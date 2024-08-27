7 Days Cruising through France’s Wine Region

If you’re dreaming of quintessential France with its quaint villages, rolling countryside, world-class wine, and sumptuous cuisine, Burgundy is the ultimate destination. Embark on a seven-night “Flavors of Burgundy” cruise along the Saône River with AmaWaterways, an exclusive journey that offers a taste of this country at its finest. From the moment you board the stylish AmaWaterways ship, you’ll be treated to a series of distinctive experiences, from guided city tours to exclusive wine tastings and biking excursions, all while savoring the region’s exquisite cuisine and culture.
Onboard, the crew provides exceptional service, remembering your name and preferences. Talented chefs prepare gourmet dishes from fresh, local ingredients, catering to different tastes and dietary needs. Dinners feature several courses paired with complimentary wines from regional wineries.
Beyond the incredible food and drink, each day promises a new adventure as you discover the enchanting towns of Seurre and Tournus, the wine hub of Mâcon, and France’s gastronomic capital of Lyon, all while enjoying views of idyllic vineyards and historic landmarks from the ship. AmaWaterways’ extensive lineup of included tours allows you to choose how you want to explore. For an even richer experience, you can extend your journey with three nights in Paris pre-cruise and three nights in Geneva post-cruise.
Itinerary / 8 Days
Day 1:Arrival in France and Embarkation
Dijon’s history dates back thousands of years—it was originally a Roman settlement called Divio, which became an essential stop between Lyon and Paris. Over time, Dijon developed into a major center for art, learning, and science, with archaeological finds dating back to the Stone Age.
You’ll see it in time. But for now, upon arrival, you’ll be transferred to your AmaWaterways vessel, a floating oasis of comfort and elegance, and settle into your stateroom. The ship’s modern facilities include a fitness center and Sun Deck, ensuring a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. You’ll meet your fellow travelers in the evening and enjoy a welcome dinner onboard.
Day 2:Tour Dijon
During the tour, you’ll learn about local legends like the Owl of Dijon, a carving on the Church of Notre Dame, a prime example of Gothic architecture in Burgundy. According to legend, touching the owl with your left hand while making a wish will make it come true.
You can also visit the elegant Château d’Arcelot, a classic example of 18th-century French architecture featuring elements from the 13th century. Or join a guided bike tour along the Saône River and see the lock that regulates the river’s entry to the Rhône Canal.
Day 3:Taste Wine in Côtes de Nuits
In the afternoon, a memorable excursion awaits: a guided wine tasting to sample esteemed vintages and learn about winemaking traditions. Surrounded by oak casks and typical tiled roofs, this experience is a wine lover’s dream. Or, stay aboard and take a scenic cruise to Chalon-sur-Saône, a picturesque city with ancient roots, while exploring the ship’s amenities, such as wellness services or fitness facilities.
Day 4:Unwind with a Bike Ride, Cruise, or Stroll Along the Saône
Day 5:Explore Tournus or Visit a Moated Château
Alternatively, visit the moated Château de Cormatin, a beautifully preserved 17th-century castle featuring ornate apartments and meticulously manicured gardens. You can also remain in Tournus for a guided tour of the Benedictine Abbey of Saint-Philibert, renowned for its striking Romanesque architecture and its collection of significant religious artifacts, artworks, and manuscripts.
Day 6:More Wine in Mâcon or Venture Off the Beaten Path to Cluny
Also, consider venturing off the beaten path with an excursion to Cluny, known for its impressive abbey. Built between the 4th and 12th centuries, Cluny Abbey was once the world’s largest church and is an outstanding example of early Romanesque architecture. You can also see the nearby Berze-le-Chatel castle, an old fortress on a rocky hill with incredible views.
Day 7:Discover Lyon, the Gastronomic Capital of France
For food lovers, the Les Halles Market tasting tour provides a chance to sample local specialties like rich cheeses, charcuterie, and fresh bread. Don’t miss St. Marcellin, a nutty, runny cow’s milk cheese favored by King Louis XI. Or join a guided bike tour for a more active way to experience Lyon’s vibrant atmosphere.
Day 8:Disembarkation in Lyon
As you reflect on your unforgettable adventure in Burgundy while heading to your next destination, take comfort in knowing that AmaWaterways has many more exciting itineraries across Europe, Africa, and Asia for you to explore.