Explore Greenland, a Land of Pristine Wilderness and Fascinating Legends

Venture north of the Arctic Circle and bask in the Midnight Sun

View of Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

Experience Greenland’s tranquil beauty and culture on this 16-day journey from Hurtigruten. Set sail from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, a hybrid electric-powered ship outfitted with custom-built expedition equipment like kayaks, underwater drones, and Expedition Boats fit for exploring the world’s largest island with the sparsest population.

Spend your days aboard the ship discovering fjords and glaciers and spotting wildlife like musk oxen, white-tailed eagles, and auks. Then, listen to stories at an authentic kaffemik (a day-long social gathering) with the Qaqortoq people and learn about the ancient traditions of Sisimiut. Because Hurtigruten always prioritizes authentic interactions with the local communities in the areas they explore, you’ll return home with lasting memories and stories to share.

Disko Bay

This beguiling part of the world is world-famous for its diverse marine life and incredible wildlife sightings that could include orcas, bowhead whales, seals, and seabirds. Gaze at the sunlight casting different shades of white, gray, and blue on the massive Ilulissat Icefjord or Evighedsfjord, surrounded by misty mountains, crystalline ice caves, and deep blue waters. As weather permits, you'll get to explore the areas between icebergs in small boats or kayaks.
Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions has been a global leader in sustainable expedition travel for 130 years. Their fleet of modern expedition ships is designed to transport guests to the world's most remote destinations in a comfortable and stylish setting. On each voyage, hand-picked experts lead guests through thrilling activities and shore landings. It's all part of Hurtigruten's mission to help protect the places they visit and pioneer a greener way of cruising.

Day 1Reykjavík, Iceland and embarkation

Your expedition starts in Reykjavík, the Icelandic city that is much more than a gateway to the Arctic. As the world’s northernmost capital, it combines a small-town feel with a burgeoning restaurant scene, plus art, culture, and history. Make your way down Laugavegur, the city’s main shopping street, and peruse the selection of boutiques and cafes. The Reykjavík Art Museum and the striking Hallgrímskirkja church are also worth a stop.

If you have additional time to spare, consider booking an independent stay (either before or after your expedition cruise) in Reykjavík to fully experience everything the city has to offer. You could also join Hurtigruten’s Pre-Programto discover the nearby waterfalls, hot springs, and geysers of the Golden Circle.

At Reykjavík Harbor, you’ll board the most recent addition to the Hurtigruten fleet, MS Fridtjof Nansen, aptly named for the Norwegian explorer who led the first crossing of Greenland on cross-country skis. Once you’ve settled into your spacious cabin, outfitted in modern Scandinavian-inspired decor, you’ll meet the Expedition Team and explore the hybrid electric-powered ship’s many amenities, like the sauna, spa, infinity pool, and hot tub, before setting sail. Now the adventure officially begins.
Walrus in Greenland

Days 2 and 3Denmark Strait

While crossing the Denmark Strait, which connects Greenland and Iceland, take a moment to reflect on the fabled voyage of Norse explorer Erik the Red. It’s believed he traveled this same route more than 1,000 years ago, eventually becoming the first European settler in Greenland.



However, your journey will be much more comfortable, thanks to the ship’s modern amenities and many onboard activities. You can stay active by hitting the gym or taking a dip in the infinity pool. Or you could enjoy a spa treatment or delicious meal in one of the three onboard restaurants.



You can learn more about Greenland’s geology at the Science Center and participate in one of Hurtigruten’s Citizen Science projects. The Expedition Team will also brief you on important protocols for visiting wildlife habitats and Indigenous Arctic communities.
The colorful houses of Qaqortoq, Greenland

Photo by Ted Gatlin

Day 4Arrival in Greenland

Welcome to Greenland! The colorful houses dotting the dramatic slopes of Qaqortoq, a town located on the southeastern coast of the Labrador Sea that has been inhabited since prehistoric times, greet you as MS Fridtjof Nansen anchors in Greenland for the first time.



Today you’ll admire rare Inuit artifacts like boats, hunting equipment, and traditional dresses at the local museum or take a leisurely walk to a nearby lake to revel in the spectacular scenery. You’ll also join a local kaffemik social gathering to chat with the town’s residents and hear firsthand about living in this remote corner of the planet.
The glistening ice of Kvanefjord in Greenland

Photo by Ted Gatlin

Day 5Kvanefjord, Greenland

Next, you’ll sail towards Kvanefjord in Sermersooq, which means “Place of Much Ice,” on Greenland’s west coast. Few people are permitted to venture to this remote fjord, but the smaller size of MS Fridtjof Nansen makes it all possible.



Grab your camera to capture images of the glistening icebergs and semi-submerged glacial ice in shades of white and crystal blue. You can get even closer after the Expedition Team selects the best spot to go ashore for a nature walk. Or you could instead choose to scout for wildlife in small boats.
Maniitsoq, Greenland

Day 6 Maniitsoq, Greenland

As the ship approaches Maniitsoq, known as “the Venice of Greenland” for its natural canals, look out for pods of humpback whales from shore. The area is also treasured for its wildlife as its fjords, mountains, and glaciers, so you’ll have various hiking options with many outstanding viewpoints to discover.

This area has been inhabited for more than 4,000 years and was once a regional hub for trading reindeer hides. Today it specializes in traditional Greenlandic arts and crafts—in the local museum, you can see traditional costumes, figurines carved from walrus ivory, and numerous works of art. If you happen to chat with any residents, don’t miss a chance to learn more about everyday life here.
Sisimiut, Greenland

Photo by Ted Gatlin

Day 7Sisimiut, Greenland

Today you’ll venture north of the Arctic Circle and experience the Midnight Sun during the height of summer. Located 25 miles above this boundary at the mouth of the Akuliarusiarsuup Kuua river, Sisimiut is the second-largest city in Greenland, with a population of about 5,000.

Ancient traditions are still practiced here, and you can learn about the Saqqaq people through their artifacts at the local museum. If you’re looking for a unique souvenir, consider purchasing a scarf, hat, or mittens made from qiviut, the inner wool of a musk ox. It’s said to be ten times warmer than sheep’s wool.
Kayaking in Disko Bay, Greenland

Kayaking in Disko Bay, Greenland

Days 8 and 9Disko Bay, Ilulissat, and Vaigat Sound

This morning MS Fridtjof Nansen will transport you to the deep blue waters of Disko Bay, home to seabirds and diverse marine life like whales and seals. Then, marvel at the gargantuan Ilulissat Icefjord, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The shimmering sunlight creates the perfect photo op as the giant icebergs take on different shades of white, gray, and blue.



Have a closer look as the Expedition Team guides you on a walk to the ice fjord and then visit the well-preserved ruins of Sermermiut, an old Inuit settlement. Then, after your outing, warm up with a hot drink in the enchanting town of Illulissat while admiring the colorful houses perched along the waterfront.



Later you’ll explore the Vaigat Sound, the most northerly point on the itinerary. The Expedition Team will select the best landing sites for exploring this unforgiving environment. Then, as weather permits, you’ll explore the areas between icebergs in small boats or kayaks. Other possibilities include visiting Camp Frieda (one of Hurtigruten’s favorite landing spots in this part of Greenland), trekking across the tundra, and even approaching a glacier to see how it moves. No matter what transpires that day, you’ll want to have your camera ready–incredible wildlife sightings (think orcas, bowhead whales, and all kinds of seals) are a regular occurrence in Disko Bay.
Nuuk, Greenland

Days 10 and 11Evighedsfjord and Nuuk, Greenland

After the expedition cruise sails southward, you’ll have a full day to explore the massive Evighedsfjord near Kangerlussuaq. It’s fed by an ice cap constantly calving enormous icebergs into its 2,300-foot-deep waters. The surrounding misty mountains and crystal-blue ice caves add to the mystical ambiance.

As always, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for whales and seabirds. And any activities beyond wildlife watching will have to remain a surprise for now. The Expedition Team can only determine the best course of action after arriving and assessing the local weather patterns.

The next day, MS Fridtjof Nansen will dock in Nuuk. The capital of Greenland has a population of 18,000 people and an intriguing mix of old and new architecture, from the historic Hans Egede House and Nuuk Cathedral to the ultra-modern parliament building. At the National Museum, see the six mummies unearthed from the archaeological site of Qilakitsoq and learn about what it was like to live in Greenland more than 500 years ago. Or, as an optional excursion, you could take a long nature walk through Paradise Valley and the ethereal landscape around Mt. Lille Malene.
A musk ox in Ivittutt, Greenland

Photo by Ted Gatlin

Days 12 and 13Ivittuut and Prince Christian Sound

Today you’ll wander the deserted ruins of Ivittuut. This former mining outpost was vital to the Allies’ aluminum production during World War II. This area was also a Viking settlement at one point, but now musk oxen are the only inhabitants.



The following day, MS Fridtjof Nansen will pass through the 60-mile-long Prince Christian Sound, lined with gray granite mountains contrasting with the bright white glaciers and deep blue waters. However, there’s a distinct possibility that accumulating sea ice could prevent the ship from entering the sound. If that’s the case, it will head to Cape Farewell, the southernmost point of Greenland, instead. No matter what happens, there’s a good chance you’ll see minke and humpback whales in the water and ringed and bearded seals resting on the ice.
Whales at sea

Days 14–16 Return to Reykjavík

This morning it’s time to return to Iceland with two relaxing days at sea ahead of you. It’s the perfect time to review the incredible images you’ve captured during this life-altering journey or share your most memorable travel tales with newfound friends and Expedition Team members. You could also revisit what you’ve learned about the delicate ecology of Greenland in the Science Center.



There will still be plenty of opportunities for wildlife sightings. While on deck, watch for seabirds and whales following the ship as the onboard photographer shares tips on the best ways to capture them in action. You can also contribute to Hurtigruten’s HappyWhale Citizen Science project by counting the whales you see.



Your transformative trip to Greenland will end where it began, in Reykjavík. Those wishing for more adventure can join Hurtigruten’s Post-Program to explore the South Coast of Iceland. Or start planning your next trip–Hurtigruten offers expedition itineraries with seven ships cruising to destinations around the world, including Antarctica, Alaska, and South America.
