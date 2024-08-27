JOURNEYS

7 Days Cruising through France’s Wine Region

Delight in a week-long journey through France’s Burgundy region, enjoying exclusive tastings, local cuisine, and charming villages.

Trees and buildings along the river in Tournus, France

In Tournus, you’ll have a range of exciting excursions from which to choose.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

If you’re dreaming of quintessential France with its quaint villages, rolling countryside, world-class wine, and sumptuous cuisine, Burgundy is the ultimate destination. Embark on a seven-night “Flavors of Burgundy” cruise along the Saône River with AmaWaterways, an exclusive journey that offers a taste of this country at its finest. From the moment you board the stylish AmaWaterways ship, you’ll be treated to a series of distinctive experiences, from guided city tours to exclusive wine tastings and biking excursions, all while savoring the region’s exquisite cuisine and culture.

Onboard, the crew provides exceptional service, remembering your name and preferences. Talented chefs prepare gourmet dishes from fresh, local ingredients, catering to different tastes and dietary needs. Dinners feature several courses paired with complimentary wines from regional wineries.

Beyond the incredible food and drink, each day promises a new adventure as you discover the enchanting towns of Seurre and Tournus, the wine hub of Mâcon, and France’s gastronomic capital of Lyon, all while enjoying views of idyllic vineyards and historic landmarks from the ship. AmaWaterways’ extensive lineup of included tours allows you to choose how you want to explore. For an even richer experience, you can extend your journey with three nights in Paris pre-cruise and three nights in Geneva post-cruise.

Itinerary / 8 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Bottles of Côtes de Nuits for wine tasting in France

TRIP HIGHLIGHT

Côtes de Nuits Wine Tasting

On the afternoon of the third day of your trip, a memorable excursion awaits: a guided wine tasting to sample esteemed vintages and learn about Burgundian winemaking traditions. Surrounded by oak casks and typical tiled roofs, this experience is a wine lover’s dream.
AmaWaterways_Logo

TRIP DESIGNER

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways strives to personally connect with their guests and positively impact the world so that every mile of your river cruise experience becomes one of your most cherished memories. After 20 years of cruising the world’s rivers, this family-owned and operated company remains focused on what they do best—providing guests with innovative and unforgettable travel experiences.
A cruise ship on the still, reflective waters of the Saône River, France

AmaWaterways ship on the Saône River

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 1:Arrival in France and Embarkation

Your voyage along the Saône begins in Dijon, where local mustard maker Jean Naigeon gained notoriety in 1856 by using vinegar instead of grape juice in his product. While Dijon mustard is still a famous part of Burgundy’s culinary heritage, the city is also celebrated for other elements of its excellent cuisine. Every fall, Dijon hosts the International and Gastronomic Fair, where you can sample a diverse selection of foods from around the world.

Dijon’s history dates back thousands of years—it was originally a Roman settlement called Divio, which became an essential stop between Lyon and Paris. Over time, Dijon developed into a major center for art, learning, and science, with archaeological finds dating back to the Stone Age.

You’ll see it in time. But for now, upon arrival, you’ll be transferred to your AmaWaterways vessel, a floating oasis of comfort and elegance, and settle into your stateroom. The ship’s modern facilities include a fitness center and Sun Deck, ensuring a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. You’ll meet your fellow travelers in the evening and enjoy a welcome dinner onboard.
An aerial view of the Palace of the Dukes of Burgundy in Dijon, France

On day two visit the Palace of the Dukes of Burgundy in Dijon.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 2:Tour Dijon

Your first full day in France begins with a knowledgeable local guide leading a tour of Dijon’s medieval center. Admire charming half-timbered houses and visit notable sites, including the ornate Palace of the Dukes of Burgundy. Once home to numerous dukes since its founding by Carolingian kings Louis III and Carloman II, the palace now houses the Musée des Beaux-Arts. This museum, one of France’s oldest, features important works by artists like Monet, Picasso, and Rubens.

During the tour, you’ll learn about local legends like the Owl of Dijon, a carving on the Church of Notre Dame, a prime example of Gothic architecture in Burgundy. According to legend, touching the owl with your left hand while making a wish will make it come true.

You can also visit the elegant Château d’Arcelot, a classic example of 18th-century French architecture featuring elements from the 13th century. Or join a guided bike tour along the Saône River and see the lock that regulates the river’s entry to the Rhône Canal.
A group of people under an archway looking at the mosaic-tiled roof of the 15th-century Hospices de Beaune, France

Gaze upon the mosaic-tiled roof of the 15th-century Hospices de Beaune.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 3:Taste Wine in Côtes de Nuits

Today you’ll visit Beaune, a gorgeous walled town in the Côte d’Or vineyards, famous for its world-class wines. Stroll through cobblestone streets and gaze upon the mosaic-tiled roof of the 15th-century Hospices de Beaune. You can also join a guided tour of Seurre, a town with Roman origins. Wine lovers shouldn’t miss an interactive workshop on traditional wine barrel crafting and the art of cooperage.

In the afternoon, a memorable excursion awaits: a guided wine tasting to sample esteemed vintages and learn about winemaking traditions. Surrounded by oak casks and typical tiled roofs, this experience is a wine lover’s dream. Or, stay aboard and take a scenic cruise to Chalon-sur-Saône, a picturesque city with ancient roots, while exploring the ship’s amenities, such as wellness services or fitness facilities.
A women serving a bottle of wine to a couple in a room on a cruise ship

You can enjoy a relaxing sail while tasting wines.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 4:Unwind with a Bike Ride, Cruise, or Stroll Along the Saône

Located in the Côte Chalonnaise of southern Burgundy, another region known for producing high-quality wines, today’s stop in Chalon-sur-Saône offers a guided bike tour. Pedal through postcard-perfect landscapes and villages, then meet your ship in Tournus. You can also delve into the town’s history on a walking tour or enjoy a relaxing sail to Tournus where you may join a tasting of the region’s renowned Chalonnaise wines.
An aerial view of the Château de Cormatin in France surrounded by a moat and gardens

Visit the moated Château de Cormatin.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 5:Explore Tournus or Visit a Moated Château

While in Tournus, a town full of architectural landmarks, you’ll have a range of exciting excursions to choose from. For a taste of medieval life, visit the village of Brancion, with its narrow streets, traditional stone houses, and historic buildings, including a well-preserved gateway, church, and market hall.

Alternatively, visit the moated Château de Cormatin, a beautifully preserved 17th-century castle featuring ornate apartments and meticulously manicured gardens. You can also remain in Tournus for a guided tour of the Benedictine Abbey of Saint-Philibert, renowned for its striking Romanesque architecture and its collection of significant religious artifacts, artworks, and manuscripts.
A group of people tasting wine in an arched stone walled cellar full of barrels near Mâcon, France

Attend an exclusive wine tasting while en route to Mâcon.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 6:More Wine in Mâcon or Venture Off the Beaten Path to Cluny

Today, you’ll head to Mâcon, a key hub for wine production. To get there, you can choose a guided hike from Tournus, stay on the ship for a cruise, or go wine tasting before meeting the ship in Mâcon.

Also, consider venturing off the beaten path with an excursion to Cluny, known for its impressive abbey. Built between the 4th and 12th centuries, Cluny Abbey was once the world’s largest church and is an outstanding example of early Romanesque architecture. You can also see the nearby Berze-le-Chatel castle, an old fortress on a rocky hill with incredible views.
A cruise ship arriving in Lyon, France

Arrival in Lyon

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 7:Discover Lyon, the Gastronomic Capital of France

You’ll arrive in the lively city of Lyon and start your visit by tasting Beaujolais wine at a traditional winery. In the afternoon, tour Fourvière Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The hill features the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière, an iconic symbol of Lyon. The basilica, built between 1872 and 1884, combines Romanesque and Byzantine styles and offers panoramic city views from its terrace. Next, you can take a guided walk through Lyon’s old town in the St. Jean district and discover the city’s characteristic covered walkways, known as traboules.

For food lovers, the Les Halles Market tasting tour provides a chance to sample local specialties like rich cheeses, charcuterie, and fresh bread. Don’t miss St. Marcellin, a nutty, runny cow’s milk cheese favored by King Louis XI. Or join a guided bike tour for a more active way to experience Lyon’s vibrant atmosphere.
A couple drinking coffee while looking out at a river in France from a cruise ship

Enjoy breakfast on board before disembarking.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 8:Disembarkation in Lyon

This morning, bid farewell to France as you savor your final breakfast on board. You’ll disembark one last time before transferring to Lyon airport or the train station, perhaps continuing with a three-night post-cruise trip to Geneva.

As you reflect on your unforgettable adventure in Burgundy while heading to your next destination, take comfort in knowing that AmaWaterways has many more exciting itineraries across Europe, Africa, and Asia for you to explore.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
More From This Author
A ship ship passing through the Wachau Valley on the Danube river
Journeys: Cruise
The Ultimate Danube River Cruise Itinerary
Sponsored by
Speyer, Germany
Journeys: Europe
Hike and Bike Along the Picturesque Rhine on This River Journey
February 13, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
AmaWaterways
Vienne
Journeys: Europe
Savor the Exquisite Flavors, Colors, Culture, and More of Provence
February 13, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
AmaWaterways
Load More