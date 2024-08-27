The Ultimate Danube River Cruise Itinerary

The Danube River meanders majestically through the heart of Europe. The region’s historic fortresses, awe-inspiring landscapes, and elegant cities have inspired artists and musicians for centuries. This iconic river, once a boundary between great empires, is the centerpiece of the new seven-night “Best of the Danube'' itinerary from AmaWaterways, which launches in February 2025.

Guests will embark on a roundtrip voyage from Budapest, Hungary, exploring the diverse history and culture of Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria (with an optional excursion to the Czech Republic), with ample time to experience the nightlife and attractions of Vienna and Budapest during overnight stays. Throughout the journey, dazzling architecture abounds, from the Austrian capital’s magnificent Schönbrunn Palace to Melk’s golden-hued Benedictine abbey and the red copper-covered dome of Budapest’s parliament building.

Guests will see it all as they discover the comfort and convenience of river cruising aboard a stylish AmaWaterways ship. You can choose from standard tours, bike tours, hikes, and more, with activities tailored to individual preferences, and the attentive crew always provides exceptional service, remembering guests’ names and preferences and serving the highest-quality locally sourced food and wine.

Travelers will leave with cherished memories and a deeper understanding of the history and culture of this region of Europe, which has influenced the entire continent. With the ease of traveling roundtrip from Budapest, this itinerary is a top choice for 2025, endorsed by AmaWaterways’ co-founder Rudi Schreiner, whose hometown of Bratislava, Slovakia is also a port of call on this journey. Read on to learn why you’ll want to be one of the first to experience it.

