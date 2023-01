Set Sail to Meet Antarctica’s Emperor Penguins

The whole ship will be in explorer mode, as the Expedition Leader and navigation team access weather and sea ice conditions to determine how close thecan get to the emperor penguin colony near Snow Hill Island. The ship’s two twin-engine helicopters will then bring guests to the rookery in small groups, with views of snow-capped peaks and apartment-building-sized icebergs along the way.The rookery is located on sea ice off the south coast of the island, and the helicopters will land as close to the penguins as possible, without disturbing the birds. You’ll walk across ice on paths carved by penguins for a closer look at the fabled colony. You are one of the few people in the world ever to experience close access to thousands of the birds—and you’ll hear them even before you see them. Experts on the expedition team will be on hand to provide details on how the penguins care for their young and to assure you see everything nature delivers on this adventure of a lifetime.In addition to your rare penguin encounter, each day in the Weddell Sea you will be immersed in polar experiences including Zodiac cruising among icebergs and landing on ice, as well as such adventures as paddle-on-top kayaking stand-up paddleboarding and, if you dare, partaking in a polar plunge The emperor penguins near Snow Hill are the goal of this expedition, though other sites may be alternatively explored should weather and ice conditions prevent or shorten access to the colony. Other possible landings would take place on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula—in which case you may visit rookeries of Adélie and gentoo penguins as well as historic reminders such as huts left by explorers on the Swedish Antarctic Expedition of 1901-04.