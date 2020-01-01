How to Experience Southern California’s Unique Laidback Luxury

Day 5

Depart

Wake up to the sound of the surf on the final morning of your Orange County trip and enjoy your resort as long as you can before beginning the journey home. While you may find it hard to part, now that you have discovered this magical stretch of California’s coast, we expect you will return soon. After all, you’ve only dined at a couple of the area’s many amazing restaurants; there are dozens more in both Laguna Beach and Dana Point to choose from. Plus, the treatment menus at the spas you’ve visited go on for pages—other wraps and facials await. Both Dana Point and Laguna Beach can boast remarkably high numbers of repeat visitors, and you’ll probably find yourself one of them, too. It has likely become clear to you that if you’re going to discover a deeper understanding of Southern California’s distinct take on laidback luxury, more research will be necessary.