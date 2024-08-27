The Ultimate Danube River Cruise Itinerary

The Danube River meanders majestically through the heart of Europe. The region’s historic fortresses, awe-inspiring landscapes, and elegant cities have inspired artists and musicians for centuries. This iconic river, once a boundary between great empires, is the centerpiece of the new seven-night “Best of the Danube'' itinerary from AmaWaterways, which launches in February 2025.
Guests will embark on a roundtrip voyage from Budapest, Hungary, exploring the diverse history and culture of Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria (with an optional excursion to the Czech Republic), with ample time to experience the nightlife and attractions of Vienna and Budapest during overnight stays. Throughout the journey, dazzling architecture abounds, from the Austrian capital’s magnificent Schönbrunn Palace to Melk’s golden-hued Benedictine abbey and the red copper-covered dome of Budapest’s parliament building.
Guests will see it all as they discover the comfort and convenience of river cruising aboard a stylish AmaWaterways ship. You can choose from standard tours, bike tours, hikes, and more, with activities tailored to individual preferences, and the attentive crew always provides exceptional service, remembering guests’ names and preferences and serving the highest-quality locally sourced food and wine.
Travelers will leave with cherished memories and a deeper understanding of the history and culture of this region of Europe, which has influenced the entire continent. With the ease of traveling roundtrip from Budapest, this itinerary is a top choice for 2025, endorsed by AmaWaterways’ co-founder Rudi Schreiner, whose hometown of Bratislava, Slovakia is also a port of call on this journey. Read on to learn why you’ll want to be one of the first to experience it.
Itinerary / 7 Days
Day 1:Arrival in Europe and Embarkation in Budapest, Hungary
If you prefer to relax and recover from the flight, take advantage of the ship’s amenities, such as the spa and wellness services or fitness facilities. Don’t worry if you don’t explore the city at once—there will be plenty of time to discover Budapest on the final day of your trip.
Enjoy a welcome dinner on board in the evening and meet your fellow travelers. Afterward, you can either experience a bit of Budapest’s vibrant nightlife or unwind on the deck, taking in the spectacular views of the illuminated city.
Day 2:Explore the Sites and Flavors of Bratislava, Slovakia
Modern Bratislava is alive with colorful historic buildings, contemporary design shops, street art, and charming statues. The exciting culinary scene is another highlight, and the “Tastes of Slovakia” tour is a must-do excursion, especially for food enthusiasts. It includes a brief city walk with a local guide, a beer tasting, and a selection of local snacks.
Alternatively, start your visit with an in-depth walking tour to see key sights like St. Michael’s Gate and St. Martin’s Cathedral, with its spires defining the Old Town’s skyline. Don’t miss the Opera House, adorned with busts of famous composers, found in the lively Hviezdoslavovo Square.
For an active adventure, hike to Bratislava Castle, an outstanding example of Renaissance architecture. Once home to the Hungarian crown jewels for nearly 200 years, the castle offers spectacular city views and, on clear days, glimpses of Austria and Hungary.
Day 3:Visit Melk’s Famous Abbey or Explore the Village of Dürnstein
For those preferring a more active tour, a hike to Melk Abbey or a guided bike tour around town offer dynamic ways to see this fascinating part of Austria. Or venture to the neighboring village of Dürnstein, Austria for a walking tour along its endearing cobbled lanes.
Day 4:Arrive in Linz and Take an Excursion to Salzburg in Austria
In Salzburg, you’ll visit the lovely Mirabell Gardens and Residenz Square, which are in the heart of Old Town. You’ll also see the Old Market, one of the city’s oldest squares, and the iconic yellow building of Mozart’s Birth House and Residence, where the legendary composer was born in 1756 and lived until 1773.
You can also opt for a full-day trip to Český Krumlov in the Czech Republic to explore Krumlov Castle, one of Europe’s largest castle complexes.
Day 5:Enjoy a Leisurely Morning Before Arriving in Vienna, Austria
In the afternoon, you can join a guided bike ride along the romantic Danube Canal, crossing bridges, cycling through meadows, and exploring the famous Ringstrasse Boulevard that encircles the city.
Or enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through the historic city center as a traditionally costumed coachman regales you with fascinating stories along your route, offering a new perspective on this sophisticated city.
Day 6:Visit Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens
Those seeking a closer connection with nature might consider visiting Cobenzl, where you can hike through the famed Vienna Woods that inspired Johann Strauss II’s famous waltz. In the evening, you’ll have plenty of time to experience Vienna’s nightlife at your own pace, perhaps at one of its famous pubs, wine gardens, or coffeehouses.
Day 7:Return to Budapest for City Tour and Disembarkation
In the afternoon, you’ll cross over to Pest to discover the other side of the city. You’ll visit Heroes’ Square, the moving Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial, and the impressive Hungarian Parliament Building. As evening falls, take in the beauty of Budapest’s illuminated landmarks after enjoying a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers.
After breakfast the following day, you’ll disembark and transfer to the Budapest airport or train station for your return trip. But if traveling one of Europe’s most fabled rivers has left you wanting more, find consolation in knowing more phenomenal AmaWaterways itineraries await.