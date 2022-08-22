A Tahitian Family Vacation Everyone Can Get Excited About

From the dense forests of Rarotonga and numerous bird species that make Aitutaki their home to Bora Bora’s brilliant turquoise lagoons, the Cook and Society Islands are a haven for curious young people—and an ideal destination for those looking for their next family getaway. A natural outdoor laboratory, French Polynesia puts on quite a show and offers a seemingly endless array of sites and activities that will thrill (and educate) your whole crew.

But where to start? During this 11-night journey through the Cook and Society Islands on the m/s Paul Gauguin, you’ll discover interactive learning and eye-opening inspiration at every port, including snorkeling with reef sharks and village visits. What’s more, the hands-on Moana Explorer Program, offered on select sailings in partnership with Te mana o te moana, a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation, provides special programming for children and teens (ages 7-15) every day of the voyage. Whether the awe of stargazing and conducting water experiments that engage multiple senses or going on stimulating treasure hunts and naturalist-led beach excursions, guests of every age will leave with a stronger appreciation for French Polynesia’s natural wonders. Read on for more experiences that are nothing short of epic.