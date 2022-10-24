A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture

Winding through 10 fascinating countries, no other river offers a more encompassing view of the Old World than the fabled Danube. This wondrous waterway passes cliff-top castles, hillside vineyards, ancient villages, and even older forests, and renews the soul. Flowing through four vibrant capital cities, this Danube journey from Avalon Waterways is truly a dream trip.
You’ll choose from deep-dive excursions that bring each destination to life as you travel down one of the most significant trade and transportation routes in European history, as well as the northern border of the Roman Empire. See for yourself why the Danube is one of the most celebrated bodies in the world as you journey through key destinations in Germany, Austria, and Hungary.
Thanks to a cap of up to 150 guests, Avalon Waterways’ cruises feature personalized service that’s simply impossible on larger cruise lines, so that you can enjoy experiences that are what your heart desires. Plus, modern amenities await, along with a focus on sustainability through conserving energy and water, and minimizing waste throughout dining, housekeeping, and all operations on all ships. Green practices also include reducing, recycling, and repurposing to help you enjoy your trip even more.
Days 1-2Deggendorf and Engelhartszell-Schlögener Schlinge-Linz
While you sleep peacefully, you’ll make your way overnight to Engelhartszell, Austria, where you’ll visit the stunning Rococo-style Engelszell Abbey and explore its Sensory Garden, complete with its stone labyrinth, herb garden, and vineyard. It’s a feast for the senses, including your tastebuds: You’ll sample cheese and beer made by the resident Trappist monks. Be sure to fuel up, as the next outing is a scenic guided hike along the trails of the Danube’s Schlögen Oxbow, a dramatic bend that’s been carved out over the centuries.
Day 3Mauthausen-Grein
Day 4Spitz-Vienna
Days 5-6Vienna
The Belvedere is a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), orangery, stables, and beautiful park space in the 3rd District that was built as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy. While the gardens and architecture alone make it worth a visit, its grandiose interiors and art collections are not to be missed.
In the afternoon, take time for a leisurely stroll through the pedestrian Kärntnerstrasse and savor a piece of Sachertorte or other Viennese delights at one of Vienna’s justly famed coffeehouses. You’ll treasure every moment in this capital city, whose rich cultural legacy was informed by famed residents ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to Sigmund Freud.
Rise and shine early on your second day in Vienna for a guided walking tour to see the city in her best light and enjoy breakfast at a Viennese café. Even more magnificent art awaits on guided tours of the Habsburg family’s private art collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, one of the world’s most important museums, where you’ll delight in Italian and Dutch master works. History buffs will especially enjoy a trip to the Museum of Military History, or Heeresgeschichtliches Museum, commemorating the past of the Habsburg Empire. Focusing on Austria’s military history from the 16th century up to 1945, exhibition halls are broken down into the Thirty Years’ War and the Ottoman Turks, the Napoleonic Wars, World War I, and World War II.