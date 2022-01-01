Michael Holtz is the ultimate jet-setter and the original Smart Flyer. He founded SmartFlyer over 20 years ago after graduating from Washington University in St. Louis and has been globetrotting ever since. His curiosity sends him around the globe in search of the best that the world has to offer. Michael is widely known for designing unique, once-in-a-lifetime itineraries and always knows the smartest way to issue First/Business class tickets for his discerning clients. Michael sits on both the Starwood and Park Hyatt Advisory Boards.