Active Outings on the Seine

Ah, Paris! The astoundingly beautiful City of Lights has enchanted visitors for centuries. Get outdoors and up close and personal with historic Paris during active biking, foot, and canoe tours that will take you to architectural marvels like the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and Notre Dame cathedral, and across some of the Seine’s 37 picturesque bridges in Paris alone. And that’s just the start of this incredible voyage from Avalon Waterways, headed northbound along the picturesque River Seine. You’ll wind your way along the Seine, cruising on to Normandy’s landing beaches and ending at the UNESCO World Heritage site of the city of Le Havre, at the very foot of the Seine.

All along the way, you’ll enjoy the boutique experience of only up to 150 guests aboard Avalon Waterways’ cruises, making for personalized hospitality that larger operators aren’t able to provide. Avalon’s intimate setting effectively reimagines what a cruise experience can be, with excursions customized to your interests and style. Add to that today’s top amenities and sustainability as a core value, from energy conservation and saving water to reducing, recycling, and repurposing at every turn, and you’ll feel good about your trip in more ways than one.

