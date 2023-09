Explore the Hidden Treasures of Northern Denmark and Southern Norway

Depart early for Skagen , Denmark’s northernmost town and known for its white-sand beaches and the Skagen painters, a group of 19th-century painters attracted by the light in this harborside town. P.S. Krøyer and Michael and Anna Ancher are just three of the artists who rose to fame here.Check into your hotel—take your pick from classic seaside hotels Color Hotel Skagen Brøndum’s Hotel , or Ruth’s Hotel —before visiting the town’s museums. Book a guided tour of Skagen’s Museum and Anna and Michael Ancher’s House to see what the artists created. The evocative scenes of life in this fishing town more than 100 years ago give an insight into its history and culture, from beach life to working-class life.Follow the theme with lunch at Skagen Fiskerestaurant in Skagen Harbour, where fish have been brought in since the early 1900s, or take a trip to Restaurant BLINK at Skagen Lighthouse for dishes created with herbs and seaweed foraged by chefs on the beach.In the afternoon, the quintessential Skagen experience awaits, a trip on the Sandormen (literally “the sandworm”) tractor across the sands at Grenen , the very tip of Denmark, where the Kattegat and Skagerrak seas meet. The waves overlap in a fascinating pattern here at the furthest reach of continental Europe.Soak up the atmosphere of Skagen in the evening with a glass of wine before dinner at Ruth’s Hotel , renowned for its French flair and beachfront view. Enjoy dinner at Brøndum’s Hotel , famous for its seafood, and relax with a view of the late evening sunset from the beach.