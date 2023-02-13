Explore the Magnificent Danube on a Multigenerational, Activity-Filled Journey

Once the border between great empires, the Danube River cuts a majestic path through the heart of Europe. The region’s natural beauty and engaging history combine to create a dreamy setting for various activities. Imagine biking along riverbanks surrounded by rolling hills or meandering along the cobblestoned streets of red-roofed villages. Plus, you’ll revel in countless opportunities for an exhilarating hike up to a lush vineyard or historic fortress with stunning views of the valley below.

With the seven-night “Magna on the Danube” itinerary, which stops in four countries (with an optional excursion to the Czech Republic), AmaWaterways curates the ideal balance of legendary cities and charming towns to appeal to many different interests. Also, the availability of spacious suites with full balconies, connecting staterooms, and triple and quadruple accommodations aboard AmaMagna make the vessel well-suited for families and multigenerational groups.

There are also excursions for every age and fitness level. Some might choose a heart-thumping hike or bike ride, while others prefer a leisurely stroll among architectural treasures. In the evening, all can reconvene around the dinner table to share stories and dishes crafted by expert chefs. Guests of every age are guaranteed to disembark from this river cruise ship with cherished memories and a stronger appreciation for the history and culture of this fascinating region of Europe.