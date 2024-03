Cruise to Explore Southern Italy and The Dalmatian Coast with This 8-Day Itinerary

Montenegro’s stunning bay, surrounded by dramatic cliffs, looks like a slice of Norway dropped on the Balkan coast. Although not technically a fjord (it wasn’t formed by glaciers), the narrow body of water is nonetheless incredible and often called Europe’s southernmost fjord. One of the best ways to appreciate Kotor’s natural beauty is to take a speed boat ride across the sparkling Bay of Kotor to the Blue Cave where the reflection of the sun turns the water a luminescent cobalt blue.An important artistic and commercial center in the Middle Ages, today Kotor is known for its picturesque Old Town (in walking distance of the pier), four Romanesque churches, and fortified city walls. The city has an Italianate feel as many of the Old Town’s structures were built by the Venetians between the 15th and 18th centuries and the main square is dotted with outdoor cafes. For hardy hikers, the panoramic view from St. John’s Fortress, an ascent of roughly 4,000 feet, is spectacular. Hike the wall to summit St. John Mountain where you can see equally stunning vistas of the bay from the Church of Our Lady of the Remedy.A short drive from Kotor lies the seaside village of Perast where you’ll explore local churches before taking a private boat to Our Lady of the Rocks, a 17th-century church built on a small manmade island and best known for 68 stunning wall paintings by Tripo Kokolja, a local Baroque artist. Gourmands will want to visit the Moric Family home where the family produces the region’s only organic olive oil. After a short presentation by Ilija Moric, President of Montenegro Olive Oil Producers Association, enjoy a buffet lunch including locally smoked ham, bacon, sausages, homemade cheese, salad, and apple pie.After departing Kotor, enjoy a day at sea where you can have a soothing massage in the newor work out in thebefore settling into a lounge chair by the pool with a good book.