7 Days Cruising through France’s Wine Region

If you’re dreaming of quintessential France with its quaint villages, rolling countryside, world-class wine, and sumptuous cuisine, Burgundy is the ultimate destination. Embark on a seven-night “Flavors of Burgundy” cruise along the Saône River with AmaWaterways, an exclusive journey that offers a taste of this country at its finest. From the moment you board the stylish AmaWaterways ship, you’ll be treated to a series of distinctive experiences, from guided city tours to exclusive wine tastings and biking excursions, all while savoring the region’s exquisite cuisine and culture.

Onboard, the crew provides exceptional service, remembering your name and preferences. Talented chefs prepare gourmet dishes from fresh, local ingredients, catering to different tastes and dietary needs. Dinners feature several courses paired with complimentary wines from regional wineries.

Beyond the incredible food and drink, each day promises a new adventure as you discover the enchanting towns of Seurre and Tournus, the wine hub of Mâcon, and France’s gastronomic capital of Lyon, all while enjoying views of idyllic vineyards and historic landmarks from the ship. AmaWaterways’ extensive lineup of included tours allows you to choose how you want to explore. For an even richer experience, you can extend your journey with three nights in Paris pre-cruise and three nights in Geneva post-cruise.