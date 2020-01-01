An Arctic Cruise to the Top of the World

Day 17

Reykjavik

You’ll arrive this morning in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, is home to half the island's population. On a bay overlooked by proud Mt. Esja (pronounced eh-shyuh), with its ever-changing hues, Reykjavík presents a colorful sight, its concrete houses painted in light colors and topped by vibrant red, blue, and green roofs. In contrast to the almost treeless countryside, Reykjavík has many tall, native birches, rowans, and willows, as well as imported aspen, pines, and spruces. Reykjavík's name comes from the Icelandic words for smoke, reykur, and bay, vík.



While you’ll disembark today, you may wish to extend your stay in Reykjavik to spend more time getting to know this charming city or venture into Iceland to explore its many geysers, waterfalls, and natural springs.