An Itinerary to Tasmania and New Zealand

Day 12

Napier

Welcome to New Zealand’s North Island, where you’ll disembark in Napier , a port on Hawke’s Bay on the east coast. One of its principal claims to fame is the concentration of art deco buildings. The Art Deco and Hawkes Bay Highlights excursion begins with some of them, as well as some backstory. (The short version is that after an earthquake leveled Napier in 1931, it had to be reconstructed, resulting in a hundred-plus buildings from when art deco was at its peak.)After your tour, you’ll venture into the countryside to visit the Heretaunga Plains and drive to the summit of Te Mata Peak for panoramic views. On the way back to Napier, you’ll pull over at architectural gems like the National Tobacco Company building.For a more intimate look at life in New Zealand, you can join the Cruise Global, Meet Local Series : Gwavas Country Homestead and Garden excursion. The homestead, constructed in 1890 and held by the same family for five generations, is one of New Zealand’s most beautiful estates. You’ll be greeted by the current owners and join them for tea to learn about their home. They’ll lead you on a private tour that includes the gardens.