Experience Untouched Antarctica on This Wonderful, Life-Changing Expedition

Only the most determined travelers experience the unmatched remote beauty of Antarctica. When you join this 16-day journey from Hurtigruten Expeditions, which starts in cosmopolitan Buenos Aires and travels to Ushuaia and the fabled Falkland Islands, you’ll experience Antarctica’s wonders without being cut off from civilization. After boarding MS Roald Amundsen, a hybrid electric-powered ship aptly named for the illustrious explorer who was the first to cross Antarctica and reach the South Pole, you’ll cross the storied Drake Passage.
The modern vessel, designed specifically for polar voyages, is a recent addition to the fleet. A two-level observation deck, which features indoor and outdoor spaces, is an ideal place to watch penguins, seals, and whales galore in this expansive icy wilderness. Or get a closer look, always at a respectable distance, as the Expedition Team leads you on scouting missions in kayaks or on explorer boats during the long summer days in Antarctica.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Buenos Aires, Argentina
Architecture buffs will want to wander the streets and check out the elegant, European-style buildings like Teatro Colón and the pink-hued Casa Rosada, the seat of Argentina’s government. Then stop at Café Tortoni, a local institution, to see the Parisian-style facade and try some of the best coffee and churros in the world.
To see the creative side of Buenos Aires, head to the vibrant neighborhood of La Boca and wander the streets of Caminito, an unusual open-air museum lined with flashy, painted buildings and filled with street performers, artists, and vendors. As the day turns into night, the upscale Palermo district comes alive with many bars and clubs that cater to every taste. Or retire to your hotel room, which is included the night before embarkation, and prepare for the entire day ahead. And for those who prefer the natural world over independent urban exploration, Hurtigruten has a Pre-Program to discover the wilds of Patagonia in the southernmost reaches of Argentina.
Day 2Ushuaia, Argentina
MS Roald Amundsen awaits your arrival at the port, ready to transport you to some of the world’s most remarkable landscapes. After settling into your cabin, designed with modern Scandinavian aesthetics and equipped with environmentally friendly amenities like an air conditioning system that uses seawater to cool the ship, you’ll meet the Expedition Team to tour the vessel and then toast to the journey ahead as the ship departs for the southernmost reaches of the Earth.
Days 3 and 4Drake Passage
To prepare for the upcoming days of exploration, the Expedition Team will offer several insightful lectures at the onboard Science Center. Before landing in Antarctica, it’s wise to learn about the local wildlife, the IAATO-approved sustainability protocol, and why wearing sterilized rubber boots is essential during all Antarctica landings. Each team member is an expert in a different field and a walking encyclopedia of interesting stories and information.
Days 5–9Antarctica
As the seasons change in Antarctica, so, too, does the wildlife. From October to January, whale populations steadily increase in both number and range of species, peaking in February and March for the best whale-watching opportunities. Thousands of penguins mate and build nests in November, while December brings adorable penguin chicks. By March, those chicks are maturing into adolescent penguins and learning to swim. Other bird species, such as cormorants, shags, egrets, and sheathbills, can be seen throughout the summer months.
You’ll also want to chat with the Expedition Team’s professional wildlife and landscape photographer for tips or tricks to improve your skills. And you may choose to participate in one of the numerous Citizen Science programs, such as the HappyWhale project, which allows you to upload photos of whales to a global database that helps researchers track their migration patterns and overall health. Your photos will be precious memories and contribute to scientific research.
During your five-day journey, you’ll be awestruck by Antarctica’s otherworldly scenery—a stunning expanse of immaculate snow and ice untouched by human influence. Stroll along the shore and gaze at distant white mountains and ancient glaciers sculpted by wind and sun. If weather permits, don’t miss a chance to explore by kayak, on snowshoes, or by camping for an even more immersive experience in the Great White Wilderness. Hurtigruten strives to make the most of each landing by analyzing the weather patterns and choosing the best sites on the Antarctic Peninsula.
Days 10 and 11: Return to civilization
The Science Center will be buzzing with activity at this time. Between engaging lectures about the last leg of the trip to the Falkland Islands, the Expedition Team can help you use microscopes to investigate Antarctic water samples at the cellular level. Uncover a world of microscopic lifeforms, such as krill and phytoplankton, and contribute to an exciting Citizen Science initiative.
Days 12–14The Falkland Islands
It’s well-known the sovereignty over these islands has long been disputed by the United Kingdom and Argentina. But these islands are also prized for their huge colonies of thousands of penguins and the families of fur seals that often accompany them. As always, the Expedition Team will help you observe them while keeping a respectful distance to avoid disturbing them.
Days 15–16Return to Argentina and disembarkation
After two unforgettable weeks of exploring Argentina, Antarctica, and the Falkland Islands, it’s time to return to Ushuaia and disembark MS Roald Amundsen. After transferring to the airport, you’ll fly back to Buenos Aires.
Although your expedition is ending, your journey of discovery in Argentina could continue by joining Hurtigruten’s Post-Program to the natural wonder that is Iguazú Falls. Or start dreaming about your next vacation—Hurtigruten Expeditions has an array of itineraries with seven ships cruising to destinations around the world, including Greenland, Alaska, and other parts of South America.