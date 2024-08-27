JOURNEYS

The Ultimate Danube River Cruise Itinerary

Embark on a seven-night journey along the majestic Danube River exploring historic cities, stunning landscapes, and cultural treasures in Budapest, Vienna, Slovakia, and beyond.

A ship ship passing through the Wachau Valley on the Danube river

Enjoy the scenery as the ship passes through the Wachau Valley.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

The Danube River meanders majestically through the heart of Europe. The region’s historic fortresses, awe-inspiring landscapes, and elegant cities have inspired artists and musicians for centuries. This iconic river, once a boundary between great empires, is the centerpiece of the new seven-night “Best of the Danube'' itinerary from AmaWaterways, which launches in February 2025.

Guests will embark on a roundtrip voyage from Budapest, Hungary, exploring the diverse history and culture of Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria (with an optional excursion to the Czech Republic), with ample time to experience the nightlife and attractions of Vienna and Budapest during overnight stays. Throughout the journey, dazzling architecture abounds, from the Austrian capital’s magnificent Schönbrunn Palace to Melk’s golden-hued Benedictine abbey and the red copper-covered dome of Budapest’s parliament building.

Guests will see it all as they discover the comfort and convenience of river cruising aboard a stylish AmaWaterways ship. You can choose from standard tours, bike tours, hikes, and more, with activities tailored to individual preferences, and the attentive crew always provides exceptional service, remembering guests’ names and preferences and serving the highest-quality locally sourced food and wine.

Travelers will leave with cherished memories and a deeper understanding of the history and culture of this region of Europe, which has influenced the entire continent. With the ease of traveling roundtrip from Budapest, this itinerary is a top choice for 2025, endorsed by AmaWaterways’ co-founder Rudi Schreiner, whose hometown of Bratislava, Slovakia is also a port of call on this journey. Read on to learn why you’ll want to be one of the first to experience it.

Itinerary / 7 Days
Danube River__AmaWaterways

Trip Highlight

Explore Vienna by Bike

On the afternoon of day six, you can join a guided bike ride along the romantic Danube Canal, crossing bridges, cycling through meadows, and exploring the famous Ringstrasse Boulevard that encircles the entire city.
AmaWaterways_Logo

Trip Designer

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways strives to personally connect with their guests and positively impact the world so that every mile of your river cruise experience becomes one of your most cherished memories. After 20 years of cruising the world’s rivers, this family-owned and operated company remains focused on what they do best—providing guests with innovative and unforgettable travel experiences.
A couple looking out at Budapest from a cruise ship

On day one you’ll land in Budapest and board your AmaWaterways ship

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 1:Arrival in Europe and Embarkation in Budapest, Hungary

After arriving in Budapest, a city renowned for its thermal baths and shimmering night skyline, travelers will board their AmaWaterways ship, boasting spacious staterooms and suites with full balconies. Once settled, you’ll have time to see the city. Consider a walk by the iconic Parliament building or an invigorating hike up Castle Hill for a panoramic view of the capital.

If you prefer to relax and recover from the flight, take advantage of the ship’s amenities, such as the spa and wellness services or fitness facilities. Don’t worry if you don’t explore the city at once—there will be plenty of time to discover Budapest on the final day of your trip.

Enjoy a welcome dinner on board in the evening and meet your fellow travelers. Afterward, you can either experience a bit of Budapest’s vibrant nightlife or unwind on the deck, taking in the spectacular views of the illuminated city.
An aerial view of a bridge over a river heading into Bratislava at sunset in Slovakia salkdj

The historic castle dominating the skyline of Bratislava

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 2:Explore the Sites and Flavors of Bratislava, Slovakia

Today, you’ll leave Budapest and sail to another capital—Bratislava in Slovakia. As the ship arrives at this port of call, you’ll first notice the historic castle dominating the skyline. Known as the “Coronation City of Kings,” Bratislava hosted the coronation of 11 Hungarian kings and queens between 1536 and 1830.

Modern Bratislava is alive with colorful historic buildings, contemporary design shops, street art, and charming statues. The exciting culinary scene is another highlight, and the “Tastes of Slovakia” tour is a must-do excursion, especially for food enthusiasts. It includes a brief city walk with a local guide, a beer tasting, and a selection of local snacks.

Alternatively, start your visit with an in-depth walking tour to see key sights like St. Michael’s Gate and St. Martin’s Cathedral, with its spires defining the Old Town’s skyline. Don’t miss the Opera House, adorned with busts of famous composers, found in the lively Hviezdoslavovo Square.

For an active adventure, hike to Bratislava Castle, an outstanding example of Renaissance architecture. Once home to the Hungarian crown jewels for nearly 200 years, the castle offers spectacular city views and, on clear days, glimpses of Austria and Hungary.
A roadway flanked by a tree lined river and houses in thevillage of Dürnstein, Austria

On day three you can opt to tour the charming village of Dürnstein.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 3:Visit Melk’s Famous Abbey or Explore the Village of Dürnstein

Spend your morning soaking in the storybook landscapes of the Wachau Valley. In the afternoon, you’ll arrive in Melk, where the 900-year-old Melk Abbey, one of Europe’s largest and most revered monasteries, stands majestically on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube. Founded in the 11th century, it features a history museum and a renowned library filled with medieval manuscripts, including Melk’s musical manuscripts and frescoes by Johann Michael Rottmayr and Paul Troger.

For those preferring a more active tour, a hike to Melk Abbey or a guided bike tour around town offer dynamic ways to see this fascinating part of Austria. Or venture to the neighboring village of Dürnstein, Austria for a walking tour along its endearing cobbled lanes.
A statue of the Holy Trinity column on the Main Square (Hauptplatz) in Linz, Austria.

The youthful city of Linz

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 4:Arrive in Linz and Take an Excursion to Salzburg in Austria

Start your day in Linz, a city that beautifully blends baroque architecture with youthful energy. From there, you can choose a full-day excursion to Salzburg, Mozart’s birthplace. Along the way, you’ll stop at the Basilica St. Michael in Mondsee, known for its famous wedding scene from The Sound of Music.

In Salzburg, you’ll visit the lovely Mirabell Gardens and Residenz Square, which are in the heart of Old Town. You’ll also see the Old Market, one of the city’s oldest squares, and the iconic yellow building of Mozart’s Birth House and Residence, where the legendary composer was born in 1756 and lived until 1773.

You can also opt for a full-day trip to Český Krumlov in the Czech Republic to explore Krumlov Castle, one of Europe’s largest castle complexes.
A group of people doing a seated yoga pose on the deck of a cruise ship on the Danube river

A complimentary wellness class on board

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 5:Enjoy a Leisurely Morning Before Arriving in Vienna, Austria

Today, you’ll arrive in Vienna, a city renowned as the former home of the Habsburg dynasty and for its imperial palaces, baroque architecture, and coffeehouse culture. Before reaching the city, enjoy a morning of scenic cruising with the chance to relax and bask in the gorgeous views. You can also sleep in, join a complimentary wellness class, or socialize with fellow travelers.

In the afternoon, you can join a guided bike ride along the romantic Danube Canal, crossing bridges, cycling through meadows, and exploring the famous Ringstrasse Boulevard that encircles the city.

Or enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through the historic city center as a traditionally costumed coachman regales you with fascinating stories along your route, offering a new perspective on this sophisticated city.
A group of people biking near a statue and pink flowers in Vienna, Austria

A guided bike ride through Vienna

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 6:Visit Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens

After your overnight stay in the “City of Waltzes,” you’ll spend the day exploring the Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens, the summer residence of the Habsburg rulers. Take time to wander through the extraordinary gardens and peek at the luxurious rooms of the palace. This magnificent 18th-century baroque palace has 1,441 rooms and is one of Austria’s most significant architectural landmarks.

Those seeking a closer connection with nature might consider visiting Cobenzl, where you can hike through the famed Vienna Woods that inspired Johann Strauss II’s famous waltz. In the evening, you’ll have plenty of time to experience Vienna’s nightlife at your own pace, perhaps at one of its famous pubs, wine gardens, or coffeehouses.
A group of diners at a restaurant in Budapest, Hungary

On Day 7 in Budapest, you’ll enjoy a farewell dinner with fellow travelers.

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Day 7:Return to Budapest for City Tour and Disembarkation

On your final day, you’ll return to Budapest, where this unforgettable journey began. The day’s activities kick off with a guided tour of the Castle District on the Buda side of the Danube and see the fairytale turrets of Fisherman’s Bastion, a neo-Gothic and neo-Romanesque terrace offering stunning city views. You’ll also visit Matthias Church, renowned for its striking tower and bright mosaic roof.

In the afternoon, you’ll cross over to Pest to discover the other side of the city. You’ll visit Heroes’ Square, the moving Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial, and the impressive Hungarian Parliament Building. As evening falls, take in the beauty of Budapest’s illuminated landmarks after enjoying a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers.

After breakfast the following day, you’ll disembark and transfer to the Budapest airport or train station for your return trip. But if traveling one of Europe’s most fabled rivers has left you wanting more, find consolation in knowing more phenomenal AmaWaterways itineraries await.
