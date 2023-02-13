JOURNEYS

Savor the Exquisite Flavors, Colors, Culture, and More of Provence

Immerse all your senses in this enchanting region of France with its culinary, natural, artistic, and historic delights

Provence never fails to enliven the senses with warm sunshine, lavender-perfumed breezes, and art and architecture galore. But whenever travelers visit the south of France, their taste buds are rewarded more than anything else. Guests aboard AmaKristina on the seven-night “Colors of Provence” cruise curated by AmaWaterways are no exception.

This award-winning river ship sets sail from the dynamic city of Lyon, widely considered the culinary capital of France. As you travel southbound along the Rhône towards Avignon, you’ll imbibe local vintages like Beaujolais and Côtes du Rhône. During once-in-a-lifetime excursions, you can also learn to pair chocolate with wine, peruse vibrant food markets overflowing with France’s famous cheese, and search for highly prized “black diamond” truffles.

The culinary delights continue onboard, where expert chefs prepare exquisite cuisine with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Dinner includes multiple courses paired with complimentary drinks, and the AmaWaterways crew always serves reds and whites of the highest quality from local wineries and vineyards. So you’ll have ample opportunity to try different wines on each day of your cruise, making this voyage an authentic way to savor Provence.

Itinerary

Trip Highlight

Avignon

The so-called "City of Popes" was at one point the center of the Catholic Church. Exciting culinary adventures await after taking in the city’s medieval vibes, including a taste of the region's delicacies and an excursion to a nearby truffle farm.
Trip Designer

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways strives to personally connect with their guests and positively impact the world so that every mile of your river cruise experience becomes one of your most cherished memories. After 20 years of cruising the world’s rivers, this family-owned and operated company remains focused on what they do best—providing guests with innovative and unforgettable travel experiences.
Day 1Arrival in France and Embarkation

Your journey along the Rhône starts in Lyon, the hometown of legendary chef Paul Bocuse whose face graces murals around town. In France, culture and gastronomy are forever linked. And Lyon, which has more restaurants per capita than any other French city, is considered the country’s culinary capital.

Upon landing, you’ll be transferred to the ship and settle into your accommodations aboard the award-winning AmaKristina. Most of the ship’s spacious staterooms have AmaWaterways’ signature twin balconies to enjoy the scenery along the Rhône. You’ll also find multi-jet shower heads, soothing bath and body products, and cozy robes inside the marble bathrooms. Suites feature even more expansive bathrooms with a bathtub and separate shower. And throughout the ship, you can take advantage of amenities like a massage and hair salon, a heated pool with a swim-up bar, a fitness center, and a fleet of onboard bikes.
Day 2Embarkation in France

The following day, you’ll discover Lyon on a guided tour of the Les Halles Market. You’ll savor rich cheeses, charcuterie, and fresh breads. St. Marcellin, a local cow’s-milk cheese said to be King Louis XI’s favorite, has a nutty flavor and runny texture.

In the afternoon, stop at a traditional winery in the famous Beaujolais region—known as the Pays d’Or or “land of the golden stones"—to learn about the history and techniques used at the vineyard. You’ll also get to taste the wines, of course.

Or you could join a city tour that begins at historic Fourvière Hill, home to the 19th-century basilica Notre-Dame de Fourvière. From there, you’ll head to the Old Town and the St. Jean district, passing through an example of Lyon’s unique covered walkways called “traboules.” A guided cycling tour of this very bike-friendly city is also an option.
Day 3Lyon

This morning there’s time to explore Lyon at your leisure. Perhaps grab a seat at an outdoor café for an authentic French breakfast and visit one of the city’s world-class art museums. Or go to a bouchon, a type of restaurant unique to Lyon, for an early lunch. These convivial eateries specialize in hearty, meat-centric fare like andouille sausages, blood sausages, and organ meats. So bring an adventurous palate. Then return to the ship to set sail for Vienne.
Day 4Vienne

You’ll arrive this morning in Vienne, a historic city between the illustrious wine regions of Beaujolais and Côtes du Rhône. During the reign of Julius Caesar, Vienne was a major urban center of the Roman empire. You can see the famous ruins during the “Footsteps of Ancient Romans” walking tour, where the first stop is the Augustus and Livia Temple. Originally built to honor Caesar Augustus, it has been used as a church, museum, and library over the centuries and was restored during the 19th century.

Another stop on the walking tour is the Saint Maurice Cathedral, a Gothic-Romanesque church that took more than 500 years to build. As a result, the structure is a blend of many styles. Its most notable features are the stained glass windows, a collection of Flanders tapestries, and the remarkable façade with stones carved to represent biblical characters.

Those looking for a more active excursion can join a heart-thumping hike from the ship to the Monastery at Mount Pipet. You’ll get panoramic views of the Old Town, the entire Rhône Valley, and the surrounding countryside. You may even see Mont Pilat in the Alps on a clear day. For something active but a bit less strenuous, join a guided bike tour along a portion of the famous ViaRhôna bike route that stretches more than 500 miles from Lake Geneva to the Mediterranean.
Day 5Tournon

As AmaKristina anchors in Tournon, a town with a history that dates to 817, you’ll notice the imposing Château de Tournon looming above. The area is also renowned for producing a range of culinary treasures like high-quality cheese, honey, and traditional charcuterie.

It’s fitting, then, that food enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice regarding the day’s activities. You may visit the splendid 16th-century castle for a presentation on pairing red wine with chocolate. A local expert will also guide you through a tasting that will surely be unforgettable.

Those looking to pair exercise with a gastronomic experience can join a hike through the vineyards of Tain l’Hermitage, across the river from Tournon. See how grapes for Hermitage wine are grown atop the hill of the same name in the space of only about 320 acres. This full-bodied and rich Appellation d’Origine Controlée (AOC) is made from both red and white grapes. After the hike, you’ll have a chance to sample this exceptional wine at a local winery.

Guests who instead join the steam train ride will marvel at the jaw-dropping scenery along the Gorge du Doux.
Day 6Tarascon

Your destination this morning is Tarascon, known for its medieval architecture. In nearby Arles, you can tour Roman ruins on a guided walk. Or take a leisurely bike ride along the Rhône and then to the Langlois Bridge in Arles, made famous as the subject of Van Gogh paintings. The Dutch artist spent his final years in Provence, and those who wish to learn more can join a unique walking tour that includes a visit to the Vincent van Gogh Foundation.

During the afternoon, you’ll go to the Castle of Tarascon, a medieval fortress with a surprisingly elegant interior. Others can elect to visit the hilltop village of Les Baux de Provence for a special presentation of art, sound, and history at the Carrières des Lumières, a spectacular art center in a former quarry.

In the evening, a short cruise will take you past the medieval Pont d’Avignon bridge, with its arches bathed in golden light and contrasting with the night sky.
Day 7Avignon

Today you’ll have a chance to explore the flavors of Avignon, the so-called “City of Popes,” on a food tour to taste regional specialties like macarons, cheese, wine, and tapenades. Or you can delve into Avignon’s fascinating history during a guided walking tour of the medieval walls and the Papal Palace, which was the center of the Catholic Church during the 14th century. You can also elect to explore Avignon’s top attractions on a guided bike tour.

Then, you’ll head to a beautiful truffle farm in the afternoon. But the first stop on the excursion will be the hilltop village of Grignan, a Provençal town with red-tiled roofs, winding streets, open-air cafes, and colorful markets. You’ll also have free time to wander through the town’s art galleries and shops.

After visiting Grignan, you’ll search for the highly prized “black diamond” truffles with a farmer and his canine companion. The elusive truffle lives underground, so specially trained dogs with a keen sense of smell are needed to root out the fungus. Fortunately, the walk tends to be quite lovely since truffles usually grow near oak trees and fragrant lavender fields. Alternatively, you could spend the afternoon admiring the Pont du Gard, a Roman aqueduct and wonder of ancient engineering.
Day 8Disembarkation in Avignon and Depart for Airport or Train Station

This morning it’s time to bid adieu to France. You’ll enjoy breakfast aboard AmaKristina one last time before your transfer to the train station or Marseille airport. If traveling one of Europe’s most legendary rivers has left you wanting more, there’s consolation in knowing more phenomenal AmaWaterways itineraries await.
