Washington, D.C.’s Best Museums, Markets, and Restaurants

Start your morning with a visit to the city’s extensive central library, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. The building’s sweeping ceilings and excellent rooftop views are worth the visit alone, but rotating exhibits detail Washington, D.C.’s art and cultural history.Grab a snack at the library’s café— Marianne’s by DC Central Kitchen , which provides job training to those facing employment barriers—or head around the corner to Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken . Its vibrant, seasonally shifting doughnuts include cherry blossom and key lime pie flavors, and sandwiches like the fried chicken honey round out the menu. Or picnic on the library’s rooftop or a few blocks down among the immense artworks in the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden.After fueling up, walk to the National Portrait Gallery to view portraits of contemporary and historical figures, like golden-age Hollywood stars and former U.S. presidents. Take a moment to relax in the museum’s leafy Kogod Courtyard and its honeycomb-framed glass ceiling.Then, enjoy an elegant evening at Rasika , a celebrated Indian restaurant with two locations in the city’s heart. You’ll want to recreate the crispy fried spinach with yogurt, tamarind, and dates at home.