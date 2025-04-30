Washington, D.C.’s Best Museums, Markets, and Restaurants

From drag brunch and local art markets to soccer games and an evening at the theater, Washington, D.C. rewards curious travelers with the rich culture of one of the most international cities in the U.S., that’s also a world capital, college town, and more. Plus, you can unwind at acclaimed restaurants and a local spa. This six-day itinerary pairs renowned museums and historic entertainment venues with global eats and a little self-care for a delicious, enriching, and relaxing trip to D.C.