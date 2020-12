Day 1

Tokyo

While your journey to northern Japan and the Pacific coast of Russia will take you to some of the world’s most remote ports, you’ll actually begin your trip in one of the world’s biggest cities, Tokyo. Home to 13.5 million people in the city proper—and some 37 million in the greater metropolitan area—Tokyo is an intoxicating mix of old and new. Here the neon lights of Shibuya and manicured centuries-old gardens and temples can be found just blocks from each other.Japan’s capital offers an almost overwhelming array of sites to see and things to do—shopping in the luxury boutiques of Ginza, exploring neighborhoods of traditional homes in paper and wood, or dining at a restaurant floating above the glittering cityscape. Fortunately, you have some extra time to experience all that Tokyo offers—as part of the celebration of the launch of Crystal Endeavor , every guest will enjoy a night at one of the city’s five-star hotels and the chance to be part of the christening of Crystal’s newest ship.