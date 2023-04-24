Experience Untouched Antarctica on This Wonderful, Life-Changing Expedition

As the MS Roald Amundsen inches ever closer toward Antarctica, you’ll notice towering icebergs, ice floes, and floating brash ice that creates the perfect backdrop for an environment teeming with whales, penguins, and playful Weddell seals. Hopefully, you’ll see them up close during an expedition in a small rigid inflatable boat.







As the seasons change in Antarctica, so, too, does the wildlife. From October to January, whale populations steadily increase in both number and range of species, peaking in February and March for the best whale-watching opportunities. Thousands of penguins mate and build nests in November, while December brings adorable penguin chicks. By March, those chicks are maturing into adolescent penguins and learning to swim. Other bird species, such as cormorants, shags, egrets, and sheathbills, can be seen throughout the summer months.







You’ll also want to chat with the Expedition Team’s professional wildlife and landscape photographer for tips or tricks to improve your skills. And you may choose to participate in one of the numerous Citizen Science programs, such as the HappyWhale project, which allows you to upload photos of whales to a global database that helps researchers track their migration patterns and overall health. Your photos will be precious memories and contribute to scientific research.







During your five-day journey, you’ll be awestruck by Antarctica’s otherworldly scenery—a stunning expanse of immaculate snow and ice untouched by human influence. Stroll along the shore and gaze at distant white mountains and ancient glaciers sculpted by wind and sun. If weather permits, don’t miss a chance to explore by kayak, on snowshoes, or by camping for an even more immersive experience in the Great White Wilderness. Hurtigruten strives to make the most of each landing by analyzing the weather patterns and choosing the best sites on the Antarctic Peninsula.