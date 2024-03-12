Discover Iceland’s Natural Wonders on a 10-Day Cruise Tour Itinerary

Experience Iceland’s otherworldly natural wonders with Windstar’s curated Cruise Tour circumnavigating this beautiful island nation. Once aboard its 312-passenger all-suite yacht, Star Pride, you’ll embark on a series of land and sea adventures showcasing the stars of this country’s dramatic landscape. Imagine taking a dip in the warm waters of its famous Blue Lagoon. Plus, on the land tour, you’ll visit the Secret Lagoon, the oldest pool in Iceland, and see magnificent glaciers and waterfalls, such as the Gullfoss Waterfall; glowing ice caves including the Langjökull Ice tunnels; and lava fields, along with the wildlife that inhabits enchanting places like Þingvellir National Park.
When you cross the Arctic Circle, you’ll even become a Blue Nose (a tradition honoring those who make the voyage). As your adventures unfold, you can immerse yourself in Icelandic culture, from visiting museums in Reykjavik and gallery-hopping in Akureyri to tasting its celebrated lamb stew.
All you need to do is relax and enjoy. Everything’s been taken care of on this Cruise Tour. The land tour component includes entrance fees to many attractions, some with guided tours; transfers to and from the airport, port, and hotels; three nights’ accommodation in Reykjavik; and you’ll enjoy a seven-day circumnavigation of Iceland.
Days 1-2Explore Reykjavik and take a private glacier tour
The next morning, layer up for a day-long private tour that’ll take you into the heart of Langjökull Glacier, the second largest in Iceland. Trek through its glowing blue ice caverns and its man-made ice tunnel. You’ll get to drive in a specially modified snow truck on the glacier, explore the glacier environment, enjoy out-of-this-world views, and go into the glacier itself. An experienced guide will lead the way, making sure everyone is enjoying themselves to the fullest, while guests walk through the cave.
After you leave the icy terrain, you’ll visit some of the country’s most rugged and pristine areas, including Barnafoss waterfall, perhaps best known for its dark folkloric history, and nearby Hraunfossar waterfall, a series of beautiful waterfalls pouring out of the Hallmundarhraun lava field. Then, enjoy lunch at the Hotel Húsafell.
Day 3Make the Golden Circle
Day 4Dip into the Blue Lagoon
Then, drive across the Reykjanes peninsula’s rugged lava fields en route to Iceland’s most renowned landmark, the warm, turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon. Slip into the geothermal, mineral-enriched waters (a mix of seawater and freshwater) and let the healing and rejuvenation commence. After the Blue Lagoon, you’ll be transferred to your all-suite yacht, Star Pride.
Day 5Scenic cruising around Heimaey
You’ll have several options to explore the area on excursions. You could choose a drive through the Herjólfsdalur Valley to visit the largest colony of Atlantic puffins in the world and even see the notorious Eldfell volcano up close (the name means “Hill of Fire”), which was responsible for the damage. Or opt for a boat tour to see the enchanting caves of the Westman Islands with a chance of spotting seabirds including Atlantic puffins and orcas, dolphins, and porpoises along the way.
Days 6-7Enjoy rugged and remote Seyðisfjörður
If you’re in the mood for an invigorating walk, you’re in the right place. Lace-up your sneakers and walk along the 11-mile-long, narrow waterway that ends in the small community of Seyðisfjörður. For a more laid-back stroll, hop onto the hiking path that starts in the center of town and follows the east bank of the Fjarðará River. Or take a shore excursion to the Skálanes Nature Reserve where you’ll find a variety of wildlife, including more than 45 species of birds.
Days 8-9Check out the art in Akureyri and Ísafjörður’s music scene
Aiming for something a bit more adventurous? Be sure to sign up for a river rafting adventure through the high-walled West Glacial River Canyon.
The next day, you’ll learn that Bjork is just the tip of the iceberg of the music you’ll find here. Easily walkable Ísafjörður has transformed itself from a fishing powerhouse into Iceland’s hub for alternative music, with an annual music festival and a year-round music school.
To see the area from a different—and far more rugged—point of view, sign up for the ATV tour that starts in downtown Ísafjörður, and takes you up and down several mountains to see the fjords, down along the beach, and on your last leg, straight through the Tungudalur forest.
Day 10See spectacular nature in Grundarfjörður
You may also want to take a private tour to see the nearby 4,000-year-old Berserkjahraun Lava Field, called “Berserk” for short. As the story goes, a man was promised the chieftain’s daughter’s hand in marriage if he crossed the imposing lava fields. He completed the journey in a short time, going “berserk” in the process, but the chief killed him anyway. Now that moss has covered the volcanic rock, it’s a softer, but still challenging hike. If you’ve brought along sturdy hiking boots, sign up for the trek and try it yourself.
Or let someone else do the driving. Kick back and take a seat on the Viking Ferry Sushi Adventure Boat Tour, a guided private experience that takes you around the unspoiled islands off the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Board a ferry in Stykkishólmur and your archipelago adventure begins. You’ll sail through whirlpool currents, and see beautiful rock formations, basalt columns, and birds. Oh, will you see birds! Keep your eye out for puffins, shags, cormorants, kittiwakes, black guillemots, fulmars, and more, depending on the season. At the end of the tour, the captain will share his catch of the day for a tasting right on the boat.