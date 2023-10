Discover Scotland’s Best With This Unique Cruise from Glasgow to The Isles

The country’s vibrant capital city, Edinburgh, will serve as the grand finale to your unforgettable journey. Check into the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel or InterContinental Edinburgh The George for three days of getting acquainted with the many sights of the medieval Old Town and New Town, an area situated across the valley that was developed in the 19th century and is celebrated for its Georgian buildings and public squares.Among the city highlights are Edinburgh Castle perched atop a volcanic rock and the Royal Mile running from there to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Treat your senses to urban greenery with a tour of the palatial gardens and a visit to the Royal Botanic Garden, a center for studying plant diversity and conservation.Finally, enjoy a private farewell reception and dinner aboard the Royal Yacht. At your red-carpet arrival, you’ll be welcomed aboard via the Royal Brow, an entrance previously reserved for Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. Adding to the VIP treatment, you’ll enjoy an exclusive experience with access to areas that are normally roped-off—and truly feel like it’s your yacht for the evening. You’ll also get to see the Royal Apartments and other areas typically inaccessible during regular tours.The elegant evening, which has been curated specifically for Tauck, features dishes made in the ship’s original Royal Galleys. Using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients from the very best Scottish suppliers, including many who are Royal Warrant Holders that provide food to the Royal Family, the menu can include everything from artisan bread to petit fours—for a send-off in true style.