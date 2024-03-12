Go Island-Hopping in Tahiti to Experience Nature and Polynesian Culture on This Cruise

From palm-fringed, white-sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and vibrant coral reefs teaming with colorful fish to sacred archaeological sites, the islands of Tahiti are a dream destination. Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for 36 years, so no one knows the islands better. The all-suite, newly reimagined Star Breeze travels round-trip from Pape’etē, and the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti itinerary explores six unique islands including romantic Bora Bora, the heart-shaped island of Mo’orea, and the sacred island of Raiatea, considered the cradle of Polynesian culture.
Vacation packages that include airfare and hotels are available from Los Angeles and Seattle. (With trips available year-round in Tahiti, Windstar also has itineraries of up to 18 days, including those that travel to the remote islands of the Marquesas, Tahiti Foodie Cruise Tours, and Star Collector Voyages, which combine cruises for a deeper experience in the destination.)
You’ll be able to swim, snorkel, and kayak from the yacht’s Watersports Platform and go hiking, scuba diving, jet skiing, and even try diving for your own pearl. The new onboard Polynesian cultural ambassador can teach you how to speak Tahitian, play the ukulele, or tie a pareo. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn Polynesian dances from local performers. And since Tahiti has warm, tropical weather all year round—and Windstar offers sailings here throughout the year—now is always the right time to visit.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Shop or dive in Pape'etē
If you have your PADI® scuba certificate but haven’t been diving in a while, Windstar now offers the opportunity to take a class to refresh your dive knowledge and scuba skills, so you’ll feel ready and confident to join Certified Dive Excursions.
Day 2Explore Moʻorea’s coral and ancient history
On other excursions, aspiring photographers can learn how to capture Mo’orea’s stunning beauty on film, archaeology buffs can learn about the pre-history of the Polynesians while touring an ancient village, and adventure seekers can fly across the island’s clear waters by jet ski.
Days 3-4Visit sacred temples and a pearl farm on Ra'iatea
You could also choose to kayak in the path of New Zealand’s Māori settlers on the Fa’aroa River, the only navigable river in French Polynesia, or travel to a pearl farm where you can dive over oyster beds in search of your own Tahitian black pearl.
Day 5Relax and enjoy a beach BBQ on Taha’a
Day 6Experience Bora Bora’s wildlife, sunsets, and fire dancing
For an extra dose of romance, opt to spend the night in one of Tahiti’s iconic overwater bungalows at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. Perched on stilts atop the clear turquoise waters, the private bungalows have thatched walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a glass coffee table that lets you view and feed the tropical fish below. Don’t miss having your breakfast delivered to your private terrace by outrigger canoe. Enjoy the morning snorkeling among the tropical fish off your deck before returning to your yacht.