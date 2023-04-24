Explore Greenland, a Land of Pristine Wilderness and Fascinating Legends

Experience Greenland’s tranquil beauty and culture on this 16-day journey from Hurtigruten. Set sail from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, a hybrid electric-powered ship outfitted with custom-built expedition equipment like kayaks, underwater drones, and Expedition Boats fit for exploring the world’s largest island with the sparsest population.

Spend your days aboard the ship discovering fjords and glaciers and spotting wildlife like musk oxen, white-tailed eagles, and auks. Then, listen to stories at an authentic kaffemik (a day-long social gathering) with the Qaqortoq people and learn about the ancient traditions of Sisimiut. Because Hurtigruten always prioritizes authentic interactions with the local communities in the areas they explore, you’ll return home with lasting memories and stories to share.