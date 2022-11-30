9-Day Cambodian Culture Cruise

Cambodia may be most closely associated with Angkor Wat—the complex of temples that forms one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites—but the country offers much more. This nine-day journey through Cambodia begins with two days in Phnom Penh, one of Asia’s most charming capital cities, long known as the Pearl of Asia. You’ll then board a luxury small ship for an unforgettable three-day cruise up the Mekong River, which has been a highway for commerce and culture in Southeast Asia for centuries. At the end of your cruise, you’ll recognize the Cambodia of your dreams as you spend two nights in Siem Reap, the gateway to Angkor Wat.

You’ll also enjoy the best of Asian hospitality, beginning with superlative service and comfort aboard your Korean Air flight to Phnom Penh. The crews are pros at making sure that the long journey across the Pacific is a restful escape, with award-winning cuisine and a selection of entertainment that’s so extensive you may even wish the flight were a few hours longer.