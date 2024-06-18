5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen

Copenhagen, Denmark’s bustling capital, welcomes travelers year-round with some of the world’s most exciting architecture, an innovative restaurant scene, eco-friendly living, and rich culture. Those looking to explore the city at its coziest should consider coming during winter when they can embrace the spirit of hygge—a feeling of contentment found by enjoying the good things in life with those you love.

During this special five-day itinerary, you’ll experience everything from scenic strolls through Copenhagen’s most beloved historic neighborhoods and the excitement of Tivoli Gardens to shopping at Christmas markets and local Danish holiday traditions. Visit one of the city’s abundant bakeries, and if you are there in February, make sure to try one of the sought-after fastelavnsboller, a custard-filled pastry that celebrates the Carnival tradition called Fastelavn. Many other festivities fill this time of year, including the floating Santa Lucia parade on December 13, New Year’s Eve fireworks from Tivoli, and the Copenhagen Light Festival in February.

Now it's even easier to enjoy the enchantment of Copenhagen.