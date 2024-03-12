Discover Iceland’s Natural Wonders on a 10-Day Cruise Tour Itinerary

Experience Iceland’s otherworldly natural wonders with Windstar’s curated Cruise Tour circumnavigating this beautiful island nation. Once aboard its 312-passenger all-suite yacht, Star Pride, you’ll embark on a series of land and sea adventures showcasing the stars of this country’s dramatic landscape. Imagine taking a dip in the warm waters of its famous Blue Lagoon. Plus, on the land tour, you’ll visit the Secret Lagoon, the oldest pool in Iceland, and see magnificent glaciers and waterfalls, such as the Gullfoss Waterfall; glowing ice caves including the Langjökull Ice tunnels; and lava fields, along with the wildlife that inhabits enchanting places like Þingvellir National Park.

When you cross the Arctic Circle, you’ll even become a Blue Nose (a tradition honoring those who make the voyage). As your adventures unfold, you can immerse yourself in Icelandic culture, from visiting museums in Reykjavik and gallery-hopping in Akureyri to tasting its celebrated lamb stew.

All you need to do is relax and enjoy. Everything’s been taken care of on this Cruise Tour. The land tour component includes entrance fees to many attractions, some with guided tours; transfers to and from the airport, port, and hotels; three nights’ accommodation in Reykjavik; and you’ll enjoy a seven-day circumnavigation of Iceland.