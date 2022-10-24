A Food Fan’s Delight Along the Rhône River

Sailing along the Rhône River through stunning southern France—a place where wine and food blend seamlessly for the gastronomical journey of a lifetime—you’re in for a charming French feast for your senses and your soul. Avalon Waterways’ customizable cruises take you deeper into the heart of every location they traverse, with off-the-beaten-path excursions and attractions tailored to your desires and passions. Gourmands, and anyone who just relishes savoring local cuisines and wines from around the world, this trip is for you! Treat yourself to the lands of local patisseries, palate-tempting cuisine, and celebrated wines that flourish beside the wondrous waters of the Rhône.

Flowing from the glacial waters of the Swiss Alps to the Mediterranean Sea, the Rhône River winds its way through the legendary landscapes of sun-washed lavender fields and fabled French vineyards that inspired Van Gogh, Cézanne, and Gauguin. Marvel at medieval hilltop villages that are home to centuries-old Provençal kitchens featuring the epicurean delights of your dreams on this cruise where wanderlust flows around every bend.

All along the way, you’ll experience an elevated journey with only up to 150 guests. That means Avalon Waterways can deliver the personalized attention that the bigger cruise operators can’t. You’ll also find modern amenities and a ship that prioritizes sustainability and hospitality. For Avalon Waterways sustainability means minimizing energy and water use and cutting down on waste so that you can be rest assured that your trip’s footprint is small.

