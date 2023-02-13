Savor the Exquisite Flavors, Colors, Culture, and More of Provence

Provence never fails to enliven the senses with warm sunshine, lavender-perfumed breezes, and art and architecture galore. But whenever travelers visit the south of France, their taste buds are rewarded more than anything else. Guests aboard AmaKristina on the seven-night “Colors of Provence” cruise curated by AmaWaterways are no exception.

This award-winning river ship sets sail from the dynamic city of Lyon, widely considered the culinary capital of France. As you travel southbound along the Rhône towards Avignon, you’ll imbibe local vintages like Beaujolais and Côtes du Rhône. During once-in-a-lifetime excursions, you can also learn to pair chocolate with wine, peruse vibrant food markets overflowing with France’s famous cheese, and search for highly prized “black diamond” truffles.



The culinary delights continue onboard, where expert chefs prepare exquisite cuisine with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Dinner includes multiple courses paired with complimentary drinks, and the AmaWaterways crew always serves reds and whites of the highest quality from local wineries and vineyards. So you’ll have ample opportunity to try different wines on each day of your cruise, making this voyage an authentic way to savor Provence.