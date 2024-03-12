This Cruise Offers the Best of Greece, From Historic Athens to the Beaches of Mykonos

Discover the picturesque, ancient world of Greece one sun-drenched island at a time, aboard Windstar’s spectacular masted sailing ships, the Wind Spirit or Wind Star. Scaled to accommodate only 148 passengers, along with Windstar’s impeccable personalized service, the experience is much like traveling by private yacht.

From visiting the Acropolis in Athens to slipping into charming village ports that only smaller ships can accommodate, you’ll experience the special enchantment of the Greek Isles as you make your way through the Aegean on this seven-day cruise. You’ll visit islands with iconic whitewashed architecture, relax on pristine island beaches, tour historically significant sites such as St. John’s cave on the island of Patmos, and even spend an unforgettable evening under the stars in Kusadasii, dining to live chamber music beside one of the most famous relics in the ancient Roman city of Ephesus.

If you’d like more, you can extend your stay with a Cruise Tour which adds on two additional important UNESCO World Heritage sites: Delphi, once considered the center of the world, and Meteora, known for its monasteries sitting atop ancient rock.