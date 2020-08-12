Ignite your senses in secluded areas of Washington and Oregon

Days 2–4

San Juan Islands, Washington

A quick 90-minute drive north will land you in the quaint college town of Bellingham, where you’ll board a private yacht for a three-day cruise around the dazzling San Juan Islands. The islands, of which there are 170 in total, are famous for their gorgeous scenery, relaxed vibes, and ample wildlife—especially whales.



You’ll cruise the area in comfort aboard the luxury charter yacht Jamal, which comes complete with four en suite staterooms, a main living room with plenty of space to relax, and an upper deck for prime stargazing. From the outdoor areas, you’ll have unobstructed views of lush inlets, sparkling lakes, and towering mountains as you sail around the islands.



Your first day out, you’ll go searching for the area’s resident orca, gray, and blue whales. Thanks to your expert guide, who will determine the best viewing location based on tides and weather, you’re practically guaranteed a sighting—all without leaving your plush digs. The next day, delight in the treasures of the Salish Sea by setting out crab pots or fishing lines in a remote bay with help from your captain and crew. Once you’ve caught your fair share of shellfish, your personal chef will prepare a gourmet feast with it. On your final day, go on a kayaking adventure with a local guide for a closer look at the natural beauty all around you. After taking in the sights, you’ll head to an out-of-the-way beach for a sumptuous picnic of fresh, regional fare.