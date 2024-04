The Perfect 10-Day Itinerary for First Timers Visiting Ireland

Drive 2.5 hours south until you reach the quaint village of Doolin in County Clare . Grab a casual lunch at The Doolin Café (open March through October) or McDermott’s pub. Get your bearings at The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience , which offers informative exhibits about the famed cliffs’ geology, history, and wildlife, and hit the observation deck for expansive views.Then, head out onto the trails for a different perspective of the dramatic Cliffs of Moher , opting for the Cliff Walk for a nearly one-mile trip or the Coastal Walk for an almost five-mile hike. If you’re a seafaring sort, witness the dramatic coast on a boat tour, keeping an eye out for marine life such as dolphins and seals. If you need to refuel or decide on a late lunch, The Frantic Chef in Liscannor is a good spot. To get your beauty sleep, check into Fiddle + Bow for a two-night stay.Emerge from your hotel in the heart of Doolin for a day of coastal life in an Irish village. Get your blood moving with a walk to admire the village’s colorful façades, then hop in the car for a short drive to Doolin Cave Go on an underground adventure to witness limestone caverns surrounding the longest free-hanging stalactite in the Northern Hemisphere, measuring at 23 feet in length and weighing a staggering 10 tons. Afterward, bring home a piece of Doolin Cave Pottery, made from glacial cave clay that’s hand-dug from the caverns. Then, return to Doolin, where you’ll dip into McGann’s Pub for live music and traditional fare.