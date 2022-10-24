Discover Rhine River History

The second-longest river in Central and Western Europe, the Rhine flows nearly 800 miles from the white-dusted peaks of the Swiss Alps to the rainbow-hued blossoms of the Netherlands. With sweeping views of five countries—four of which you’ll see on this cruise—the Rhine offers an array of cultures and flavors, plus a rich history that dates to the Holy Roman Empire.

You’ll explore the Rhine’s many historic and cultural charms as you travel from Amsterdam to the enchanting Black Forest aboard this magnificent Avalon Waterways cruise. Onboard, you’ll pass through the scenic Rhine Gorge with views of ancient castles, towering cliffs, and the legendary Rock of the Lorelei.

Meandering through storied scenery including hillside castles, craggy cliffs, terraced vineyards and medieval towns, the Rhine River weaves together a tapestry of history and culture (not to mention countless UNESCO World Heritage Sites). This eight-day river cruise begins in the Netherlands and courses through Germany and France before disembarking in Basel, Switzerland.

All along the way, you’ll experience cruising elevated. With only up to 150 guests, Avalon Waterways’ cruises provide personalized attention that larger cruise operators simply can’t deliver, effectively reimagining what a cruise experience can be, with outings tailored to your specific tastes and passions. You’ll also be delighted by the modern amenities and rest peacefully knowing you’re on a ship that prioritizes sustainability and hospitality. Avalon Waterways takes sustainability to greater depths, by conserving energy, saving water, and limiting waste production across operations, dining, and housekeeping on each ship. Devoted to reducing, recycling, and repurposing at every turn, their list of green practices is longer than the river you’ll be cruising along.