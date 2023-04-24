JOURNEYS

Experience Untouched Antarctica on This Wonderful, Life-Changing Expedition

Go kayaking, snowshoeing, and camping in the White Wilderness

A Hurtigruten ship landing in Antarctica

Photo by Andrea Klaussner

Only the most determined travelers experience the unmatched remote beauty of Antarctica. When you join this 16-day journey from Hurtigruten Expeditions, which starts in cosmopolitan Buenos Aires and travels to Ushuaia and the fabled Falkland Islands, you’ll experience Antarctica’s wonders without being cut off from civilization. After boarding MS Roald Amundsen, a hybrid electric-powered ship aptly named for the illustrious explorer who was the first to cross Antarctica and reach the South Pole, you’ll cross the storied Drake Passage.

The modern vessel, designed specifically for polar voyages, is a recent addition to the fleet. A two-level observation deck, which features indoor and outdoor spaces, is an ideal place to watch penguins, seals, and whales galore in this expansive icy wilderness. Or get a closer look, always at a respectable distance, as the Expedition Team leads you on scouting missions in kayaks or on explorer boats during the long summer days in Antarctica.

Itinerary

Antarctica_Hurtigruten_1

Trip Highlight

Antarctica’s Landscapes

Prepare to be awestruck by Antarctica's otherworldly scenery—a stunning expanse of immaculate snow and ice untouched by human influence. During your five-day expedition, you'll stroll along the shore and gaze at distant white mountains and ancient glaciers sculpted by wind and sun. Then, for an even more immersive experience, go kayaking, snowshoeing, or camping.
Trip Designer

Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions has been a global leader in sustainable expedition travel for 130 years. Their fleet of modern expedition ships is designed to transport guests to the world's most remote destinations in a comfortable and stylish setting. On each voyage, hand-picked experts lead guests through thrilling activities and shore landings. It's all part of Hurtigruten's mission to help protect the places they visit and pioneer a greener way of cruising.
The colorful neighborhood of La Boca in Buenos Aires

Day 1Buenos Aires, Argentina

Your exciting sojourn to the Seventh Continent begins in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital. If you arrive early, there will be plenty to see during some independent exploration. From the soulful melodies of tango to the lively nightlife and bustling markets, Buenos Aires offers a delightful blend of experiences.



Architecture buffs will want to wander the streets and check out the elegant, European-style buildings like Teatro Colón and the pink-hued Casa Rosada, the seat of Argentina’s government. Then stop at Café Tortoni, a local institution, to see the Parisian-style facade and try some of the best coffee and churros in the world.



To see the creative side of Buenos Aires, head to the vibrant neighborhood of La Boca and wander the streets of Caminito, an unusual open-air museum lined with flashy, painted buildings and filled with street performers, artists, and vendors. As the day turns into night, the upscale Palermo district comes alive with many bars and clubs that cater to every taste. Or retire to your hotel room, which is included the night before embarkation, and prepare for the entire day ahead. And for those who prefer the natural world over independent urban exploration, Hurtigruten has a Pre-Program to discover the wilds of Patagonia in the southernmost reaches of Argentina.
View of Ushuaia against the Martial Range

Day 2Ushuaia, Argentina

Today you’ll venture to the “End of the World"—a well-deserved nickname for Ushuaia, the capital of Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego province. You’ll meet in the hotel lobby early that morning and head to the airport for your flight to this remote port city wedged between the snow-crowned peaks of the Martial Range and the shimmering waters of the Beagle Channel. Ushuaia’s claim as the southernmost city in the world is subject to debate. But no matter where it falls on the map, the allure of its unparalleled setting is undeniable.



MS Roald Amundsen awaits your arrival at the port, ready to transport you to some of the world’s most remarkable landscapes. After settling into your cabin, designed with modern Scandinavian aesthetics and equipped with environmentally friendly amenities like an air conditioning system that uses seawater to cool the ship, you’ll meet the Expedition Team to tour the vessel and then toast to the journey ahead as the ship departs for the southernmost reaches of the Earth.
Sailing the Drake Passage

Photo by Karsten Bidstrup

Days 3 and 4Drake Passage

During the next two days, take this time to relax and recharge before the adventure of a lifetime that lies ahead. Enjoy the ship’s amenities and services designed for your comfort. Savor a glass of bubbly (or two) in the Explorer Lounge & Bar and enjoy delicious meals crafted from locally sourced ingredients, available at three different onboard restaurants. And you can stay active by heading to the gym or running along the outdoor track circuit.



To prepare for the upcoming days of exploration, the Expedition Team will offer several insightful lectures at the onboard Science Center. Before landing in Antarctica, it’s wise to learn about the local wildlife, the IAATO-approved sustainability protocol, and why wearing sterilized rubber boots is essential during all Antarctica landings. Each team member is an expert in a different field and a walking encyclopedia of interesting stories and information.
Scouting for wildlife on an expedition in Antarctica

Photo by Espen Mills

Days 5–9Antarctica

As the MS Roald Amundsen inches ever closer toward Antarctica, you’ll notice towering icebergs, ice floes, and floating brash ice that creates the perfect backdrop for an environment teeming with whales, penguins, and playful Weddell seals. Hopefully, you’ll see them up close during an expedition in a small rigid inflatable boat.



As the seasons change in Antarctica, so, too, does the wildlife. From October to January, whale populations steadily increase in both number and range of species, peaking in February and March for the best whale-watching opportunities. Thousands of penguins mate and build nests in November, while December brings adorable penguin chicks. By March, those chicks are maturing into adolescent penguins and learning to swim. Other bird species, such as cormorants, shags, egrets, and sheathbills, can be seen throughout the summer months.



You’ll also want to chat with the Expedition Team’s professional wildlife and landscape photographer for tips or tricks to improve your skills. And you may choose to participate in one of the numerous Citizen Science programs, such as the HappyWhale project, which allows you to upload photos of whales to a global database that helps researchers track their migration patterns and overall health. Your photos will be precious memories and contribute to scientific research.



During your five-day journey, you’ll be awestruck by Antarctica’s otherworldly scenery—a stunning expanse of immaculate snow and ice untouched by human influence. Stroll along the shore and gaze at distant white mountains and ancient glaciers sculpted by wind and sun. If weather permits, don’t miss a chance to explore by kayak, on snowshoes, or by camping for an even more immersive experience in the Great White Wilderness. Hurtigruten strives to make the most of each landing by analyzing the weather patterns and choosing the best sites on the Antarctic Peninsula.
Microscopes are available for use in the Science Center

Photo by Oscar Ferrara

Days 10 and 11: Return to civilization

After five incredible days of exploration, it’s time to bid farewell to Antarctica and return to civilization. As you head north across the Drake Passage, take this time to reflect on the incredible sights you’ve witnessed and sort through the collection of photos you’ve captured. You could also join some onboard workshops to discover new ways to commemorate this life-altering trip, like trying your hand at painting penguins or learning how to tie sailor’s knots. You’ll also have a newfound appreciation for the hot tub or onboard Wellness Spa if you need to relax sore muscles in the sauna or with a massage following your many active adventures in Antarctica.



The Science Center will be buzzing with activity at this time. Between engaging lectures about the last leg of the trip to the Falkland Islands, the Expedition Team can help you use microscopes to investigate Antarctic water samples at the cellular level. Uncover a world of microscopic lifeforms, such as krill and phytoplankton, and contribute to an exciting Citizen Science initiative.
There will be more opportunities to observe wildlife on the Falkland Islands.

Photo by Yuri Matisse Choufour

Days 12–14The Falkland Islands

Depending on local weather conditions, you’ll have three days of exploration in the Falkland Islands, a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic of more than 700 islands. After the stark, white landscapes of Antarctica, you’ll likely find comfort in the grassy hills and vivid wildflowers of East Falkland, the largest of the islands. And as you travel to the capital of Stanley, a city with a population of only around 2,500, you’ll see signs of civilization for the first time in over a week. The picturesque town on a narrow strip of land between the harbor and green hills has a distinctly British flavor thanks to the charming red phone booths and traditional pubs serving draught beer and cheerful conversation.



It’s well-known the sovereignty over these islands has long been disputed by the United Kingdom and Argentina. But these islands are also prized for their huge colonies of thousands of penguins and the families of fur seals that often accompany them. As always, the Expedition Team will help you observe them while keeping a respectful distance to avoid disturbing them.
Guests return to Buenos Aires after disembarking in Ushuaia.

Days 15–16Return to Argentina and disembarkation

Relish your final day at sea as your adventure comes to an end. Gather with newfound friends in the Explorer Bar & Lounge and delight in a special dining experience at one of the three onboard restaurants. Or relax on deck while watching the waves and swap your most memorable tales with the Expedition Team as you reminisce about the highlights of the voyage.



After two unforgettable weeks of exploring Argentina, Antarctica, and the Falkland Islands, it’s time to return to Ushuaia and disembark MS Roald Amundsen. After transferring to the airport, you’ll fly back to Buenos Aires.



Although your expedition is ending, your journey of discovery in Argentina could continue by joining Hurtigruten’s Post-Program to the natural wonder that is Iguazú Falls. Or start dreaming about your next vacation—Hurtigruten Expeditions has an array of itineraries with seven ships cruising to destinations around the world, including Greenland, Alaska, and other parts of South America.
