and Poets or a cookbook demonstration at Bold Fork Books.
For dinner, try to grab the preferred booth of one of your favorite modern presidents at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown. Dig into comforting classics like lamb shepherd’s pie or lobster risotto.
Day 5:Shop Eastern Market and Get a Spa Treatment
A farmers market is the quintessential weekend morning activity in Washington, D.C. The Eastern Market community in the Capitol Hill area has one of the city’s most expansive markets, in operation since 1873. Meander through local vendors’ art and craft stalls that also line the adjacent streets on Saturdays and Sundays. Enjoy breakfast or a snack at one of the many spots in and around the marketplace, or eat at one of two local chains—Bullfrog Bagels and District Taco—that have lauded outposts in the neighborhood.
Then, head to the piers at the Wharf, a bustling promenade filled with entertainment and dining destinations along the Washington Channel. Go to Spa Pendry for an afternoon of self-care with a treatment such as a 120-minute hot stone massage or a head-to-toe-glow exfoliation session.
For dinner, walk to Ilili, a Lebanese restaurant with meals as extraordinary as its interior design. Try the lamb confit hummus or the duck shawarma—and don’t miss the feta, za’atar, and tomato dish known as chankleesh.
Day 6:Go to a Graffiti Workshop and Soccer Game
For breakfast, grab a chorizo-and-egg arepa and a passion fruit spritz at the Royal, a Latin American café in the historic Shaw neighborhood. (For lunch, consider the crab masa beignets).
After refueling, explore Washington beyond the monuments. Head to a graffiti workshop at the Words, Beats & Life cultural center in Northwest D.C. to learn about the history of this form of artistic expression and try it for yourself.
Another option is one of the frequent festivals on the city’s schedule. A significant celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington, D.C. May 17–June 8, 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in the city. Other annual festivals include Passport DC, a series of events hosted by embassies.
Or watch a game at one of the sports stadiums. Nationals Park is popular for a baseball game or see what’s on at Audi Field, which features the Washington Spirit, D.C. United and DC Power FC soccer teams as well as the UFL’s DC Defenders.
