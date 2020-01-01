An Itinerary to Tasmania and New Zealand

Trip Highlight
Country Life in New Zealand
Azamara looks for ways to connect travelers with locals whenever possible, and it’s one of the goals of the Cruise Global, Meet Local Series. When guests are in Picton, New Zealand, an Insider Access excursion includes a visit to the Gwavas Garden Homestead (est. 1890). It’s one of New Zealand’s most beautiful estates, and the current owners will welcome you before you sit down for tea to learn about their home. Afterwards you will have a private tour, led by the owners. It is a rare opportunity to meet a New Zealand family as they describe the challenges of maintaining their historic home.