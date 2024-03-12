Cruise to Explore Southern Italy and The Dalmatian Coast with This 8-Day Itinerary

Windstar’s Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast cruise calls on the iconic cities of Venice and Rome, as well as stunning seaside ports along the shores of Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, and the island of Sicily. Traveling on board the 342-guest, five-masted Wind Surf, you can enjoy culinary excursions, wine tastings, strolls through medieval Old Towns, visits to ancient ruins, and introductions to traditional crafts, thanks to the many optional shore excursions available. Plus, you’ll have opportunities to see the filming sites of Game of Thrones in Dubrovnik and The Godfather and the second season of The White Lotus in Sicily.

Should you choose to extend your trip, you can also enjoy tours that depart before or after your cruise. The Vatican & Croatian Coastlines Cruise Tour includes a Vatican tour, Colosseum visit, and food market tour in Rome, and you can enjoy a picturesque overland tour of Lake Como and Venice on the Lake Como & Adriatic Romance Cruise Tour.