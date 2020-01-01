An Itinerary to Tasmania and New Zealand

Day 7

Milford Sound

At Milford Sound, you can take an unforgettable detour—and sleep shore side—on the Queenstown Overnight Adventure. You’ll follow the Cleddau River deep into Fiordland National Park, a World Heritage Site known for its majestic fjords and towering peaks. You’ll break for lunch in the town of Te Anau, in the shadow of the Remarkables Range, and then have the afternoon free until an evening cruise across Lake Wakatipu, aboard a vintage steamship. Dinner unfolds at a sheep and cattle ranch before you return to Queenstown, where you’ll spend the night at a local hotel. On your second day you’ll visit the gold mining town of Arrowtown, hop on a gondola for views of Queenstown and Lake Wakatiup, and continue on to the Wild Earth Winery. After lunch, you’ll pass by Lake Waihola on your way to Central Otago, the country’s gold mining country. You’ll end your overnight trip with a tour of Dunedin, before rejoining your ship.