The Perfect 10-Day Itinerary for First Timers Visiting Ireland

No matter your interests, Ireland has something magnificent on offer—particularly if you’re a fan of the outdoors. From iconic cliff hikes and charming village strolls to Dublin sightseeing and visits to ancient settlements, the island is awash in rich experiences. This 10-day itinerary for first timers introduces you to the island through an epic exploration of culture and natural wonder. Whether seeking a rush or relaxation, you’re sure to build life-long memories and fill your heart with Ireland.