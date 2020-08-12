Where are you going?
Original pnwhero.jpg?1597251888?ixlib=rails 0.3
Ignite your senses in secluded areas of Washington and Oregon
The Pacific Northwest is one of the more varied regions of the United States, home to everything from bustling cities and distant islands to award-winning vineyards, rocky beaches, and snow-capped mountains. With TCS World Travel’s Pacific Northwest by Private Jet journey, you’ll have the chance to experience it all over the course of 10 days.

You’ll explore the region via chartered jet, a mode of travel that allows you to avoid large airports and layovers, choose your companions, and decide exactly what you want to do. For flexibility, convenience, and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to travel by private plane.  

This itinerary is designed for you to travel with the companions of your choosing (with a recommended group size of 4–12 people). The trip can be customized to your interests, specifications, and group, and departs whenever works for you (though the best months to travel are May to September). Along the way, you’ll explore Seattle, the San Juan Islands, Gold Beach, and Seneca, stopping to savor local food, landscapes, and more in each destination.  

With up to three days in each place, you’ll get to fully experience all the Pacific Northwest has to offer while enjoying private access and behind-the-scenes experiences. Seattle has history, art, and world-class cuisine in spades, while the San Juan Islands feature charming towns, fresh seafood, and the chance to spot whales breaching against magnificent backgrounds. Gold Beach boasts stunning scenery and proximity to Oregon wine country, and Seneca brings the perfect mix of outdoor adventure and leisurely pursuits like golf. In each destination, you’ll have the chance to create a one-of-a-kind itinerary just for you. 

However you decide to customize your trip, TCS will make sure you travel in style. Everything from roundtrip private jet transportation from your hometown airport to travel by car or internal air, hotels, daily activities, and top-notch guides is included in your journey.
Savor Shellfish in the San Juans
At each stop, you’ll get a true taste of the destination. In the San Juan Islands, for example, you’ll visit a secluded bay to set out your own crab pots or fishing line, then enjoy kick back as a personal chef turns your bounty into a shellfish feast.
TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel has hosted guests on adventures of a lifetime for more than 25 years. Their all-inclusive journeys deliver unparalleled and meaningful experiences combined with exceptional service, all in unique destinations around the globe. As pioneers in the private jet industry, TCS World Travel has developed and operated just shy of 300 luxury jet expeditions to more than 200 destinations. They’re not only the most experienced jet expedition company in the world, but their passionate experts in the office and field are the most knowledgeable, experienced team in private jet travel.
    Day 1
    Seattle
    You’ll start your journey in Seattle, commonly known as the Emerald City for its abundance of year-round greenery. Beyond its obvious natural beauty, the popular city is home to a storied past, vibrant art, and exceptional cuisine, all of which draw millions of visitors each year.  

    Washington boasts a booming agricultural industry, thanks to the state’s varied landscapes, rich soil, and thousands of farmers, who produce first-rate fruits, vegetables, and grains. Dive deep into this abundance at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market, where local farmers, craftspeople, and small businesses sell their wares and tell their stories. On a behind-the-scenes tour with an expert guide, you’ll learn about the market’s history and community philosophy before skipping the lines at several popular establishments to sample the goods and discover hidden gems.  

    Your home base in Seattle will be the sophisticated Four Seasons Hotel, which features views over Puget Sound to the snowy Olympic Mountains. At the hotel’s Goldfinch Tavern, you’ll have the chance to savor even more Pacific Northwest cuisine, all prepared with the finest local ingredients.
    Days 2–4
    San Juan Islands, Washington
    A quick 90-minute drive north will land you in the quaint college town of Bellingham, where you’ll board a private yacht for a three-day cruise around the dazzling San Juan Islands. The islands, of which there are 170 in total, are famous for their gorgeous scenery, relaxed vibes, and ample wildlife—especially whales. 

    You’ll cruise the area in comfort aboard the luxury charter yacht Jamal, which comes complete with four en suite staterooms, a main living room with plenty of space to relax, and an upper deck for prime stargazing. From the outdoor areas, you’ll have unobstructed views of lush inlets, sparkling lakes, and towering mountains as you sail around the islands. 

    Your first day out, you’ll go searching for the area’s resident orca, gray, and blue whales. Thanks to your expert guide, who will determine the best viewing location based on tides and weather, you’re practically guaranteed a sighting—all without leaving your plush digs. The next day, delight in the treasures of the Salish Sea by setting out crab pots or fishing lines in a remote bay with help from your captain and crew. Once you’ve caught your fair share of shellfish, your personal chef will prepare a gourmet feast with it. On your final day, go on a kayaking adventure with a local guide for a closer look at the natural beauty all around you. After taking in the sights, you’ll head to an out-of-the-way beach for a sumptuous picnic of fresh, regional fare.
    Days 5–7
    Gold Beach, Oregon
    Following a scenic private flight from Bellingham with a stop for a delicious lunch—complete with outstanding wines and gourmet cuisine—at an acclaimed vineyard in the Willamette Valley, you’ll land near Gold Beach on Oregon’s striking southern coast. Here, you’ll discover small-town charm, outdoor recreation, and gorgeous views of roaring rivers, jagged rock formations, and pristine forests. 

    While in Gold Beach, you can opt for a jet boat ride along the wild Rogue River, zooming past scenic vistas and plentiful wildlife on your way to a riverside picnic lunch. Or, try a round of golf at the David McLay Kidd–designed Bandon Dunes, perched on a bluff high above the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by beautiful indigenous vegetation. You’ll also have time to hike, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard along the impressive coastline of Samuel Boardman State Park, where you’ll discover rocky bluffs, hidden beaches, and towering rock formations to explore. If you’re one for fishing, plan for an early morning of guided fly-fishing for Steelhead on the Rogue River, surrounded by rising mist. 

    During your time in Gold Beach, you’ll stay at the magical Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge, nestled in the Oregon wilderness. You’ll have your pick of a well-appointed suite or private residence, both of which blend rustic style with total comfort for the ultimate escape.
    Days 8–10
    Seneca, Oregon
    Your Pacific Northwest adventure will end in the postcard-worthy mountains of eastern Oregon, surrounded by 140,000 acres of rolling hills, fragrant sage brush fields, and verdant meadows. It’s here you’ll find Silvies Valley Ranch, a plush-retreat-meets-working ranch with cowboy activities, exceptional golfing, a full-service spa, and more. 

    An all-inclusive stay set amid spectacular scenery, the property offers the classic Western experience, from horseback riding, shooting, and cave tours to more indulgent pursuits like spa treatments and scotch tastings. Guests here enjoy adventure and relaxation in equal measure. 

    After 50 minutes on the easy private flight from Gold Beach to Seneca, take a guided wagon ride through the impressive landscape, admiring sunset views with a glass of Champagne in hand. The next day, saddle up for a cattle drive with the cowboys in the Oregon Frontier, or hit the links at Silvies Valley’s ecologically friendly golf course, which employs a gravity-fed irrigation system, plus goats as caddies to carry your clubs and beer. 

    If you’re not quite ready for your trip to be over, you’ll have the option to extend it with a visit to Oregon’s famed Willamette Valley, known as one of the premier pinot noir–producing areas in the world. Go wine tasting in the countryside, explore the exciting towns, and stay away just a little while longer.
