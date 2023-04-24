Follow in Darwin’s Footsteps on a Galápagos Islands Adventure

There’s a reason why the Galápagos Islands inspired Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. On this volcanic archipelago, the renowned naturalist observed certain species of tortoises and land iguanas found only here. You’ll see them and many other “Big 15” species on this nine-day nature-lover’s expedition from Hurtigruten.

After two nights in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, you’ll fly to the Galápagos Islands and see the best of the archipelago aboard MS Santa Cruz II. This small expedition vessel designed for navigating this part of the Pacific has a maximum guest capacity of 90. With all excursions included and led by expert naturalist guides, guests explore with small expedition boats, kayaks, snorkeling gear, and paddle boards to see some of the islands’ most iconic residents.