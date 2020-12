An Island-Hopper’s Dream Journey

From the roar of the Big Apple to the gentle sounds of azure waves lapping ashore on the white beaches of quiet Caribbean island paradises, this 11-day New York to Bridgetown cruise is a voyage of true extremes. Bid farewell to New York’s skyscrapers and head south to the tropics. Two full days at sea make this journey the perfect adventure for everyone who loves the idea of islands—you’ll call at eight of them.To make this journey even more of a dream trip, Silversea is extending a Caribbean - Air Offer . Book by September 30 and enjoy Free Economy Class Air Roundtrip. Members of Silversea’s Venetian Society enjoy an additional 5 percent savings on the cruise fare.Your home for this journey will be the Silver Spirit which has never looked better, nor felt cosier. Fully refurbished for a superlative onboard adventure, she retains Silversea’s world-famous standards of service and home away from home feel.With one of the highest space to guest ratios in the business and eight superlative luxury dining options, Silver Spirit offers its guests one of the most complete cruise experiences available. Spacious decks leave plenty of room for relaxation, yet the variety of common areas mean there is something for everyone. Meet like-minded friends; enjoy first-class dining, and relax in what is possibly the best cruise ship at sea.