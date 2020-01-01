A Mediterranean Journey to Italy, France, and Spain

Your cruise ends with your arrival in Barcelona
. This port city’s visual delights include a captivating Gothic quarter; the lovely Eixample, a masterpiece of 19th-century urban planning; and a number of works by a most unusual architect, Antoni Gaudí. The World of Gaudí with Architect excursion focuses on his buildings and is led by a knowledgeable local architect. As you’ll come to appreciate firsthand, Gaudí’s approach to modernism is characterized by its fantastic shapes inspired by animals and plants, and an eclectic and lively approach to finishes, including multicolored tiles, glass, and poured concrete forms. You’ll see some of the residential projects he created for Barcelona’s
wealthiest families like the Casa Batlló and Casa Mila, and then his grand, and as of now still unfinished, masterpiece, the Church of the Sagrada Familia. Its facades are covered with strikingly modernist stone carvings representing the Nativity, the Passion, and the risen Christ. With its unconventional stained glass and palm-tree-like columns, the interior brings to mind walking through a sun-dappled forest, captured in stone and concrete.
With your ship docked in Barcelona
for the night, you can explore the city well after dark. The AzAmazing Evening
—A Spanish Evening is one unforgettable experience available only to Azamara guests. At the 11th-century Sant Marçal Cerdanyola Castle, you will be greeted in the gardens by waiters with trays of canapés, goat cheese, and almonds as well as glasses of bubbly cava. A concert by Rumba Catalana, whose flamenco performances are inspired by Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen, takes place as you enjoy your drink and appetizers. The second act of the performance unfolds in a typical Spanish tavern in the castle. It’s a lively celebration of authentic music, culture, food, and drink.