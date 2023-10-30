Discover Scotland’s Best With This Unique Cruise from Glasgow to The Isles

On this thoughtfully paced, small-ship cruise, you’ll see the beauty of Scotland on land and at sea. The 11-day itinerary captures the many sides of Scotland and its islands, even going as far as the isolated Shetland Islands. Begin and end your journey in the country’s crowning cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with gorgeous landscapes along the way.

Among the authentic experiences, you’ll drink in stunning views from the deck and sip single-malt whiskies, while visiting lesser-known locales on the isles of Mull, Skye, and Lewis, plus make stops to traverse the dramatic clifftops of Orkney on foot and see Neolithic monuments. Each day reveals another unexpected layer of Scotland’s richly woven heritage, encompassing music, dance, and culinary traditions.