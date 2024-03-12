Go Island-Hopping in Tahiti to Experience Nature and Polynesian Culture on This Cruise

JOURNEYS

This seven-day itinerary invites you to explore the unparalleled scenic landscapes and the rich heritage of French Polynesia.

From palm-fringed, white-sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and vibrant coral reefs teaming with colorful fish to sacred archaeological sites, the islands of Tahiti are a dream destination. Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for 36 years, so no one knows the islands better. The all-suite, newly reimagined Star Breeze travels round-trip from Pape’etē, and the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti itinerary explores six unique islands including romantic Bora Bora, the heart-shaped island of Mo’orea, and the sacred island of Raiatea, considered the cradle of Polynesian culture.

Vacation packages that include airfare and hotels are available from Los Angeles and Seattle. (With trips available year-round in Tahiti, Windstar also has itineraries of up to 18 days, including those that travel to the remote islands of the Marquesas, Tahiti Foodie Cruise Tours, and Star Collector Voyages, which combine cruises for a deeper experience in the destination.)

You’ll be able to swim, snorkel, and kayak from the yacht’s Watersports Platform and go hiking, scuba diving, jet skiing, and even try diving for your own pearl. The new onboard Polynesian cultural ambassador can teach you how to speak Tahitian, play the ukulele, or tie a pareo. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn Polynesian dances from local performers. And since Tahiti has warm, tropical weather all year round—and Windstar offers sailings here throughout the year—now is always the right time to visit.

Itinerary

tahitidiscoveryevent-00096.jpg

Trip Highlight

An Authentic Polynesian Evening

Travel by covered motorized catamaran to a private motu (islet) where you’ll enjoy a complimentary Polynesian celebration, exclusive to Windstar guests. Savor a beachside feast featuring tropical cocktails, local dishes, and freshly caught fish, followed by an exhilarating fire dance performance by traditional Polynesian dancers.
Day 1Shop or dive in Pape'etē

The capital of French Polynesia is home to the Marché de Pape’ete, the perfect place to shop for everything from fresh produce to traditional arts and crafts including shell necklaces and colorful textiles. The market also has a great selection of prepared Tahitian foods including poisson cru (raw fish in coconut milk and lime juice), firi firi (coconut-flavored donuts), and pua’a roti (glazed roast pork served with a baguette).

If you have your PADI® scuba certificate but haven’t been diving in a while, Windstar now offers the opportunity to take a class to refresh your dive knowledge and scuba skills, so you’ll feel ready and confident to join Certified Dive Excursions.
Day 2Explore Moʻorea’s coral and ancient history

Thanks to Windstar’s partnership with Coral Gardeners, there are two new tours available in Moʻorea. Both teach participants about coral reef restoration and help them plant their own coral fragments. The Discover Xperience takes place in Coral Gardeners’ back garden while the Deep Dive Xperience ventures further afield to its largest coral nursery located in one of Mo’orea’s most pristine lagoons.

On other excursions, aspiring photographers can learn how to capture Mo’orea’s stunning beauty on film, archaeology buffs can learn about the pre-history of the Polynesians while touring an ancient village, and adventure seekers can fly across the island’s clear waters by jet ski.
Days 3-4Visit sacred temples and a pearl farm on Ra'iatea

Windstar’s new Ra’iatea Culture Tour will visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Marea Taputapuātea, a sacred place where the world of the living is said to intersect with the world of ancestors and the gods. An ancient meeting place of chiefs, warriors, and priests who traveled long distances by outrigger canoe, Marea Taputapuātea is considered the ancestral home of Polynesian culture.

You could also choose to kayak in the path of New Zealand’s Māori settlers on the Fa’aroa River, the only navigable river in French Polynesia, or travel to a pearl farm where you can dive over oyster beds in search of your own Tahitian black pearl.
Day 5Relax and enjoy a beach BBQ on Taha’a

Enjoy a day of leisure that can be spent swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, or just sunbathing on a private island in Taha’a. Savor a delicious barbecue lunch, served with tropical cocktails from a tiki hut, complete with surfboard-shaped cookies for dessert. If you want to explore the island, options include a scenic tour that includes a drive to the highest point on Taha’a as well as visits to a vanilla plantation and a pearl farm or drift snorkeling where the current carries you through a shallow lagoon teeming with tropical fish and vibrant coral reefs.
Day 6Experience Bora Bora’s wildlife, sunsets, and fire dancing

After a day spent snorkeling, scuba diving, jet skiing, or exploring by 4WD Land Rovers or glass-bottom boat, you’ll be ready to kick back and delight in Windstar’s Destination Discovery Event on a private motu in Bora Bora. A fragrant lei made of tiaré flowers welcomes each guest who will then enjoy a feast featuring grilled seafood, chicken, and glazed pork belly. Entertainment includes ukulele players, drummers, and hula dancers and concludes with a riveting performance by acrobatic fire dancers.

For an extra dose of romance, opt to spend the night in one of Tahiti’s iconic overwater bungalows at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. Perched on stilts atop the clear turquoise waters, the private bungalows have thatched walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a glass coffee table that lets you view and feed the tropical fish below. Don’t miss having your breakfast delivered to your private terrace by outrigger canoe. Enjoy the morning snorkeling among the tropical fish off your deck before returning to your yacht.
Day 7Beach hop on Huahine

Called the “Garden of Eden” for its verdant vegetation and stunning beaches, Huahine is also home to a wealth of Polynesian culture. The shore excursion, “Sacred Sites and Legendary Places,” explores pre-European archaeological sites including Maeva Village, once the seat of royal power, and the Fare Pōte’e of Maeva, a traditional, thatched house built on stilts over the water that’s home to small museum exhibiting ancient artifacts. Alternative excursions include an e-bike ride along the coastline, an eco-tour of the island that includes an outrigger canoe trip to a pearl farm, and a motu picnic preceded by a short cooking demonstration.
Day 8Shop for crafts in Pape'etē

Conclude your trip to paradise by picking up some last-minute souvenirs or extend your vacation a day or more by checking into the InterContinental Tahiti Resort and Spa in Pape’etē.
