Explore the Hidden Treasures of Northern Denmark and Southern Norway

This 10-day tour of northern Denmark and southern Norway covers local culinary delights and off-the-beaten-track experiences that help you get under the skin of this beautiful part of Europe. Discover dramatic waterfalls and churches hidden under the sand, sail across fjords, and hike to the Trolltunga, a stunning rock formation that juts out over a lake in Norway. From jaw-dropping scenery and cozy fishing villages to world-class eats, these under-the-radar destinations are an ideal way to travel deeper in the Nordic countries. Turn to 50 Degrees North for even more travel advice.