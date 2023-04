Explore Greenland, a Land of Pristine Wilderness and Fascinating Legends

This morningwill transport you to the deep blue waters of Disko Bay, home to seabirds and diverse marine life like whales and seals. Then, marvel at the gargantuan Ilulissat Icefjord, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The shimmering sunlight creates the perfect photo op as the giant icebergs take on different shades of white, gray, and blue.Have a closer look as the Expedition Team guides you on a walk to the ice fjord and then visit the well-preserved ruins of Sermermiut, an old Inuit settlement. Then, after your outing, warm up with a hot drink in the enchanting town of Illulissat while admiring the colorful houses perched along the waterfront.Later you’ll explore the Vaigat Sound , the most northerly point on the itinerary. The Expedition Team will select the best landing sites for exploring this unforgiving environment. Then, as weather permits, you’ll explore the areas between icebergs in small boats or kayaks. Other possibilities include visiting Camp Frieda (one of Hurtigruten’s favorite landing spots in this part of Greenland), trekking across the tundra, and even approaching a glacier to see how it moves. No matter what transpires that day, you’ll want to have your camera ready–incredible wildlife sightings (think orcas, bowhead whales, and all kinds of seals) are a regular occurrence in Disko Bay.