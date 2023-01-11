Set Sail to Meet Antarctica’s Emperor Penguins

Travel far south by ship to Antarctica to partake in one of the most exclusive wildlife experiences on the planet with the best expedition team in the polar regions, Quark Expeditions, on their “Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill.” You’ll be one of the few humans ever to mingle with emperor penguins—the world’s largest penguins, some topping four feet tall. Your viewing will be from a safe distance, after a helicopter landing near the remote Snow Hill Island rookery, home to some 8,000 breeding pairs of the penguins.



Quark Expeditions offers the experience only on their Ultramarine expedition ship, equipped with two twin-engine helicopters that take off from the ship’s top deck in intimate groups of 7-9 guests. It’s a thrilling aerial adventure that’s included in your fare. Quark’s expert team will also lead exciting expeditions on Zodiac landing craft and hikes that will enlighten you about the animals and the icy landscape you see. Back on the ship, hear fascinating lectures about Antarctica and the creatures that live on the “White Continent.”