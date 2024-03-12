Go Island-Hopping in Tahiti to Experience Nature and Polynesian Culture on This Cruise

From palm-fringed, white-sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and vibrant coral reefs teaming with colorful fish to sacred archaeological sites, the islands of Tahiti are a dream destination. Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for 36 years, so no one knows the islands better. The all-suite, newly reimagined Star Breeze travels round-trip from Pape’etē, and the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti itinerary explores six unique islands including romantic Bora Bora, the heart-shaped island of Mo’orea, and the sacred island of Raiatea, considered the cradle of Polynesian culture.

Vacation packages that include airfare and hotels are available from Los Angeles and Seattle. (With trips available year-round in Tahiti, Windstar also has itineraries of up to 18 days, including those that travel to the remote islands of the Marquesas, Tahiti Foodie Cruise Tours, and Star Collector Voyages, which combine cruises for a deeper experience in the destination.)

You’ll be able to swim, snorkel, and kayak from the yacht’s Watersports Platform and go hiking, scuba diving, jet skiing, and even try diving for your own pearl. The new onboard Polynesian cultural ambassador can teach you how to speak Tahitian, play the ukulele, or tie a pareo. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn Polynesian dances from local performers. And since Tahiti has warm, tropical weather all year round—and Windstar offers sailings here throughout the year—now is always the right time to visit.