Hike and Bike Along the Picturesque Rhine on This River Journey

The Rhine Valley is Germany at its fairytale-like finest. As an AmaWaterways guest on the seven-night “Captivating Rhine” river cruise, you’ll stand in awe of the medieval castles perched atop cliffs, Gothic steeples towering over half-timbered villages, and manicured vineyards clinging to verdant hillsides.

During the day, you can get up close and personal with the rich culture and history of this enchanting slice of Europe on active hiking and biking excursions. In the evening, enjoy the highest-quality locally sourced food and wine and service from a crew that goes above and beyond by remembering your name and individual preferences. Then retire to your spacious accommodations with plush bedding and view-enhancing twin balconies.

This itinerary also makes the most of the journey by adding three more countries, beginning in Amsterdam, stopping in France, and then heading southbound to Switzerland. It’s also easily combinable with other voyages on the Rhine and its tributaries like “Rhine & Moselle Delights” or “Treasures of the Main & Rhine,” and you can save 10 percent when adding a second sailing. Read on for more details about what makes this Rhine River journey so exhilarating for mind—and body.