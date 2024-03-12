JOURNEYS

Discover Iceland’s Natural Wonders on a 10-Day Cruise Tour Itinerary

Sail around the island from Reykjavik, stopping to see magnificent glaciers, spouting geysers, and warm geothermal pools on this 10-day land-and-sea cruise.

A view of Iceland’s coast from the ship.

Experience Iceland’s otherworldly natural wonders with Windstar’s curated Cruise Tour circumnavigating this beautiful island nation. Once aboard its 312-passenger all-suite yacht, Star Pride, you’ll embark on a series of land and sea adventures showcasing the stars of this country’s dramatic landscape. Imagine taking a dip in the warm waters of its famous Blue Lagoon. Plus, on the land tour, you’ll visit the Secret Lagoon, the oldest pool in Iceland, and see magnificent glaciers and waterfalls, such as the Gullfoss Waterfall; glowing ice caves including the Langjökull Ice tunnels; and lava fields, along with the wildlife that inhabits enchanting places like Þingvellir National Park.

When you cross the Arctic Circle, you’ll even become a Blue Nose (a tradition honoring those who make the voyage). As your adventures unfold, you can immerse yourself in Icelandic culture, from visiting museums in Reykjavik and gallery-hopping in Akureyri to tasting its celebrated lamb stew.

All you need to do is relax and enjoy. Everything’s been taken care of on this Cruise Tour. The land tour component includes entrance fees to many attractions, some with guided tours; transfers to and from the airport, port, and hotels; three nights’ accommodation in Reykjavik; and you’ll enjoy a seven-day circumnavigation of Iceland.

Itinerary

GLACIER_0726-JPG download.jpg

Trip Highlight:

Heart of the Glacier

Trek with your private guide to see Langjökull Glacier, walk through its glowing blue ice caverns and manmade ice tunnel (the largest in the world), and see where the water from this 361-square-mile ice cap flows into the famous Gullfoss Waterfall.
GLACIER_0726-JPG download.jpg

Chill out in the world’s largest man-made ice tunnel.

Days 1-2Explore Reykjavik and take a private glacier tour

Arrive in Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, where the Meet & Greet includes a Windstar Cruises Representative to provide luggage assistance before transferring to your hotel and time to explore the city on your own. Tuck in for a solid night’s sleep at the four-star Grand Hotel Reykjavik.

The next morning, layer up for a day-long private tour that’ll take you into the heart of Langjökull Glacier, the second largest in Iceland. Trek through its glowing blue ice caverns and its man-made ice tunnel. You’ll get to drive in a specially modified snow truck on the glacier, explore the glacier environment, enjoy out-of-this-world views, and go into the glacier itself. An experienced guide will lead the way, making sure everyone is enjoying themselves to the fullest, while guests walk through the cave.

After you leave the icy terrain, you’ll visit some of the country’s most rugged and pristine areas, including Barnafoss waterfall, perhaps best known for its dark folkloric history, and nearby Hraunfossar waterfall, a series of beautiful waterfalls pouring out of the Hallmundarhraun lava field. Then, enjoy lunch at the Hotel Húsafell.
SECRET_LAGOON_1011-JPG download.jpg

Warm up with a dip in the Secret Lagoon.

Day 3Make the Golden Circle

Following breakfast, hop into your coach for a guided tour of Iceland’s Golden Circle, the route dotted with some of Iceland’s most famous natural treasures. The curated sightseeing day includes visits to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Þingvellir National Park; the Secret Lagoon, a natural geothermal swimming pool near the small village of Flúðir; and a close-up view of the iconic Gullfoss Waterfall. Known as the Golden Waterfall and Iceland’s most famous waterfall, it was formed by the last Ice Age and still flows through the Hvítá river canyon. Along with sampling these inspiring natural sites, you’ll savor lunch at Friðheimar Tomato Farm and dinner at a seaside restaurant in the village of Stokkseyri.
daniel-schoibl-oRNruBJQqfo-unsplash.jpg

The Blue Lagoon

Day 4Dip into the Blue Lagoon

Pack your swimsuit before heading to breakfast. Today, you’ll get an overview of Reykjavik on a tour that includes a visit to the Perlan Museum where you can enjoy the viewing deck that offers great panoramic views over Reykjavik.

Then, drive across the Reykjanes peninsula’s rugged lava fields en route to Iceland’s most renowned landmark, the warm, turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon. Slip into the geothermal, mineral-enriched waters (a mix of seawater and freshwater) and let the healing and rejuvenation commence. After the Blue Lagoon, you’ll be transferred to your all-suite yacht, Star Pride.
ATV_0582_RT-edit_JPG download.jpg

You can cruise along Heimaey’s beaches on an ATV.

Day 5Scenic cruising around Heimaey

This morning, you’ll cruise 20 miles off the southern coast to circle the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Surtsey Island, which was created by a volcanic eruption in 1963. Next, head to Heimaey Island, which suffered a sudden, Pompeii-like eruption in 1973 that covered the island with ash and lava, destroying hundreds of homes.

You’ll have several options to explore the area on excursions. You could choose a drive through the Herjólfsdalur Valley to visit the largest colony of Atlantic puffins in the world and even see the notorious Eldfell volcano up close (the name means “Hill of Fire”), which was responsible for the damage. Or opt for a boat tour to see the enchanting caves of the Westman Islands with a chance of spotting seabirds including Atlantic puffins and orcas, dolphins, and porpoises along the way.
Blue-Church-in-Seydisfjordur-Iceland-edit_JPG download.jpg

Visit the 19th-century church imported from Norway in Seyðisfjörður.

Days 6-7Enjoy rugged and remote Seyðisfjörður

You’ll spend two days in the beautiful, remote fishing village of Seyðisfjörður, located in the East Fjords between steep mountains. Its colorful, timbered houses were imported from Norway in the late 1800s to support the herring industry, as was its well-recognized Blue Church—easy enough to find, it’s at the end of the rainbow-painted street. When you enter the church, one of Iceland’s most recognizable landmarks, you’ll see that it’s just as lovely on the inside. Take a seat and enjoy a performance by local entertainers as part of Windstar’s Destination Discovery Event, complete with local stories and tales about elves and trolls and ballads about sailors lost at sea.

If you’re in the mood for an invigorating walk, you’re in the right place. Lace-up your sneakers and walk along the 11-mile-long, narrow waterway that ends in the small community of Seyðisfjörður. For a more laid-back stroll, hop onto the hiking path that starts in the center of town and follows the east bank of the Fjarðará River. Or take a shore excursion to the Skálanes Nature Reserve where you’ll find a variety of wildlife, including more than 45 species of birds.
View-of-Iceland-from-top-deck-edit_JPG download.jpg

A view of Iceland from the top deck.

Days 8-9Check out the art in Akureyri and Ísafjörður’s music scene

With its ice-free harbor so close to the Arctic Circle, the northern town of Akureyri located at the base of Eyjafjörður Fjord in northern Iceland and the second in size to Reykjavik, is an important port and fisheries center but it’s also a key cultural and art hub. You’ll want to spend some time while you’re here wandering along the Listagil, which translates to “art canyon,” a street filled with museums, galleries, and shops.

Aiming for something a bit more adventurous? Be sure to sign up for a river rafting adventure through the high-walled West Glacial River Canyon.

The next day, you’ll learn that Bjork is just the tip of the iceberg of the music you’ll find here. Easily walkable Ísafjörður has transformed itself from a fishing powerhouse into Iceland’s hub for alternative music, with an annual music festival and a year-round music school.

To see the area from a different—and far more rugged—point of view, sign up for the ATV tour that starts in downtown Ísafjörður, and takes you up and down several mountains to see the fjords, down along the beach, and on your last leg, straight through the Tungudalur forest.
zdenek-machacek-sMzaFliKTOs-unsplash.jpg

Grundarfjörður

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček/Unsplash

Day 10See spectacular nature in Grundarfjörður

Tucked between a mountain range and the sea, Grundarfjörður is best known for its proximity to enchanting Snæfellsjokull National Park, with its diverse landscape and endless natural wonders, including cool blue glaciers, dramatic waterfalls and calderas, and stunning basalt cliffs. Spend the day or even a morning here and take in the magnificent scenery all around you.

You may also want to take a private tour to see the nearby 4,000-year-old Berserkjahraun Lava Field, called “Berserk” for short. As the story goes, a man was promised the chieftain’s daughter’s hand in marriage if he crossed the imposing lava fields. He completed the journey in a short time, going “berserk” in the process, but the chief killed him anyway. Now that moss has covered the volcanic rock, it’s a softer, but still challenging hike. If you’ve brought along sturdy hiking boots, sign up for the trek and try it yourself.

Or let someone else do the driving. Kick back and take a seat on the Viking Ferry Sushi Adventure Boat Tour, a guided private experience that takes you around the unspoiled islands off the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Board a ferry in Stykkishólmur and your archipelago adventure begins. You’ll sail through whirlpool currents, and see beautiful rock formations, basalt columns, and birds. Oh, will you see birds! Keep your eye out for puffins, shags, cormorants, kittiwakes, black guillemots, fulmars, and more, depending on the season. At the end of the tour, the captain will share his catch of the day for a tasting right on the boat.
DOWNTOWN_1699_JPG download (1).jpg

Downtown Reykjavik

Day 11Say goodbye to Reykjavik

Wrap up your Icelandic adventure with a final day in Reykjavik, perhaps popping into a cozy café and meandering into its local boutiques, even picking up an iconic sheep wool sweater to keep you warm—and full of Icelandic memories—back home.
