Hike and Bike Along the Picturesque Rhine on This River Journey

Travel through the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland for local flavors, incredible history, and more along this legendary river

AmaWaterways

The Rhine Valley is Germany at its fairytale-like finest. As an AmaWaterways guest on the seven-night “Captivating Rhine” river cruise, you’ll stand in awe of the medieval castles perched atop cliffs, Gothic steeples towering over half-timbered villages, and manicured vineyards clinging to verdant hillsides.

During the day, you can get up close and personal with the rich culture and history of this enchanting slice of Europe on active hiking and biking excursions. In the evening, enjoy the highest-quality locally sourced food and wine and service from a crew that goes above and beyond by remembering your name and individual preferences. Then retire to your spacious accommodations with plush bedding and view-enhancing twin balconies.

This itinerary also makes the most of the journey by adding three more countries, beginning in Amsterdam, stopping in France, and then heading southbound to Switzerland. It’s also easily combinable with other voyages on the Rhine and its tributaries like “Rhine & Moselle Delights” or “Treasures of the Main & Rhine,” and you can save 10 percent when adding a second sailing. Read on for more details about what makes this Rhine River journey so exhilarating for mind—and body.

Itinerary

Trip Highlight

The Rhine Gorge

This stretch of the Rhine River, dotted with fairytale castles and terraced vineyards along steep hillsides, is quintessential storybook Germany. A stop in the town of Rüdesheim offers a chance to view it all from a higher vantage point, accessible by a gondola ride or hike. (Photo by Noah Byer/Unsplash)
Trip Designer

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways strives to personally connect with their guests and positively impact the world so that every mile of your river cruise experience becomes one of your most cherished memories. After 20 years of cruising the world’s rivers, this family-owned and operated company remains focused on what they do best—providing guests with innovative and unforgettable travel experiences.
Amsterdam

Amsterdam

AmaWaterways

Days 1-2: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Your European sojourn starts in Amsterdam, one of Europe’s most iconic cities. With narrow, red-brick houses lining a seemingly endless network of canals, Amsterdam is often called the “Venice of the North.”

Upon landing, you’ll be transported to the elegantly appointed ship and settle into your stylish stateroom. AmaWaterways always offers plenty of personal space by accommodating on average fewer guests than traditional river cruise ships. In addition, each vessel has a choice of dining venues, a heated pool, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more.

Today you’re free to explore atmospheric Amsterdam at your leisure. Consider a stroll along the city’s canals and then wander the vibrant Jordaan neighborhood’s specialty shops and art galleries. Or maybe you’d prefer to visit one of the city’s world-famous art museums like the Rijksmuseum or Van Gogh Museum and then pop into a typical Dutch pub, or “brown cafe,” for a Heineken or the traditional local gin called jenever. You could even rent a bike and explore the city on two wheels, like a local.

On your second day in Amsterdam, you’ll get a closer look at the city’s maze-like network of canals during an included canal cruise that will take you through the city’s Golden Age core.
Cologne

Cologne

AmaWaterways

Day 3Cologne, Germany

This morning the twin spires of Cologne’s famous cathedral, one of Europe’s most revered Gothic masterpieces, welcome you to the largest city in Rhineland.

You’ll pedal a bike through the historic Old Town and along the riverbanks. Or you could visit the Old Town on a walking tour and then conclude with a stop at the cathedral. The immense Gothic structure, dating to the 13th century, can hold more than 20,000 people and features a colorful kaleidoscope of stained-glass windows.

Alternatively, you could clink glasses of Kölsch beer in a historic brewhouse pub. This pale-colored, top-fermented beer is exclusive to Cologne and always served in a tall and narrow glass.
Rüdesheim

Rüdesheim

Tamal Mukhopadhyay/Unsplash

Day 4Rhine Gorge, Germany

As you travel south along this mighty river, you’ll pass through the spectacular Rhine Gorge, a dramatic stretch of river characterized by sloping landscapes dotted with storybook castles. Finally, you’ll reach the tiny town of Rüdesheim, with its terraced vineyards and ancient winemaking traditions. Today it will be hard to choose between an included hike through the town’s gorgeous vineyards or a guided bike tour along the riverbanks.

Other excursions include a wine tasting to savor the flavors of the local vineyards. (Rieslings are particularly popular here.) Or drink in the view of the vineyards below after a gondola ride to the Niederwald monument. It was built following the end of the Franco-Prussian War in 1871 and commemorated the unification of Germany.

Another choice includes admission to Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Instrument Museum to admire the impressive collection of self-playing instruments. Or taste one of the town’s specialties, Rüdesheimer coffee, made with hot coffee mixed with three sugar cubes and local Asbach brandy and topped with whipped cream.
Heidelberg Castle

Heidelberg Castle

Lisa Fecker/Unsplash

Day 5Ludwigshafen, Germany

Ludwigshafen is your gateway to Heidelberg, a well-preserved historic city tucked into the Neckar River Valley along Germany’s Castle Road. Visitors come here to enjoy the medieval vibes and see the red sandstone Heidelberg Castleand the world’s biggest wine barrel. The Great Vat, a 50,000-gallon wine cask from the 18th century, was used during the castle’s heyday.

In addition to a walking tour, you can join a guided hike up the Philosopher’s Path to gaze upon panoramic views of the city. Or elect the guided bike tour along the Neckar to the quaint medieval town of Ladenburg.
Strasbourg

Strasbourg

AmaWaterways

Day 6 Strasbourg, France

Located right on the border, the historic region of Alsace has changed hands between France and Germany on several occasions. Today Strasbourg still exhibits a certain German influence that makes it unique from other places in France.

You’ll get to see this fascinating city the way many locals do—by bike. This guided bike tour takes you through the city’s half-timbered houses, French cafes, and the flower-filled Parc de l’Orangerie, which dates to the 17th century.

Or you could join the walking tour through the park. It also includes a glimpse of the European Parliament, a thoroughly modern glass building built in 1999, and the world-renowned Cathédrale de Notre Dame with its famous astronomical clock.
Riquewihr

Riquewihr

AmaWaterways

Day 7 Breisach, Germany

Rising above the vineyards of the Rhine, Breisach is your gateway to several different activities, like a bike ride through the countryside or a hike in the Black Forest. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed after a week of hiking and biking, go for the excursion to Riquewihr in France. This colorful Alsatian town looks like something straight out of a children’s storybook. On your walking tour, delight in the historic architecture, half-timbered buildings, and famous sights like the Dolder Gate. Another option is visiting Freiburg in Germany, which is home to a Gothic cathedral said to have “the most beautiful spire on earth.”
Basel

Basel

AmaWaterways

Day 8 Basel, Switzerland

Welcome to Switzerland, the final country on your weeklong journey along the magnificent Rhine. After breakfast, you’ll leave the ship for your transfer to Basel or Zurich airport and return home. If this adventure leaves you yearning for more, AmaWaterways offers many other itineraries with 26 ships cruising through Europe, Africa, and Asia.
