7 Scenic Days Hiking the Amalfi Coast

Soak up the best of southern Italy in comfort and style, guided by deeply knowledgeable local leaders. This weeklong itinerary ranges from the summit of Mount Vesuvius to one of the world’s most spectacular coastal tracks, the Sentiero degli Dei (Path of the Gods) on the Costiera Amalfitana (Amalfi Coast).

Intrepid Travel’s Premium Walking & Hiking on Italy’s Amalfi Coast trip includes time on the glamorous island of Capri, as well as history-rich stops at Pompeii. This adventure, tailored for solo travelers and couples 55+, is one of 10 new premium walking journeys on five continents. Destinations beyond Amalfi include Madeira, Vietnam, Nepal, Morocco, Peru, Jordan, and the United States.