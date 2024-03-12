This Cruise Offers the Best of Greece, From Historic Athens to the Beaches of Mykonos

Discover the picturesque, ancient world of Greece one sun-drenched island at a time, aboard Windstar’s spectacular masted sailing ships, the Wind Spirit or Wind Star. Scaled to accommodate only 148 passengers, along with Windstar’s impeccable personalized service, the experience is much like traveling by private yacht.
From visiting the Acropolis in Athens to slipping into charming village ports that only smaller ships can accommodate, you’ll experience the special enchantment of the Greek Isles as you make your way through the Aegean on this seven-day cruise. You’ll visit islands with iconic whitewashed architecture, relax on pristine island beaches, tour historically significant sites such as St. John’s cave on the island of Patmos, and even spend an unforgettable evening under the stars in Kusadasii, dining to live chamber music beside one of the most famous relics in the ancient Roman city of Ephesus.
If you’d like more, you can extend your stay with a Cruise Tour which adds on two additional important UNESCO World Heritage sites: Delphi, once considered the center of the world, and Meteora, known for its monasteries sitting atop ancient rock.
Itinerary
Day 1Walk through centuries of history in Athens
Day 2Visit Mykonos
After breakfast on the ship, you can explore the island on a shore excursion. Consider one that takes you on a scenic drive to the nearby village of Messaria, where you’ll be welcomed by a local family who will teach you how to cook traditional Mykonos cuisine. You’ll harvest vegetables from their backyard garden, then gather in the kitchen to learn how to make some of its most popular dishes, served with the island’s famous wine and plenty of stories about how the area’s food, culture, and religion intersect.
Day 3Dine and dance next to the ancient ruins of Ephesus
Day 4See sacred sites on Patmos
Afterward, you’ll stop by the nearby Cave of the Apocalypse, where St. John lived for two years while he wrote the Apocalypse, and even see the stone pillow where he is said to have rested his head. Enjoy a late lunch at a local taverna just steps from the pier or ask one of the waiters if they might bring a platter of fresh-caught, grilled calamari directly to your table on the beach, just across the street—unless they suggest it first.
Day 5Explore Santorini
Day 6Check out Monemvasia
In the afternoon, tour an ancient olive oil factory and taste the island’s famous oil dipped in warm, just-baked bread. Wrap up your day by slipping off your shoes and strolling along the town’s smooth pebbled beach. Or if you’re still feeling adventurous, kayak under the city walls and cliffs or enjoy another activity thanks to the Watersports Platform. Then pop into a seaside café for a glass of ouzo. Ya mas!
Day 7Nafplio
From the pier, the delights of Nafplio are just a short walk away. Explore the shops in this medieval, cobblestoned city on your own, and visit Syntagma Square in the heart of the city. Sign up for a private tour to see the 18th-century Palamidi Castle, the best-preserved castle in Greece, and climb the castle’s 999 rock steps for incredible views of the town and Argolis Bay. Alternatively, go for a guided tour of the acoustically sound Theatre of Epadauris, built in the 4th Century B.C.E., along with the adjacent sanctuary hospital of Asclepius, where the Greeks went for healing. The proximity of the two structures was no accident. Back in the day, watching a Greek play was often prescribed to relieve some ailments.