Day 2

Churchill

An early morning departure from Winnipeg on Calm Air, and a flight that’s just under two hours, brings you to Churchill on Hudson Bay. The small town of fewer than 1,000 residents is the base for wildlife expeditions in July and August. First, however, get the lay of the land as you explore Churchill itself. At the Parks Canada Visitors Center in the railway office, you can learn about the town and the ecology of the area. The friendly docents at the Eskimo Museum are happy to give visitors an introduction to their remarkable collection of Inuit carvings. Then Will can arrange a guided tour beyond the town limits, where you’ll learn about the flora that survives in the area’s extreme climate as well as Churchill’s fascinating Cold War past. Depending on your interests, your guide can take you to see shipwrecks along the coast, the Northern Studies Centre and other sights. For a small town, Churchill boasts remarkable restaurants especially during its busy summer and fall seasons. You can choose to dine at Gypsy’s, the Tundra Inn Dining Room, or the café at the Lazy Bear Lodge.